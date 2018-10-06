Follow The Smart Money Into China

The ETF most suited to benefit from this is the iShares MSCI China Index ETF. It’s a trend that should last a decade.

With major index providers including Chinese A-shares into broad regional and global indexes, global demand for China will have to increase.

China is entering the major regional and global equity indexes. Specifically, domestically-listed Chinese equities: A-shares. The main way this is playing out is in emerging market equities indexes. The two biggest - MSCI (MSCI) and FTSE Russell - have made significant moves already this year.

Why A-share inclusion matters

Major regional and global equity indexes have an allocation to China. However, until this year, it was comprised of overseas-listed Chinese companies, primarily listed in Hong Kong and the US:

Hong Kong: Mostly large state-owned companies, as well as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

US: Mostly tech firms.

While that offers some exposure to China, it's incomplete. By ignoring domestically-listed companies, there are huge areas of the Chinese economy that global investors are not getting access to; to say that not every Chinese firm is listed overseas is a gross understatement.

The A-share inclusion has been discussed by index providers over the past few years, but it really kicked off last year when MSCI announced the first stage, which would see A-shares included in indexes such as the widely-tracked Emerging Markets index and ACWI.

Using MSCI as the example, let me explain how it works:

The inclusion of A-shares is in the China country index: the MSCI China.

Broader regional and global indexes are comprised of the various country indexes.

So by including A-shares into the MSCI China, the Emerging Markets Index and ACWI therefore include A-shares.

As such, I believe that investors should go long ETFs most affected by this index change. This trade idea therefore perfectly suits the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) because I believe investors will increasingly buy the A-shares in the index and buy the ETF itself to get exposure to A-shares.

How MCHI fits into this story

Whether institutions benchmarked to these indexes buy A-shares directly or gain exposure through ETFs, ultimately there is more demand for the A-shares that are now components of MSCI's and FTSE Russell's indexes.

That's good news for MCHI, which is benefiting from the demand. From the direct buying perspective, there will be increased buying of the A-shares that MCHI now holds, which will boost the price of the ETF. But perhaps the most interesting facet is the buying of the ETF itself. With over 230 different A-shares now in the index - a number expected to be doubled by next summer - it's just much easier for investors to buy the ETF in order to gain exposure to China that they now increasingly require. That has been happening.

Following the smart money

You see, almost irrespective of the performance of Chinese equities, institutions have to increase their China A-share exposure because they're benchmarked to an index that now includes A-shares. In the chart below, we can see that there were big increases in institutional holdings of MCHI in 2Q17 (when MSCI made the official announcement that it will include A-shares into the MSCI China Index), and in 1Q18 and 2Q18 as institutions prepared for the actual inclusion in June.

Institutional holdings and the price of MCHI. Units: millions of shares. Source: SEC and Yahoo Finance

This acts as an interesting guide because A-share inclusion isn't a one-time occurrence; it is a process that will last around a decade and will see A-shares' weighting in these indexes increase more than tenfold. MSCI's initial inclusion was a 5% factor, which means that the current allocation is 5% of what it will eventually be.

What is the A-share inclusion end game?

Let's consider MSCI on its own. It's estimated that around $1.9tr of AUM is benchmarked to the MSCI Emerging Markets index alone. As such, when the index changes, the managers benchmarked to it have to adjust their portfolio accordingly, i.e. buy A-shares when more A-shares are added.

The original inclusion this summer added 235 A-shares to the index for the first time. This gave A-shares a 0.73% weighting in the index, and represented 5% of MSCI's intended final weighting, known as the 5% inclusion factor. Yet at the end of September, MSCI announced it is consulting with market participants to quadruple A-shares' weighting next summer.

To put this into a monetary context, an increase from 0% to 0.73% allocation of the EM index to A-shares would see increased buying by global investors of $13.9bn. From 0.73% to 2.9% (as proposed) would see a further increase of $41.6bn

Inclusion factor: 0% 5% 20% 50% 100% Expected weighting in MSCI EM Index: 0% 0.73% 2.9% 7.3% 14.6% Value of A-share holdings ($ billions): 0.0 13.9 55.5 138.7 277.4

Based on a fixed value of $1.9tr of AUM benchmarked against the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Source: MSCI

Global investors' holdings of A-shares have risen from $93.5bn at the end of 2016 to $118.2bn (when MSCI A-share inclusion was announced in June 2017) and $192.7bn in June 2018 when the first stage of inclusion was implemented.

Foreign holdings of Chinese A-shares and the estimated cumulative monthly net flows. Units: $ billions. Source: PBoC and MSCI

However, that doesn't take into account market performance. So if we adjust for performance using the MSCI China All Shares Index as a market proxy, we can get the monthly net flows. Between December 2016 and June 2017, the cumulative net buying of A-shares by global investors was $8.6bn. But between the A-share inclusion announcement and implementation, net buying was $62.7bn.

It's a rather staggering increase, but it raises a poignant question: has the buying of A-shares for much larger increases in allocation to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index already happened?

I don't believe so. You see, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is just one index that has included A-shares as a result of MSCI's move; MSCI ACWI now contains A-shares and will see an increase in weighting along with the Emerging Markets Index. In addition, FTSE Russell is making A-share inclusion moves of its own, while standalone China funds are now obliged to buy A-shares. Finally, MSCI A-share inclusion was seen as highly symbolic: the stamp of approval that it's now ok to invest into Mainland Chinese equities.

To end, consider the following: globally, $192.7bn of non-Chinese capital is allocated to Chinese A-shares, $30bn less than the market capitalization of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). To me, the former seems too low relative to the latter.

