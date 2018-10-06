Your Italian, Queen Like Espresso Cup For This Morning

What is certain though is that it's easier sung than done.

However, without Italy tackling its debt load, it's hard to see how the country can break free.

The Italian show goes on. There's no dull moment in the boot country.

The Italian Show (Must?) Go On

The drama, or shall I say opera, refuses to end.

With every day that goes by, it seems that our previous detailed views and direct warnings about the boot country require an update.

There's no dull moment in Italy (EWI) and, as a result, one has to stay on top of things on a daily - if not hourly - basis.

Since the show goes on (is it a must?), here's an espresso cup straight from Italy to start the morning with.

What Could Go Wrong?

Look at the bar charts on the left-hand side of the below chart. Clearly, the Italian government has a very upbeat view on future GDP growth like nobody else holds.

Not Out of the Woods Yet

Italy's bond yields and spreads spike again due to unrealistic government GDP growth expectations.

Doom Loop in Action

European equities (VGK, EZU, EWG, FEZ) are down, led by the drop in the FTSE Italy Banks Index, as Italy's 10-year yields keep rising, after unveiling controversial and unsustainable 2019 budget details. Again...

Among (Italian) Friends

Apparently, ECB President Mario Draghi met with Italian President Mattarella on Monday over the new budget. Nonetheless, the ECB says it has no comment on reports about a meeting between Draghi and the Italian president.

Perhaps they are talking (or keeping silent on this instance) out of their own (huge) position...

Funding of Debt

Many wonder who has been funding Italian deficits all these years? As we already showed, when unveiling "The European Bluff", it was the ECB which has been providing the much-needed support all along.

However, now that the ECB is about to stop purchasing European sovereign debts (IGOV, ISHG, BWZ), BWX), one can't help wondering who will buy the Italian debt going forward (once the ECB stops purchasing)???

Standard Chartered Research to the Help

Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) is coming with a bit of more encouraging views about Italy, saying that the country has some favorable debt dynamics, in that a large chunk (circa 65%) of its debt is owned by domestic residents.

In addition, the government has extended the average debt maturity to around 7 years by taking advantage of low interest rates in recent years, helping to lower refinancing requirements.

Standard Chartered goes further saying that the EU commission will not bring down Italy, but only pressure of the markets. Given the size of its debt load, Italy's government must refinance around €200B worth of debt in 2019 alone, so a rapid deterioration in market sentiment may act as a constraint on excessive budget stimulus.

Real Impact of Debt

How severe is the debt wall Italy is facing and what are its impacts? Well, it's hard to believe, but without interest payments on its debt, Italy's budget would have been in a surplus since...2010!

Conclusion?

I want to break free!

Italy must break free (of its debt load)...

