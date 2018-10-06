Washington Prime Group: Don't Panic

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has been one of the most entertaining stocks for me to write about. I started writing on it in June of 2017 after initiating my first long position in the ticker. In that article, I wrote,

For those of us who were on the sidelines last year, this might be an opportunity to enter. The dividends are yielding enough that share price growth in the immediate future is not needed. There appears to be little to no fundamental risk to the dividends and there is a decent argument for capital appreciation when the fear is over. It is also quite possible that a Sears bankruptcy will put even more blood in the streets and push prices down more. It is very difficult to call the exact bottom of a trend, so buyers today should be prepared for more downward pressure on price. Can you hold on with nerves of steel for a double-digit dividend?

The much anticipated Sears Holdings (SHLD) bankruptcy did not arrive in 2018, though other pressures have had the price jockeying up and down. WPG experienced a sympathy fall when CBL Properties (CBL) surprised many with a dividend cut. The price reacted negatively to rising Treasury yields and the numerous news items declaring evidence of the "retail apocalypse" as numerous retailers closed stores or filed bankruptcy.

WPG Total Return Price data by YCharts

The share price has been all over the place, and my very first purchase is sitting right at break-even after dividends. As I suspected, with my initial purchase the bottom was not in. But the core thesis in my investment in WPG is their ability to turn their Sears locations into something better. Until SHLD liquidates, WPG is limited in what they can do.

Investing sometimes takes a lot of patience and tolerance to losses. Those that act rashly and panic will find themselves selling low and buying high.

SHLD Is Going Bankrupt!!!

In a recent article, Brad Thomas reiterated his warning that the dividend might be cut.

Given the tools that Washington Prime has today, I believe management is doing a good job; however, my concern is what management does when Sears files bankruptcy? I am fairly confident that the shares have not yet priced in that possibility or the likely notion of a dividend cut…

I am not entirely sure where the concern stems from regarding what management will do. The eventual SHLD bankruptcy has been the main focus of conversation around WPG for several years. It has been discussed in depth in conference calls and there is absolutely no secret to what management's strategy will be. They have gone from theoretical, vague discussions to the actual amount of money and timeline they expect.

In the Q4 earnings call, Mark Yale said,

In terms of further department store redevelopment capital spend, we have forecasted what the potential needs would be if required to address all the Sears and Bon-Ton spaces in our portfolio. Assuming, Seritage takes care of their 11 locations and we bring in partners to assist named mixed use components, we’re estimating our share of capital investment to be approximately $300 million to transition these locations within our Tier One and Open Air portfolios. With a three to five-year investment time horizon, we’re comfortable that we’ll have a necessary capital to address these opportunities. While we remain realistic with respect to the macro challenges facing our sector, we believe we have a sound balance sheet that will enable us to not only address the inherent risks but opportunities that might come our way in the near future.

We are already 6-months into the "3-5 years".

A SHLD bankruptcy does not make the entire redevelopment bill due immediately. From management commentary, it sounds like they are actually planning on SHLD filing for bankruptcy early in 2019. If SHLD does not file bankruptcy, it is hard to see how they finish in 2021.

Suppose that SHLD files in Q1 of 2019. That is 1 year after WPG disclosed their "3-5 year" timeline. If they file in Q1, they will likely not vacate the space until July or August of 2019. Bankruptcy proceedings and actual liquidation take time. WPG does not gain possession of the properties they already own until early Q3 2019 and for properties that will be auctioned it could be Q4 of 2019.

If you assume that WPG has tenants ready to sign, maybe in Q4 2019 they can apply for the necessary permits and if they are lucky, those are approved in Q1 of 2020. Actual construction doesn't start until late Q1 2020 or early Q2 2020 and can be expected to take 9-months to a year.

Even using that lightning fast timeline, which relies on everything going perfectly, WPG would be finishing up approximately 3 years after declaring the "3-5 year" timeline. In the real world, some projects might go perfectly, but many will have delays. Some creditors start a battle in bankruptcy court, tenants will delay signing leases, permits will get wrapped up in red tape, construction companies will have delays, etc. It is not really a question of whether there will be delays, it is a question of how many and how long.

More likely, if SHLD files in January 2019, we are looking at some of the projects being completed in early 2021 and others being delayed later into the year or even 2022.

Given the stated timeline, it appears that not only is WPG prepared for a SHLD bankruptcy, but they are also planning on it happening sooner rather than later.

