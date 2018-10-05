Versum Leveraged To Chip Volume Growth And Innovation

Versum looks a little undervalued now, and investors may want to keep an eye out for sector moves that "throw the baby out with the bath water"

On the whole, I like pick-and-shovel plays and Versum Materials (VSM) is a good example in the chip space, as this producer of specialty chemicals, gases, and other materials is heavily leveraged to ongoing growth in chip production volume and ever-increasing chip design complexity. Although Versum has some modest exposure to equipment and some volume risk from improving yields, the general outlook for Versum is healthy as a critical supplier to fabs.

Relative to Entegris (ENTG), though, I’m not quite as interested in the value proposition offered by these shares. I do think Versum is modestly undervalued, and it’s more of a play on direct chemical/material demand, but expectations might still be a little high for 2019 and I still see ongoing risk of the market being indiscriminate in selling off semiconductor-related names if (“when”, in my view) the outlook for equipment demand in 2019 worsens.

A Solid Play On Volumes And Complexity

Cyclicality is a somewhat frequent topic in the chip space and it impacts different areas differently. Semiconductor equipment is highly cyclical and semiconductors less so, but actual chip volume (the biggest driver for Versum, Entegris, and Cabot (CCMP) ) is notably less so. There are relatively few instances over the past 20 years of meaningful or protracted declines in total silicon “acreage”, and ongoing growth in areas like auto, industrial, and IoT are likely to more than compensate for weakening PC demand and slowing mobile demand in the coming years.

The markets Versum addresses are worth about $6 billion per year in revenue, and likely to continue growing at healthy rates for quite some time, underpinned by mid-single-digit chip volume growth. Versum doesn’t participate in every segment (the company isn’t involved in photoresists, for instance), but it does otherwise largely cover the waterfront of fab needs.

Growth in materials demand isn’t driven just by sheer chip volume, though that is a significant factor. New technologies and architectures also play a major role in driving demand, as new chip designs are requiring new, more advanced chemicals and materials (using more of the periodic table). The volume of chemicals needed is also increasing, as 3D-NAND layers continue to increase (from 32 layers up to and eventually beyond 128) and vertical chips don’t really generate scale efficiencies when it comes to materials consumption. What’s more, again using the example of 3D-NAND, these chips require more tungsten content and more gas (used to flush production chambers). All of this also applies to varying degrees to logic chips and designs like FinFET, which require more advanced materials and more of them relative to prior generations of logic chips.

Versum’s Focus

More than 80% of Versum’s sales are consumables, and the company’s products are essential at various steps of chip production. Versum has historically generated about 75% of its revenue from its Materials business (closer to 60% more recently), which in turn has historically been split about 50/50 between Process and Advanced.

Process Materials are used in multiple production steps including cleaning, etching, doping, and film deposition, and Versum is a leading player in fluorinated gases like nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) and hexfluorobutadiene (C4F6) used in cleaning and etching. Versum is also the leading player in dopants like tungsten hexfluoride (WF6), a gas used in 3D-NAND deposition. The company is also one of the leading players in inorganic hydrides, oxides, and halides, arsine, and ammonia products.

There’s significant competition in the Process segment, and many of these products are largely commodity-like and bring lower margins. NF3 is an important product for the company, historically contributing about 10% of total revenue, but Versum faces stiff competition from producers like SK Materials and Hyosung and lumpiness in supply additions (it takes about 12-18 months to bring capacity on line, so capacity additions tend to be large) can lead to volatile pricing. For its part, Versum has recently been constrained in both NF3 and WF6, but has largely competed the process of adding/optimizing new capacity.

In the Advanced Materials business Versum generates about 80% of its revenue from proprietary and/or patent-protected products, and many of these products are designed collaboratively with customers (making it hard for rivals to displace them). Versum is the leading producer of organosilicans and organometallics used in advanced deposition and a top-three player in CMP slurries and surface prep and cleaning products.

Versum also has an increasingly significant Delivery Systems and Service business. In addition to providing a range of equipment services, this business manufacturers gas, chemical, and CMP slurry delivery systems for chipmakers, as well as automated temperature control systems. This is a capex business, but the equipment ASPs are far lower than what you might normally think about for chip equipment (tends of thousands of dollars for gas delivery systems versus millions for an etching system), and the business isn’t quite as sharply cyclical as more conventional equipment businesses.

Risks And Opportunities

Although Versum has some level of diversification, it does still generate close to half of its revenue from Samsung, TSMC (TSM), and Intel (INTC). This business has relatively low capex intensity, but it does require ongoing investments in R&D to maintain competitiveness at the leading edges of chip production. Although Versum’s R&D spend doesn’t necessarily look so impressive at first blush, I think it’s important to note that its R&D efforts are concentrated in Advanced Materials; there’s not much need or payback for R&D investment in areas like NF3, so the company’s sizable Process Materials business does otherwise dilute Versum’s apparent R&D commitment.

To that end, Versum is continuing to target R&D-driven growth. Management believes it can take share from Cabot in tungsten CMP slurries through new product innovation and from Entegris in cleaning materials, particularly in Korea. Low-pressure dopant gases are another area of growth/R&D focus. I’d also note Versum is more than willing to use M&A when the opportunities arise – the company acquired cleaning solutions for advanced packaging when it bought Dynaloy from Eastman (EMN) and the company gained access to low-pressure dopant gases (ION-X) through a partnership with NuMat.

On the risks side, there is some year-to-year risk of slower chip production growth and it is at least theoretically possible that new architecture development will slow and/or that a fab comes up with a production process that requires significantly less material input (or materials that Versum can’t/doesn’t supply). I also believe that yield improvement is an under-appreciated risk; I believe part of the recent growth from 3D-NAND (and certain logic) products has been driven by the poor yields that fabs were achieving and the need to “overbuild” to produce enough usable chips. As yields have improved, there’s less wastage and I believe that’s a partial headwind for demand growth (offset, though, by ever-increasing layering and complexity).

I like the prospects for Versum to generate long-term revenue growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, with double-digit growth potential in some years, but some risk of equipment-driven weakness in other years. Improved capacity in NF3 and WF6 should help near-term results, while investments in growth projections like planarization (CMP slurries), deposition, and so on should help in a few years.

This is a highly profitable, cash-generating company and I expect to remain so. While I expect increased competition from China in the years to come, it will likely come first in lower-margin, commoditized products, and I believe Versum’s strength in advanced materials will allow it to maintain strong margins. If/when Versum can push its FCF margins into the low 20%’s, I believe high single-digit FCF is attainable, supporting a high single-digit annualized total return for shareholders.

I also value companies like Versum and Entegris with a margin-driven EV/revenue approach, and Versum’s profitability argues for a forward EV/revenue multiple of 3.2x, or a mid-$30’s fair value using next year’s revenue estimate.

The Bottom Line

While I believe Versum is a quality player in the space, I don’t see quite enough value here to favor it over Entegris. What’s more, even if the reality is that Versum is relatively well-shielded from volatility in the chip/chip equipment space, investors should be cognizant of the risk that the market perception might not be so sanguine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.