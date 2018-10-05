An In-Depth Look At Sensus Healthcare

This company, based just north of me, here in Miami, is seeing solid revenue growth and appears poised on the verge of profitability.

A question has come up from a Seeking Alpha follower on a small medical device concern. We happened to do an in-depth analysis on that name for Busted IPO Forum members one month ago. We have updated that research to account for recent events and we are republishing it in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) is a medical device company, based out of Boca Raton, Florida. It came public in 2016 after being founded in 2010. Sensus Healthcare currently has a market cap of approximately $100 million and trades for around $7.50 a share. A year ago, the stock was deep in 'Busted IPO' territory but has had a nice rally since then.

Business And Recent Events:

Sensus is focused on providing non-invasive treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids. They do this by utilizing a proprietary low energy X-ray technology called superficial radiation therapy, SRT. The company's portfolio of treatment devices includes SRT-100, SRT-100 Vision, and Sensus Laser Systems.

In recent news, on July 31st, 2018, Sensus's CEO won the "Innovator of the Year" award at the Aesthetic Show 2018. Award recipients were selected based upon their dedication to innovation and the development of best practices in the field of aesthetic dermatology. On July 12th, 2018, the company announced a strategic agreement with SkinCure Oncology, which is a leading turnkey provider of IGSRT solutions in the dermatology industry. In addition, on July 10th, 2018, Sensus Healthcare joined the Russell Microcap Index, which should help to increase the visibility of the company as $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell Index.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

SRT-100:

The SRT-100 delivers a precise, calibrated dose of superficial radiation therapy. It's designed to track disease progression, plan treatment, guide therapy, administer radiation, and evaluate treatment. 100% of the energy is focused directly on the surface of the skin and penetrates no deeper than 5mm below the skin's surface. There have already been hundreds of installations across 14 countries, and thousands of patients have been treated. The device is currently being used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and is utilized for keloid removal. The company has also come out with SRT-100 Vision, which is the world's first image-guided superficial radiation therapy device. It's built with all the same features of the SRT-100 but also offers additional features such as a high-frequency ultrasound for imaging. This imaging allows physicians to view treatment areas while they are being treated, which means they can more thoroughly assess the situation and target more precisely.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

For over 90 years, Mohs surgery has been the gold standard for treating SCC and BCC. However, there are drawbacks to the procedure. Mohs surgery is invasive, complicated, requires a highly-skilled surgeon, is time-consuming, and is very expensive to the healthcare system. Furthermore, for facial areas, the outcomes are often so poor cosmetically that many patients are forced to consider reconstructive surgery and wound care. However, SRT is non-invasive, isn't painful, doesn't require anesthesia or cutting, there are no comorbidity limitations, no unsightly scarring and saves on cost for the healthcare system. Also, importantly, SRT has the same cure rates as Mohs. Furthermore, a retrospective analysis of 1,715 individuals with SCC and BCC treated with SRT showed that the cumulative rates of all tumors at 2 and 5 years were 1.9% and 5%, respectively.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Keloids, which are large claw-like growths, have traditionally been removed through a process of several surgeries. Furthermore, with surgical keloid removal, the non-malignant tumors recurred in up to 90%+ of cases. Superficial radiation therapy is a highly effective keloid removal treatment and boasts a cure rate of 94%. Nearly 18 million individuals are affected by Keloids.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The market opportunity for the company's device is quite substantial. NMSC is the fastest growing cancer indication with 6 million new cases a year by 2020, which is 3x greater than all other cancers combined. There are roughly 1,000 Mohs surgeons, 14,000 dermatologist, and 6,500 plastic surgeons, and 5,500 radiation oncologists. The installed base is only approximately 1% of the potential U.S. sites in the U.S.

Turning now towards financial performance. The company has achieved 11 consecutive quarters of year-over-year double-digit revenue growth, with revenues up 22% to $6.1 million and the net loss is now down to only $0.04 per share, compared to $0.12 a share last year. The premium-priced SRT-100 vision system accounted for 12 out of the 21 systems shipped during Q2. The company continues to push ahead in capturing market share. Latest growth initiates include hiring a VP Oncology Sales and VP Clinical Development, completing several international distribution agreements and preparing for the launch of the recently FDA cleared SRT-100 Plus system.

Lasers:

The company also offers Sensus Laser Systems which is comprised of three machines: IPL, Q-SWITCHED Nd: YAG, and FRACTIONAL CO2. IPL is for wrinkle reduction, pore reduction, spot removal, hair removal, acne, rosacea, and telangiectasia. Q-SWITCHED Nd: YAG is for pigmentation issues, brown spots, multi-colored tattoo removal, nevus of ota, and solar lentigines. FRACTIONAL CO2 is for aesthetic applications, skin resurfacing, wrinkle reduction, and scars. The machines are low cost and have no consumables.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2018, Sensus Healthcare had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $8 million, which is roughly $2 million less than the company had on December 31st, 2017. The company did a capital raise of approximately $15 million in mid-September.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $1.5 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were just over $900,000, in line with the same period a year ago. Selling and marketing costs were $1.9 million for the quarter, compared to $2.1 million for the same period last year.

The company receives sparse coverage on Wall Street due to market capitalization. The latest recommendations came from HC Wainwright on August 27th, 2018. The analysis firm initiated coverage with a buy rating and place a $14 price target on the name. The analyst at HC Wainwright stated that his positive outlook stems from superficial radiation therapy providing a better aesthetic outcome than surgical options in non-melanoma skin cancers and due to the company having growing revenues. On August 1st, 2018, Roth Capital initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $12.50 price target. The analyst over at Roth Capital sees the company being able to sustain revenue growth as it takes advantage of the resurgence in superficial radiation therapy for non-melanoma skin cancer.

Verdict:

Sensus Healthcare is an intriguing small cap that seems on the verge of profitability. It is not technically a 'Busted IPO' due to the stock rally in recent quarters. In addition, medical devices are not my 'sweet spot' in this sector. I also lean more to 'razor & razor blade' stories in this sub-sector. Given the company's growth and niche; a 'watch item' position within a well-diversified portfolio appears warranted.

