Neurocrine: Time To Reduce?

We decided not to invest in Neurocrine. We also think that early investors may decide to reduce their holdings.

We tried to forecast further growth scenarios for the stock and came to the conclusion that the growth trajectory is rather limited.

Neurocrine’s stock has returned ~1,000% in the last five years, jumping from ~$11 in 2013 to ~$115 now.

Company Background

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is a company focused on neurological and endocrine diseases. The portfolio of products and candidates includes INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor for the treatment of movement disorders which was approved by FDA in April 2017 for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, TD. Another approved drug is ORILISSA (elagolix), a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women’s health that is partnered with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). The two late-stage clinical programs are INGREZZA for Tourette Syndrome, TS, and opicapone, a highly-selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor (COMT inhibitor) that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease and was in-licensed from BIAL – Portela & CA, S.A.

We believe that with all the perceived pipeline diversity, the only major current and future contributor to Neurocrine’s valuation is INGREZZA with TD and TS indications. The other pipeline candidates are less significant in terms of size and potential upside. Moreover, we think the market has already priced in the upside opportunity of the growth, and from that point of view, Neurocrine is valued as if it is an established commercial company rather than a high-growth and high-risk biotech firm. At current ~$115/share, NBIX is valued at 15x of its 2022 consensus earnings:

The question is not about whether the current valuation is overblown. Maybe it is, but we are not going to make the case in this article. We simply would like to suggest that the biotech-style rapid growth for NBIX is likely over, and now, it enters into a slow-growth phase typical for more mature companies. Risks, however, mainly remain at a high level. For that reason, many high-growth investors may consider gradually re-allocating their holdings from Neurocrine.

From M&A standpoint, $13 bn ($11 bn current valuation plus some 20% premium) pill is “too big to swallow” for any major neurological player, especially keeping in mind that INGREZZA, the top asset, is mainly implied for U.S. market only.

In this article, we will look at each of the assets to understand the fundamentals of the company.

ORILISSA (elagolix)

Let’s start from elagolix, which is a short-acting, oral, nonpeptide, GnRH antagonist that suppresses the pituitary-ovarian hormones and produces a dose-dependent suppression of ovarian estrogen production. By not producing the initial surge in LH and FSH associated with GnRH agonists, elagolix does not result in an initial increase in symptoms and the need to treat with hormonal contraceptives. Other GnRH agonists must be administered by injection or intranasally, whereas elagolix is an oral medication. The potential for elagolix to produce partial suppression at lower doses may decrease endometriosis-related pain while minimizing the hypoestrogenic side effects that limit long-term treatment with agents that fully suppress ovarian hormones. The low estrogen state induced by both GnRH agonists and antagonists leads to the main side effects including hot flashes, vaginal dryness, decreased libido, mood swing and headache, as well as decreasing bone density with prolonged use. Because all hormonal agents are associated with endometriosis-related symptoms after stopping, whether elagolix may be safer and/or more effective for long-term use remains to be proven.

Neurocrine out-licensed commercial and development rights on elagolix to AbbVie in 2010. AbbVie has made a series of milestone payments to date, and based on SEC filings, Neurocrine is still entitled to ~$455 mm in milestone payments over next several years as well as the tiered royalties form elagolix sales that constitute (per our estimate) 10-20% depending on annual sales threshold.

The license agreement is valid “for the longer of ten years or the life of the related patent rights”. Per company’s 2017 10K filing, elagolix patent is valid through 2024 (base case):

Elagolix, our small molecule GnRH antagonist currently in clinical trials for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, is covered by six issued U.S. patents relating to the composition of matter, pharmaceutical compositions, and methods of use. U.S. Patent Nos. 6,872,728, 7,179,815 and 7,462,625 are due to expire in 2021 (not including potential patent term extensions of up to five years) while U.S. Patent Nos. 7,056,927, 7,176,211 and 7,419,983 are due to expire in 2024 (not including potential patent term extensions of up to five years).

Assuming the consensus sales of elagolix at around $1.3 bn in 2024, the $455 mm milestone payments over next several years, and the tiered royalties up until 2024, we calculated net present after-tax cash flows for Neurocrine: around $670 mm or $7 per share. Please note that this is a base case assumption that assumes no patent term extensions.

Opicapone

Next in line is opicapone that is a novel, once-daily, peripherally-acting, highly-selective COMT inhibitor utilized as an adjunct therapy to levodopa in Parkinson’s patients. Opicapone works by minimizing the conversion rate of levodopa into 3-O-methyldopa, thereby reducing the "off-time" period in patients with Parkinson’s and extending the “on-time” period.

