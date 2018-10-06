Turning Points For The Week Of October 1-5

Despite some strong numbers, I still think the possibility of a recession in the next 18-24 months is about 25%-30%.

The purpose of the turning points newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic numbers to determine if the economic momentum is changing from expansion to contraction – to see if the economy is at a “turning point.”

Several weeks ago, I increased my recession probability within the next 18 to 24 months to between 25% to 30%. I based this decision on the compressing yield curve, weak building permits, weak global equity markets, and the Fed’s current rate-hiking posture. Today, I am going to play devil’s advocate with myself by highlighting a number of very positive economic numbers. I realize this plays into the very annoying “on the other hand” nature of economics. But it also illustrates that there are a number of very positive economic trends in place that provide a counterweight to the bearish economic argument.

Let’s begin with the corporate profits picture:

Several central banks (the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank) often refer to the cycle of increasing income naturally translating to increased spending. Put in starker terms, the more money you have, the more likely you’ll spend it. The current corporate profits picture in the United States is very positive. The absolute level of corporate profits (left chart) is at its highest level in five years. The Y/Y rate of change (right chart) is also at strong levels. This bodes very well for investment - which requires a strong cash flow to fund and which has also been picking up steam in the last few GDP reports – and employment.

Corporate profits are a long leading indicator. Let’s turn to the four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims which are a leading indicator:

This number continues to plumb new lows. In fact, we haven’t seen levels this low since the late 1960s. This has incredibly strong and positive implications for the labor market, indicating that at the national level, companies are letting go of a remarkably small number of employees.

Earlier this week, I noted that the latest ISM manufacturing report was very strong. We have further confirmation of that strength from the latest durable goods report:

The top two charts are for new orders of consumer goods. The left chart shows that the absolute level is slightly off five-year highs. The right chart shows that the year-over-year level is very strong. The bottom chart shows the new orders for capital goods excluding aircraft. It is similarly strong in both the absolute level (left chart) and year-over-year rate (right chart). Both charts indicate the manufacturing is in very good shape.

Finally, we have today’s employment report, which is the single most important coincidental economic indicator. Rather than focus on the headline number of the report, I prefer to use the three-, six-, and 12-month moving averages of the total number of jobs gained or lost per month. These remove the statistical noise of the monthly reports. The following chart is derived from data from the St. Louis FRED system:

Friday’s headline number of 134,000 was considered a large miss. But when we place this into the broader moving average context, today’s report is nothing more than a statistical aberration. Put another way, the labor market is incredibly strong.

Despite my highlighting positive economic numbers in this week's column, I still believe that the recession probability in the next 18 to 24 months remains about 25% to 30%. At this point, my biggest concern is the Federal Reserve over-tightening and inverting the yield curve. You also can't ignore the technically weak conditions of global equity markets which are a very important leading indicator. I'm also growing more antsy about the probability of a hard Brexit which is looking more and more likely. That's the type of economic shock that has "law of unintended consequences" written all over it.