WPG has positioned their balance sheet in such a way that they will have $500 million in immediate liquidity, and plenty of unencumbered properties to provide for flexibility in financing options. That should be more than sufficient to fund $300-$350 million in redevelopments. Management has openly discussed on conference calls how they are already in active negotiations to redevelop the majority of the locations. They are negotiating before they even know when they will have physical control of the locations. How much more proactive can they be?

Meanwhile, WPG continues to chip away at their SHLD exposure, such as the Fairfield Mall in Dayton where they negotiated an early termination of the lease.

There is no mystery. When SHLD files for bankruptcy, WPG is going to step on the gas pedal and redevelop those properties as quickly as possible.

The Dividend Is Falling!

Inevitably, bears focus on the risk of a dividend cut. WPG has seen their FFO drop as they have disposed of their properties and have been impacted by bankruptcies.

Could the dividend be cut next quarter? Definitely. When a dividend is yielding over 15%, you always have to consider the potential for a cut. It could happen and WPG is not a great investment for those who cannot withstand a dividend cut.

On the other hand, there are some positives that make a dividend cut less likely.

Source

WPG has a significant number of redevelopments that will be completed in 2018 and early 2019. These along with the acquisition of the Southgate Mall earlier this year will bring in additional cash-flow.

Source

Meanwhile, their open air and Tier 1 properties both saw a positive same-store performance in Q2.

These positives should mitigate the continued decline of their Tier 2 properties and the impact of the three remaining properties they intend to hand over to the lenders.

Comparisons to CBL break down immediately as CBL has significantly greater problems with accessing capital and a balance sheet that is far less flexible. WPG has spent the last several years getting rid of their poorest performing malls, deleveraging and unencumbering their best properties. CBL is in negotiations to provide collateral and reduce their revolving line of credit and the majority of their Tier 1 malls have substantial mortgages.

In my opinion, WPG should not need to cut the dividend to fund their redevelopments. It is possible that management decides to take a more conservative approach and retain cash. That is something any investor should be prepared for. In the long run, WPG's success or failure is based on their ability to profitably redevelop legacy big-box retailers. Not whether or not they continue paying a $0.25 quarterly dividend. If the redevelopments are successful and provide a solid growing cash-flow, the dividend will increase beyond where it is today regardless of whether or not it is cut first.

Where The Real Risk Is

SHLD filing for bankruptcy is not a real risk to WPG. It is something everyone knows will happen and most believe it will happen soon. It is an integral part of my original thesis,

In a nutshell, my thesis is: Retail bankruptcies and store closings have been skewed towards older, once dominant retailers. Some will modernize, others will go out of business.

New retailers and those that modernize will continue to exist and will continue to pay rent.

WPG has enough cash flow and a strong enough balance sheet to handle redevelopment capex.

By culling the weakest malls from its portfolio and redeveloping others, WPG will emerge with a stronger asset base.

When FFO growth returns, the market will reward WPG with a higher multiple.

The dividend helps to de-risk my investment.

If Eddie Lambert somehow saves SHLD and keeps the stores open another decade, my investment thesis is bust since it relies on SHLD closing and going away.

The most unproven part of my thesis is that the new retailers will be successful in the locations where SHLD has failed. WPG is projecting that redeveloping these locations will result in 7-10% yields, it is possible that those yields will not occur. The biggest risk is that the redevelopments attract customers for a month or two, and then when the shine wears off the new tenants start languishing.

If that happens, any boost in FFO might be temporary. Rather than focusing on the failure of legacy retail operators, investors are better off watching the trends in the tenants that are currently expanding. If those tenants start showing weakness, that could be an area of concern.

New tenants include Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Five Below (FIVE), H&M, Round 1, Ross (ROST), and The RoomPlace. Those are the companies you want to watch to get a heads-up of potential future problems for WPG. The risk is not with companies that everyone knows are failing, it is with the ones that are supposed to replace SHLD locations.

Conclusion

Not every investment is for everyone. Investors have different goals, timelines and risk tolerances. If your primary goals are dividend growth, secure income and preserving capital at all costs, WPG probably is not for you.

WPG is an investment for those who believe that the market has overcorrected to the bearish side on malls. Those who believe that newer more trendy tenants will attract higher levels of sales. Investors who are willing to absorb the potential risks of redevelopment and possibly even a dividend cut while patiently waiting for the market to realize that these malls are extremely undervalued.

WPG has done an excellent job preparing for the SHLD bankruptcy. They have the necessary liquidity, they are negotiating proactively, they have aggressively pursued redeveloping properties they can get control of before the glut and they have proven they can make the hard decision to cut off a property when necessary.

WPG is an adventurous ticker with plenty of upside potential.