In February 2017, Neurocrine entered into an exclusive license agreement with BIAL for the development and commercialization of opicapone in the US and Canada.

Prior to that, in June 2016, the EMA authorized opicapone (marketed as ONGENTYS) in the EU based on Phase III studies comparing opicapone to the similar generic drug, entacapone, and placebo. The study was based on non-inferiority endpoint:

The two pivotal Phase III studies utilized for European approval, BIPARK-I and BIPARK-II, demonstrated that opicapone once-daily achieved a statistically significant decrease in off-time periods for Parkinson’s patients compared to placebo. The BIPARK-I study was a placebo-controlled study of approximately 600 patients that also included entacapone as an active comparator. The results of this study also showed that once-daily opicapone was non-inferior to entacapone dosed multiple times per day. The BIPARK-II study was a placebo-controlled study of approximately 400 patients that also showed a significant decrease in off-time periods for Parkinson’s patients.

Opicapone was in-licensed from BIAL in February 2017 for the development and commercialization of opicapone in the US and Canada. The upfront license fee was $30 mm, and the subsequent milestones were agreed to be up to $115 mm.

CEO of Bilal issued the following statement at the time of agreement:

We are pleased to have Neurocrine as our partner in developing and commercializing opicapone. We believe this partnership is another landmark for BIAL. Neurocrine has extensive experience in developing therapies for movement disorders and shares our long-term vision for opicapone, we look forward to bringing this important new treatment option to Parkinson’s patients in the United States.

In our opinion, what was strange in this statement is that it would be more logical for Bilal to out-license opicapone to an established neurology commercial player, rather than to a company that had not yet had sales team and infrastructure at the time. CEO also mentioned the capabilities of Neurocrine to develop therapies for movement disorders. But opicapone had already been approved in Europe in 2016 and had clinical data for FDA submission. Neurocrine ended up planning to submit the same data in the NDA filings of opicapone to FDA in 2019. Per CMO of Neurocrine in Feb. 2018:

We had a very productive meeting with the FDA and are pleased that we can proceed with the NDA submission based on the robust clinical data that already exists for opicapone.

So, why wouldn’t Bilal want to out-license opicapone to an established player, but instead opted out to work with emerging company? We tried to find the answers in opicapone’s EU performance.

Here’s Global Data 2014 forecast for opicapone in both US and EU markets:

$68.6 mm sales in 2022 in US/EU5. Drivers of opicapone sales – once-daily dosing. Barriers – competition with other generic COMT inhibitors (e.g., entacapone).

UK’s Lancashire Medicines Management recommendation for opicapone was negative:

Opicapone is not recommended for the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease. There is no evidence of additional benefit compared to the widely used catechol-o-methyltransferase inhibitor entacapone. Additionally, there was no evidence to show that this would be better tolerated for patients who are unable to tolerate entacapone. The drug is more expensive than entacapone and a favorable cost/benefit profile cannot be calculated for the drug.

UK’s NICE recommendations were more neutral, outlining non-inferiority to generic entacapone and the simplicity of a once-daily regimen.

Another UK-based review from MTRAC for opicapone mentioned that generic entacapone does not have a burden of frequency because it is often prescribed with levodopa:

All this evidence leads us to believe that opicapone has performed poorly in Europe, and hence, Bilal did not have much choice in terms of partnership opportunities in the US.

In fact, during Q2 2018 earning call with Neurocrine management, Sumant Kulkarni, an analyst at Canaccord asked Neurocrine management what the clinical differentiators for opicapone are, other than dosing. After very long and vague explanations, management could not bring up anything more than dosing schedule, the benefit of which has already been disputed by some European payers. From Q2 2018 NBIX earnings call:

…so we’re very excited about the opicapone and the new opportunity and value the dose can bring to patients. We believe we have a valuable best clinical data package that was put together by our partner BIAL. In addition, the other comment I had to make is obviously one of the Phase III programs include is a direct comparison to the leading COMT inhibitor [indiscernible] and those performed very favorably in that comparison. So clinically, we’re very excited in that regard.

Based on all the facts we described, we are hesitant to assign any value to opicapone. Moreover, we think that potential sales and administrative expenses associated with opicapone launch may appear to be a drag on Neurocrine’s overall profitability.

INGREZZA (valbenazine)

INGREZZA is approved to treat tardive dyskinesia, TD, a repetitive and involuntary movement disorder with a delayed onset caused by prolonged use of medications, most commonly antipsychotic drugs, that block the dopamine receptor. Overall, 20-50% of individuals taking antipsychotic drugs develop TD. Involuntary movements due to TD can be localized or widespread and can result in physical and psychological impairment. Symptoms of TD can vary from mild to severe and can adversely affect all aspects of patients’ lives, including physical and psychological impairment, social isolation, and work-related disability.

