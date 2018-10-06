WTI Daily 05 October 2018: Balance Trade Holds Sway Following The Pullback To 73.88s

Sell-side breakdown attempt from Globex range to 73.84s, buying interest and rotation higher to 75.22s where sell excess developed, 75.22-74.90s.

Globex price discovery higher to 74.92s into London, selling interest there and balance development into NY.

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

05 October 2018:

As noted in Thursday’s WTI Daily, the highest probability path for Friday’s auction was for price discovery higher following Thursday’s late buy excess formation. Minor rotation higher developed during Globex before retesting the key demand area, 74s-73.80s, as the buy-side drove price modestly higher to 75.22s where sell excess halted the price discovery higher.

Friday’s auction saw minor rotation higher during Globex from Thursday’s settlement, achieving the Globex stopping point high, 74.92s. Selling interest emerged there as balance developed, 74.92s-74.34s, into the NY open.

Initiative selling entered, 74.30s, early in NY, driving price lower as a sell-side breakdown attempt from the Globex range ensued. Price discovery lower developed toward key demand, achieving the stopping point low, 73.83s. Sellers trapped there amidst responsive buying interest as the order flow sequence shifted buy-side. Price discovery higher developed to 75.01s where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side phase as balance ensued, 75.01s-74.50s. Offers pulled as a buy-side breakout attempt developed, achieving the stopping point high, 75.22s. Buyers trapped there as rejection of the high developed, sell excess formed, and price discovery back into the prior range developed, ahead of the NY close, settling at 74.34s.

As noted Thursday, the highest probability path for Friday’s auction based on market structure was for price discovery higher as Thursday’s buy excess holds as support. Rotation higher did occur both in the Globex and NY auctions but within the context of balance development rather than buy-side imbalance.

Looking ahead, the highest probability path based on market structure for Monday’s auction would be for price discovery lower following the late development of sell excess, 75.22s-74.90s, in Friday’s auction.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Today’s auction saw balance development, 73.80s-75.20s, following this week’s stopping point high, 76.90s, and pullback. The rejection of the high and buy-side failure upon the pullback to prior key supply, implies a structural stopping point is in place. As noted last week, the coming days and weeks are a critical juncture for WTI in the larger context.

