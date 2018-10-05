Costco: A Pullback Is An Opportunity

Costco (COST) is suffering today despite delivering strong Q4 and fiscal 2018 results. The stock is down 5% at the time of writing, and much of the fear stems from the company warning of a "material weakness" surrounding financial reporting. To me, this creates an opportunity. If investors are patient and time this stock with the overall market's unease about rates, jobs, etc., shares could be acquired at a nice price.

Thus far, there haven't been any actual reporting issues discovered as a result of the problem. If that holds true, then their financial results that have been reported are strong, in my view. Some have been slightly critical of their sales results "barely" beating estimates. I would refute the concern. Costco continues to drive sales growth across its stores, as well on online. If we see a long-term pattern of shrinking sales over a year or more, I'll start worrying. One thing I might concern myself with is the stagnant operating income in the fourth. It will take more time to see whether that's a developing trend. For the year, operating margins increased.

The sales were just fine

Barring some revelation that their tech problems did in fact cause askew reporting, I don't know how the stock can fall after reporting 9.5% sales growth in the fourth quarter. Sales grew across all segments with the US putting up a 10.8% gain. Ecommerce, the area causing so much warfare between retailers right now, grew 26%. Let's note that yes, this was online's smallest gain this year. But even with the deceleration, that's pretty strong growth. Total revenues increased 4.9% year over year in the fourth quarter to $44.411 billion. This brings us to my one critique for the company. Overall increases in merchandising costs ate into operating income. $1.446 billion represents a stagnant 0.2% decline from 2017. For the full year, the company still drove operating income by 8.9% to $4.48 billion.

Thanks to lower interest expenses, higher interest income, and lower overall taxes, Costco reported net income of $1.04 billion; a 13.4% increase. On an EPS basis, their income equated to $2.36 per diluted share. For the full year, Costco's income increased 17% to $3.18 billion. At $7.09 per diluted share, the stock is currently trading at a P/E of 31.4. For a company like this, that actually has the chops to compete with Amazon (AMZN) in terms of price, I don't think that's an absurd premium. Much of the concern on margins (which fell to 10.92% in the fourth quarter) revolves around higher gas prices that are a part of their delivery systems. In competing with the ecommerce environment, Costco has invested a lot of time and money into things like grocery delivery. Let's face it. Same day grocery delivery is not a cheap venture. Fuel prices and overall infrastructure costs are definitely a piece of it. But every major player that is going to try and do this will face those same hurdles.

I still view Costco as an affordable alternative investment to Amazon. They have the low-cost infrastructure needed to compete on price and continue to build both in-store and online sales growth. With a huge head-start in grocery, I think the stock will rebound from the drama around the fourth quarter reporting. They have five years of solid revenues and earnings backing them. With over $6 billion in cash on hand, there's fuel to keep the innovation happening. Regarding margins, I think lower margins are going to be the norm for anyone that wants to compete in the online space. It's just the way it is now. In a time when people are paying huge multiples for Netflix (NFLX) with its abysmal cash flow, or Amazon with its huge multiple, I don't think Costco looks too shabby. If this pullback were to carry into next week, we might see some real nice deals on a strong retailer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.