Until recently, there were no FDA-approved therapies for TD. Historically, many treatments have been tried for TD, but there has been limited evidence to guide the clinicians. For patients with new TD symptoms or who have alternative therapy for the underlying condition, reducing/discontinuing the offending agent would seem logical, but even for these patients, doing so can paradoxically increase TD symptoms on withdrawal, and the underlying condition may worsen.

The FDA has approved in 2017 both INGREZZA (valbenazine) and AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine, Teva (TEVA)), both VMAT2 inhibitors, to treat TD. However, even prior to that, the FDA-approved VMAT2 inhibitor tetrabenazine in 2008 for use in Huntington’s disease, a genetic condition that causes involuntary movements but includes a black box warning for increasing the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Tetrabenazine has been used in an off-label manner for patients with TD.

ICER ran a comparative analysis of VMAT2 inhibitors and came to the conclusion that both INGREZZA and AUSTEDO are overpriced:

During the Q2 2018 earnings call, Neurocrine management touted INGREZZA as the only TD treatment without black box warning. However, we think it will be fair to note that Austedo’s black box warning is irrelevant for TD as it refers to Huntington’s disease only:

Another interesting fact is that neither Neurocrine nor Teva is currently interested in commercializing its VMAT2 inhibitor in Europe. We think it is because the commercial opportunity of highly-priced US drug could be limited in the genericized TD European markets and can be a drag for the US sales (in terms of re-import to the US, low sales, etc.)

Teva guided AUSTEDO’s 2018 sales as $200 mm which is pretty close to assumed ~$300 mm 2018 sales for INGREZZA (given the four months head start difference that Neurocrine had in 2017). Yes, granted, AUSTEDO’s sales include both TD and HD. But we still think it is a meaningful competition for INGREZZA. In fact, some analysts assume that 45% of the market will be taken by AUSTEDO and 55% by INGREZZA.

In order to model out the NPV of INGREZZA, we would need to account for another indication, Tourette Syndrome, TS. It is in Phase II, and we will risk-adjust its sales accordingly. We will also assume, for simplicity, that TS will have as much sales as TD.

There are around 300K moderate-to-severe TD patients in the US. Let’s assume that 50% will pursue the treatment, and of those patients, another 50% will opt out (or will be authorized by payers) for branded products. Then, we apply another 55% market share for INGREZZA and average 70% compliance rate. We will arrive at ~$2 bn in peak sales in TD indication.

In terms of risk-adjusted NPV, INGREZZA has a value of $3-4 bn. Even if we imagine that TS indication is approved, and if we normalize all the expenses, the maximum un-adjusted NPV we can come up with is $9 bn for INGREZZA.

Institutional Ownership

Interestingly, Neurocrine's institutional ownership stands at 101.5%. Out of top ten investors, only two are specialized biotech managers, Perceptive Advisors and BB Biotech (OTC:BBAGF). Both of those managers have held this stock for some time and, likely, have ripped significant profits from stock appreciation in the past. For Perceptive Advisors, Neurocrine constitutes ~13% of their public companies portfolio.

Source: NASDAQ data

High institutional ownership may bear certain problems for the stock. Initially, institutions tend to support prices of the stocks they own by buying whenever a stock price falls, adding some stability to the stock. Institutional ownership also boosts credibility to the company's growth story. Attracted by the price rise and encouraged by favorable sell-side opinions, retail investors start buying as well.

Institutional ownership can exceed 100% of the float, just like in case with Neurocrine, which usually means that in addition to all the available shares institutions have also bought up all the borrowed Neurocrine shares from short sellers. In general, we think that overall high levels of institutional ownership are unsustainable and may result in disappointment (stock drops) for the retail investors.

Institutions may take months or years to accumulate a position in a stock like Neurocrine. As the stock price grows, more managers may step up buying. However, when institutions decide to reduce or sell, they may all rush to the exits at the same time. That's when a stock like Neurocrine can result in sudden and substantial price drops on huge volume that can come seemingly unexpectedly.

We don't want to say that this is a likely scenario for Neurocrine. We just want to emphasize that a high institutional ownership is not a good sign for NBIX stock in general.

We Remain On The Sidelines

Our takeaway from the analysis above is that the stock has already priced in its possible growth. At least, we don't expect this stock to grow at another 30% next year. So, why not to invest in other stocks that have a higher possibility of biotech growth?

