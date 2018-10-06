Tripping Down The Primrose Path To Ruin: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 10.05.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit its highest level in seven years this week. In other words, interest rates are going up. This isn't good news in a world flooded with debt. But most of the mainstream still seems pretty unconcerned, especially Trump supporters. They're convinced the president has fixed the economy. Unfortunately, they don't understand all of the dynamics and they are tripping down a primrose path to ruin. It's not all about tax cuts. In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap podcast, host Mike Maharrey offers a simple seven-point breakdown of what's actually going on. He also covers the latest in gold demand news and tells you about another country that is buying gold.