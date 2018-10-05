Weak Smartphone Margins Are Motivating Samsung To Raise Memory Prices

Combined, these forces have the effect of delaying Samsung's (and other memory companies) fab investments, reducing chip supply, and increasing chip prices.

Prices of NAND memory chips have been dropping for several months and DRAM spot prices are lower than contract prices, impacting Samsung's Semiconductor division profit margins.

Profit margins on smartphones, Samsung Electronics' largest division, are eroding as the company's products are squeezed by Apple and Chinese manufacturers.

According to an October 2, 2018, article in BusinessKorea in the smartphone business divisions of Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), the operating profit estimate of the company’s’ IT & Mobile Communications Division could fall as much as 20% from $2.46 billion in Q2 2018 to $1.84 billion in Q3 2018 and further to $1.44 billion in Q4.

Samsung has seen its production costs increase in the process of improving the performance of new smartphone models but they have failed to take away loyal customers from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the high-end market.

Chart 1 Shows that over the past several years, including models going back to the iPhone 4 in this chart, only one Samsung smartphone was among the top models by profit margin through the end of 2017.

Chart 1 - Source: The Information Network

At the same time, Chinese companies have developed new technologies at a faster pace than expected, narrowing the technology gap with Samsung.

Although the company just launched the Galaxy Note 9 on August 24, a month earlier than other previous models, the company is facing headwinds from Apple on one side and Chinese producers on the other. The Galaxy Note 9 has hardware improvements, including camera modules, but it was released with the same price as the Galaxy Note 8, affecting operating margins.

Samsung could face bigger problems because of the launch of new products by Apple’s iPhone XS and Huawei Technologies “Mate 20 series.”

In early September 2018, Samsung announced a new strategy – the introduction of cutting-edge technology on its Mid-Range smartphones. Previously, this type of technology was incorporated into its higher-end smartphones like its Galaxy Note and Galaxy S lines, according to Samsung's mobile division CEO DJ Koh.

Samsung's new plan could help propel smartphone growth and expand cutting-edge technology to new audiences according to a Sept. 5, 2018, BusinessInsider article.

“The new strategy could help Samsung boost smartphone sales in emerging markets. Samsung's latest strategy could attract more price-sensitive consumers in emerging markets away from competition by giving its cheaper smartphones first access to new technology. And luring consumers in emerging markets is important for Samsung, as they present growth markets amid an overall global decline in smartphone shipments.”

Chinese manufacturers are steadily eroding Samsung’s share in this affordable segment and the company is now revamping its strategy to prevent further decline. Shown in Chart 2 are Samsung’s market shares for each of its business divisions.

Chart 2

Samsung’s Operating Profit Margins

Table 1 shows Samsung Electronics financial data showing sales, profits, and profit margin percent for Q1 2018 and Q2 2018 and estimated data for Q3 2018. Comparing Table 1 to Chart 2, Samsung’s smallest market share (smartphones) is the largest division by revenue.

Profit margin percentages of smartphones dropped in Q2 and are forecast to drop from 12.2% to between 8.4% to 10.4% in Q3 2018 based on a speed in analyst forecasts. The company’s flagship Galaxy Note 9 was released on August 24, and the estimated profit margin for 3Q 2018 includes this smartphone. Hence, the revamped smartphone strategy.

DRAM and NAND Profit Margins

We got a hint of Samsung in a September 20 Bloomberg article that Samsung Electronics is planning to curtail growth in memory chip output next year to keep supplies tight amid an expected slowing in demand. Samsung's preemptive move could stabilize or even drive up the cost of memory coming out of not just them but Micron and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) as well.

“If Samsung does cut its DRAM bit growth, it shows the company is happy with the current oligopoly market structure,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong. “It prefers keeping supply tight and prices high, rather than taking market share and risking lower prices, therefore chances for DRAM prices to stay strong is higher.”

Earlier, on September 6, DigiTimes reported plans from both Samsung and SK Hynix to slow down their fabrication capacity expansion for NAND and DRAM in the wake of lower than expected demand projection for the first half of 2019. This move comes at a time where DRAM price changes are still in positive territory whereas NAND is price per GB has been dropping for the past few quarters, as shown in Chart 3 for Samsung, Chart 4 for SK Hynix, and Chart 5 for Micron Technology (MU). I discussed these companies in a September 14, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Memory Stocks: How Bad Is Bad?”

Chart 3

Chart 4

Chart 5

Samsung previously planned to build an additional 30,000 wafers monthly for DRAM memory starting the third quarter of 2018, but will be reducing that number to keep pricing from dropping. Samsung now expects bit growth of less than 20% for DRAM and 30% for NAND. Both forecasts are down from earlier this year when the company expected increases of 20% for DRAM and 40 percent for NAND in 2018. SK Hynix also is reported to have slowed down its projected production.

Semiconductor Equipment Headwinds

The above-mentioned Bloomberg article noted that:

While limiting chip supply may buoy chip prices, that would mean Samsung and its rivals cut back on investment, such as orders for equipment and materials. Suppliers to chip producers include Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX). We already witnessed stock recoil when these companies issued downside guidance.

AMAT’s Q4 guidance has revenue of $3.85B to $4.15B (consensus: $4.45B) with EPS of $0.92 to $1 (consensus: $1.16). CEO Dickerson said on August 16 the company has seen some near-term adjustments in customer spending. I discussed AMAT’s subsequent downgrade in an August 29, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Further Insight Into The BofA Merrill Lynch Downgrade Of Applied Materials.”

LRCX reported downside Q1 guidance has revenue of $2.15B to $2.45B (consensus: $2.77B) with EPS of $3 to $3.40 (consensus: $3.89).

Investor Takeaway

In a June 2, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: First Price Fixing, Now Antitrust Allegations By The Chinese Government,” I discussed how memory companies have been suspected of price fixing and antitrust allegations to adjust chip production to keep prices artificially high.

Despite their efforts, NAND prices have been dropping and DRAM spot prices are currently lower than contract prices. Falling mobile-use DRAM prices are the main reason for DRAM price weakness, which is down more than 25% year to date. I expect this to soon stabilize based on the preliminary success of Apple’s iPhone with high DRAM content.

Regardless, Samsung is at a crossroads with its degrading smartphone profit margin. This division is the company’s largest, and profits are forecast to drop from 3,756 KRWb ($3.32 billion) in Q1 2018 to as low as 2,075 KRWb ($1.84 billion) for Q3 2018. Some analysts are projecting Q4 2018 profit margins to drop further to $1.44 billion.

According to semiconductor equipment makers, Samsung’s fab investments have been delayed and SK Hynix may slow capacity ramp-ups in order to control supply as memory prices drop. Obviously MU will follow suit. Samsung's smartphone division's profit margin degradation is an added impetus for increasing memory prices.

