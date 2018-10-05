Energy Recap: Quick Hits - News For The Week Ended Oct. 5, 2018

SA Energy Recap
Summary

  • Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.
  • In this edition, we highlight articles on shale oil, Royal Dutch Shell and the LNG Canada project, and BP, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.
  If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we're returning to our experiment of providing a few "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by CNBC, "President Donald Trump is expected to visit Iowa next week to deliver on a promise to lift a summer ban on higher ethanol blends of gasoline, according to two sources familiar with the plan, aimed at helping Farm Belt Republicans in tight congressional election races." Further reading: "Commodities Recap For The Week Of Oct. 5, 2018"

As reported by Reuters, "'U.S. crude oil shipments to China have 'totally stopped,' the President of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co. said on Wednesday, as the trade war between the world's two biggest economies takes its toll on what was a fast growing businesses." Further reading: "Crude Oil Futures Lead Upside For Halliburton, Schlumberger And Weatherford"

As reported by CNBC, "The country is heading into the winter with natural gas stockpiles at their lowest in at least a decade, according to the commodities research group at Barclays. At the same time, power plants are grappling with a hotter-than-usual autumn that is keeping air conditioners running. Add a series of nuclear power plant outages to the mix, and you've got a recipe for a rally." Further reading: "BOIL Weekly: Bears Are Around The Corner"

Energy Articles of Note

"Shale Oil Is Not A Ponzi Scheme: Evidence From Decline Curves" by Laurentian Research

"Royal Dutch Shell And LNG Canada: 12 Signs That Point To Yes" by Value Digger

"BP: Winning Rights To Pau Brasil Field Solid Development" by Power Hedge

Energy Sector IPOs for the Week Ended Oct. 5, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent initial public offerings in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs declined this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

This article was written by

SA Energy Recap
The SA Energy Recap was a popular feature that ran from 2015 to 2019. Written by Senior Editor Michelle Carini, the Energy Recap offered a review of all the major events in the volatile sector over the previous week.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

