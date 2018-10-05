ConvergeOne Acquires Advantel Networks For Integration Services

CVON's management has an acquisitive history and I believe we'll see more acquisitions as the firm bolsters its offerings, customer base and footprint.

Advantel provides technology integration solutions to SMB and mid-sized businesses primarily on the west coast of the U.S. and Canada.

ConvergeOne has announced the acquisition of Advantel Networks for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

ConvergeOne Holdings (CVON) has announced it has acquired Advantel Networks for an undisclosed amount.

Advantel Networks operates as a data network and communication solutions integrator for enterprises.

CVON management has a history of acquiring firms, and I expect that acquisition focus to continue as the firm seeks to grow its penetration in the managed services and integration markets in North America.

Target Company

San Jose, California-based Advantel Networks was founded in 1984 to design, implement and maintain converged communication and data network solutions to businesses.

Management is headed by CEO Thomas Vignau, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Business Manager at Switch Marketing and Communications.

Advantel’s primary offerings include:

Network Security

Networking

Storage and Virtualization

Implementation Services

Company partners or major customers include:

Cisco (CSCO)

HP (HPE)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Five9

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global managed IT services market is projected to grow from $152.5 billion in 2017 to $257.8 Billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 11.1% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rapid technological development in the field of ICT.

Advantel is focused on small to medium businesses on the west coast of the U.S. and Canada.

Major competitive vendors that provide managed IT services include:

IBM (IBM)

Accenture (ACN)

Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY)

Atos (ATO.PA)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCN.NS)

Wipro (WIT)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

CVON didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the transaction was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that CVON had $17.1 million in cash and equivalents and $1.15 billion in total liabilities as of June 30, 2018.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($9.0 million).

CVON acquired Advantel to increase its presence on the west coast of the U.S. and Canada and to add resources to its solutions integration capabilities.

As John McKenna, Jr., Chairman and CEO of ConvergeOne stated in the deal announcement,

With this acquisition, ConvergeOne gains the strategic resources to elevate our role as a leading provider of multivendor collaboration technologies, support and services. Advantel’s highly skilled employees and committed customer base on the West Coast expands our presence from San Diego to Vancouver, a key area of opportunity for us going forward.

Since its merger with Forum in March, CVON’s stock price has increased by 12.5% vs. the S&P 500 Index rise of 15% in the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

ConvergeOne became a public company earlier in 2018 as a result of its merger with SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) Forum Merger.

CVON has a managed services-focused approach for the collaboration, networking, cloud, and security markets.

In building the firm prior to its deal with Forum, management had acquired 12 technology service providers since 2009.

Its 13th deal, with Advantel, continues an acquisition-led approach to building scale as the firm seeks to take advantage of the historic shift by enterprises from on-premises IT environments to the cloud.

Growth rates for managed IT services depend on the specific sub-category, but CVON management appears to want to service major categories with enviable growth rates.

However, CVON has a large amount of debt, at $1.15 billion, no doubt a hangover from its prior ownership by private equity firm Clearlake Capital. $694 million of the total is long-term debt and appears to have been re-financed in 1H 2018. The firm’s interest expense of $37 million in 1H 2018 was nearly triple its operating income.

Furthermore, a large Earnout Consideration expense in 1H 2018 of $124 million was the result of the firm meeting its Forum Merger EBITDA earnout targets for 2018, 2019, and 2020.

So, through the end of 2020, there will be significant cash and stock-based compensation to employees to achieve agreed-upon merger milestones, which while an effective and achievable incentive that creates shareholder value, will nevertheless weigh on comprehensive net income (but not basic net income which subtracts the earnout consideration) through then.

So, as a public company, ConvergeOne appears to continue to be in a building process. With 1H 2018 revenues of $697 million, the firm is running an annual rate of nearly $1.4 billion in revenues.

Management’s history and apparent skill with integrating acquisitions combined with a large and growing opportunity to assist enterprises in their transition to the cloud leads me to believe we will continue to see more acquisitions. Assuming management doesn’t overpay, CVON shareholders should be rewarded in the quarters ahead.

