Toyota: Best Car Company?

In the last few months, Toyota (NYSE:TM) cars have been selling like hotcakes. Despite the recent decline in the US, the Japanese carmaker managed to increase its sales in China in August by 23% Y/Y to 133,000 cars. At the same time, Q1 numbers that were reported in August suggest that Toyota will be able to meet its financial goals by the end of the current fiscal year mostly thanks to its strong business performance in Asia. Because of the good sales numbers in Q1, I’ve decided to open a long position in Toyota and expect to hold it for at least a year or two, if the market will continue to grow at its current pace of growth.

Over the last few generations, Toyota managed to constantly outsmart and outplay its competition by presenting cars that are affordable, durable and attractive for consumers. In addition, the creation of much more efficient production lines in comparison to its peers helped Toyota to establish a stronger presence in the industry, as the company currently makes more than 13,000 cars on an average day.

If we look at the overall market environment, we could see that one of the reasons why Toyota managed to succeed in the last couple of years, as its revenues were constantly growing on an annual basis, was due to the fact that Japanese economy experienced a stable growth since the election of Shinzo Abe as the country’s prime minister in 2012. In September, Shinzo Abe has been re-elected as the leader of its own party, which means that he’s expected to be the leader of Japan in the foreseeable future and his current economic policy known as Abenomics will continue to have an impact on financial markets. In addition, Nikkei 225 index rallied to its highest level in 27 years last week, which is a sign that Japan’s economy is strong, and Toyota will be one of the major benefiters of such a growth, as it’s currently the largest company in the country in terms of revenues.

Chart: Bloomberg

The Q1 report that was released in August shows that Toyota managed to sell more than 2.2 million cars, while its net revenues increased by additional 4.5% Y/Y. In addition, the company managed to increase its operating profit to $6 billion.

In order to find out whether Toyota’s stock is overvalued or not, I’ve decided to compare it to other car manufacturers around the globe. From the table below, we could see that Toyota’s multiples are close to the industry’s average and median, while its P/E ratio of 8.17x is lower from the industry’s average of 13.23x.

Source: Yahoo Finance and GuruFocus. The table was created by the author

While we clearly see that Toyota is neither undervalued nor overvalued in comparison to others, there’s one thing that makes the company more attractive to its peers. Unlike its American and German counterparts, Toyota holds a dominant position in the Asian region, where the growth has been stable in the last few years, and the economies there are expected to continue to experience robust growth in the upcoming years.

As for the electronic vehicle market, we could see that there’s a shift of trends, as EVs become more affordable and their price range is now close to the cost of a standard diesel car. However, the rate at which EVs are being adopted is still too small, as, in 2018, the sales of electronic vehicles in the US will account for less than 2% of the overall US auto sales. Because of it, Toyota will continue to dominate the global auto market with its current car models, even though it has plans to invest heavily into the electric vehicle market in the upcoming years.

Going forward, Toyota seems like a good company to own for the long term, even though its shares are currently trading close to its all-time high. In order to diversify the business, Toyota poured $500 million into Uber (UBER), as it plans to work closely with Uber management on creating and improving its own autonomous vehicle project. In addition, it decided to participate in the Series D funding round along with SoftBank (SFTBY) and invested into the US car-sharing startup Getaround.

Besides the positive long-term outlook, there are still a number of risks to consider in the near-term that could make investing in Toyota unattractive. First of all, despite the growth of Japanese economy, the strong yen could hurt Toyota in a foreseeable future, as the company itself noted it back in May, saying that stronger yen could hurt the growth of its operating profit. In addition, the US-China trade war will have negative consequences for Toyota. According to the company, the price of their cars is going to increase by around $3,000 per unit due to the new tariffs. However, if investors are willing to take those risks, then I see no reason, why they shouldn’t invest in the company for the long run.

For the current fiscal year, Toyota forecasts to sell a total of 8.9 million cars. Thanks to the good Q1 results, the company has all the chances to achieve its goal and create shareholder value along the way. Because of it, I’ve decided to add Toyota shares to my portfolio and have no plans to sell them in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.