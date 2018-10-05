ANZ Banking Group: Back In Value Territory

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. I have been back and forth on ANZBY this year, as the Australian banking sector has been saddled with an industry-wide government investigation, continued low interest rates, and rising short-term funding costs. These factors have taken their toll on the major banks recently, to the point where I believe they have reached very compelling valuations. Because of the declining share price, ANZBY now trades well below the market average, in terms of earnings multiples, yet many of its financial metrics are up this year on an annual comparison basis. Furthermore, while the bank's net interest margin has been a sore point, its recent announcement to raise home loan rates could help send this metric higher. Finally, ANZBY has a high dividend, with a strong record of maintaining or increasing the distribution. This income stream should look very attractive to investors hunting for yield.

Background

First, a little about ANZBY. The bank provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional clients. The company conducts its operations mainly in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific region, but it also has a U.S. and U.K. presence. Currently, the stock is trading at $19.40/share, and based on its most recent semi-annual dividend payment of $.60/share, yields 6.19% annually. I reviewed ANZBY back in July and felt the stock was headed for a correction, as there were some fundamental headwinds in the Australian banking sector. Since then, ANZBY is down over 5%. While the loss is not huge, this is noticeable under-performance, as during the same time period, the S&P 500 and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) have both seen positive returns, as illustrated by the graph below:

Clearly, ANZBY fell behind over the past quarter. However, while I have been bearish on ANZBY recently, I believe this recent drop is too much, too fast, and see an attractive entry point at current levels. I believe the stock's market price represents both a value opportunity as well as a chance for a short-term correction, and I will explain why in detail below.

A Dividend Value Play

A primary reason for my interest in Australian banks in the past has been their high dividend yields, and ANZBY's current yield is no exception. Clocking in at over 6%, ANZBY will provide a relatively high income stream going forward, even as interest rates in the U.S. head higher. While the Australian central bank has kept interest rates at rock bottom levels, the U.S. Fed has gotten more hawkish, which is pressuring dividend and bond funds domestically. Despite this, the hunt for yield will continue because, even with a more hawkish outlook, interest rates in the U.S. remain at historically low levels. Consider that even with Powell's comments yesterday (10/4), investors are not yet convinced about interest rates increasing at a substantial level heading into next year. Powell stated the U.S. was a "long way from neutral at this point", when referring to where current interest rates stood, which many investors took to mean that further rate hikes were imminent.

But what is the true forecast on interest rates? While another rate hike in December is all but a certainty, the outlook for 2019 is cloudier. In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, the current odds reflect only one additional rate hike (beyond an expected December increase) in 2019 by the May 2019 Fed meeting, as illustrated in the chart below:

Of course, this is a simply a forecast and could change quickly. Yet, it does indicate, for now, that investors are still anticipating a gradual approach to further rate increases. This will continue to be bullish for high-yielding stocks, in my opinion. By this forecast, we will still have almost three market quarters where ANZBY's dividend yield is more than double the Fed's benchmark rate. I believe investors will continue to be enticed by this income stream, and given ANZBY's noticeable correction, now seems to be a good time to take a position to obtain it.

Furthermore, despite ANZBY's short-term pressure, I have faith this dividend will remain intact, which is obviously of vital importance. ANZBY had a great history of raising its dividend, even during the financial crisis, but then was forced to cut it by almost 12% in 2016, as illustrated in the chart below:

While dividend cuts are never a positive, it is worth pointing out that ANZBY has maintained that dividend rate since that time. This comes amidst a challenging Australian economy, a banking commission investigation, and continued low interest rates "down under". Therefore, I believe ANZBY has committed to keeping its dividend intact and feel reasonably confident we will not see another cut any time soon. My takeaway here is this: ANZBY's yield is safe and now is an opportune time to take advantage of it.

Home Loans Rates To Increase

A second point on ANZBY has to do with a recent announcement on the home loan rate it charges customers. While the bank has held its own on a year-over-year comparison, despite regulatory headwinds, a key area that has come under pressure is its net interest margin. With record low interest rates continuing, coupled with a challenging lending environment, the bank saw its net interest margin shrink in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017, as illustrated in the chart below:

Fortunately, there is good news on the horizon. Specifically, ANZBY has recently announced its standard variable rate for owner-occupied mortgages will go up by 16 basis points, which is a noticeable improvement. Furthermore, this increase was not done in isolation, so this should not be viewed as a competitive disadvantage. Rather, this new rate will be in line with their major competitors who have also raised rates, as illustrated in the chart below:

As you can see, ANZBY's rates in some categories are actually slightly lower than two other major Aussie banks, which mean the rate increase should not disproportionately hurt them going forward.

My takeaway here is, while ANZBY is not firing on all cylinders, the bank continued to make more profit in 2018 than 2017, despite a declining interest margin. With the interest margin likely to improve going forward, I would expect profit figures to continue to improve as well. If the stock had been roaring higher of late, these figures may give me pause before bidding shares up higher. But given the stock's vast under-performance, I believe part of that drop is largely unjustified for a profitable entity and expect this news to help drive the share price higher.

Value Town

A final point on ANZBY has to do with the bank's valuation, as measured by its current price to earnings (P/E) ratio. This is where it really becomes apparent that ANZBY has been beaten down because of market sentiment and not because of declining earnings. To illustrate how cheap the Australian banking sector, and ANZBY in particular, has become, I have compiled the P/E multiples of ANZBY, Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK), National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY), XLF, and the S&P 500 in the chart below:

Stock/Fund P/E Ratio ANZBY 12.26 WBK 11.57 NAZBY 14.44 XLF 14.03 S&P 500 25.13

As you can see, ANZBY, along with the broader financial sector, is very cheaply priced when compared to the broader market. This has mainly been due to the fact that large banks are seeing their earnings increase, but investors have not been rewarding the shares in turn. In Australia specifically, a lot of regulatory overhangs are creating a headwind for the sector, along with a reluctance by the central bank to increase interest rates. Even in the U.S., where rates have been rising, investors have not rewarded the banking sector to a large extent, as longer term rates have remained stubbornly low.

Despite this backdrop, my takeaway here is fairly optimistic. Banks continue to earn more cash, whether in the U.S. or Australia, yet their share prices have not caught up, which makes them look like a value play at this time. Furthermore, the differential is substantial, with ANZBY trading at half the price of the broader market. Obviously, the stock could trend lower still, but I believe most of the bad news is baked into the share price, and the stock's valuation is simply too compelling to ignore.

Bottom Line

ANZBY has seen a stark correction over the past quarter when I advised investors to exit the stock. However, while I expected a drop, I am surprised by how fierce the drop has been. ANZBY has vastly under-performed, registering a negative return while the overall market, including the financial sector as a whole, pushed higher. Because of this, ANZBY has neared its 52-week low and looks to be hitting a floor that I feel represents a nice entry point. Given the difficult backdrop in the Australian economy, further declines could occur, but the simple truth is ANZBY is earning more money year over year, which has helped push its current P/E lower still. Furthermore, developments such as an increase to its mortgage lending rate could help turnaround a declining interest margin. With a steady 6% dividend and a valuation well below the rest of the market, I believe ANZBY's next move will be higher, and I would recommend investors consider initiating positions as we head into 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.