Global Debt Bubble And Reduction Of The Fed Balance Sheet Are Warnings

There are chart warnings from the PHLX Housing Index, from the KBW Bank Index, and from the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

The unwinding of the Fed balance sheet is the single-most important reason why yields spiked higher this week, putting pressure on global stock markets.

The downtrend for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield going back to January 2000 ended in July 2016 as the FOMC was raising rates.

The yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury note is the global benchmark for rates tied to global debt and the U.S. housing market.

Going back to January 2000, the 21st century began with the Federal Reserve raising the Federal funds rate. This ended with a June 2000 rate hike to 6.50%. Rates were not cut until the end of 2000 and reached 1.00% in mid-2003 where it stayed until mid-2004. I would argue that a 1.00% funds rate was the fuel for the inflating of the housing bubble that led to risky mortgage lending by our nation's banks.

When the FOMC raised rates, it did so in 17 consecutive quarter-point hikes to 5.25% in July 2006, which choked the economy and set the stage for the Great Credit Crunch.

The PHLX Housing Index (HGX) already peaked in July 2005. The KBW Bank Index (BKX) peaked in February 2007.

The FOMC did not begin to lower rates until August 2007. By May 2008, the rate was cut to 2.00% where it stayed through August 2008. In December 2008, the rate was cut to 0.00% to 0.25% where it stayed until December 2015. There have been eight rate hikes since then with the latest on Sept. 26 to 2.00% to 2.25%.

The Weekly Chart For The 10-Year Yield

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Notice that the bull market for bonds began in January 2000 and ended in July 2016 even after the Federal Reserve began to raise the Federal funds rate. This chart tracks this yield from 6.867% to 1.321%. The unwinding of the Fed balance sheet began in October 2017. The green line is the 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean". This key level was 2.206% when the unwinding began and that's when the yield popped above this "reversion to the mean," providing the first major warning that yields would be rising. My forecast is that weekly closes above my monthly pivot of 3.117% indicate risk that the 10-year yield will rise to my quarterly value level of 3.648% by the end of the year.

Why the yield spike now? A year ago, the unwinding of the Fed balance sheet began at just $10 billion a month, or $30 billion for Q4 2017. In Q1 2018, the total was upped to $60. In Q2 2018, the total became $90 billion. In Q3, the total rose to $120 billion. As October 2018 began, the monthly drain became $50 billion per month or $150 per quarter until as long as the end of 2020. This is what spooked the market!

The Fed balance sheet was approximately $4.5 trillion before the unwinding began and today it's $4.193 trillion, a drain of $307 billion. This is money that's no longer in the banking system. The Federal Reserve is right on schedule!

The Global Debt Story: According to data from four sources including the IMF, global debt totals $233 trillion at the end of Q3 2018.

Non-Financial Corporate Debt - $68 trillion

Government Debt - $63 trillion

Financial Sector Debt - $58 trillion

Household Debt - $44 trillion

As rates rise, the debt bubble will break!

The Housing Market Index

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the housing market index clearly shows that a re-inflating housing market bubble is popping and that the risk is to the 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at 261.33. My monthly value level is 257.91 with my semiannual risky level of 322.04.

The Regional Banking Index

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the regional banking index clearly shows that the 2018 high did not recoup its pre-crash 2008 high. This chart clearly shows the risk that the banking system is vulnerable given the global debt bubble and the unwinding of the Fed balance sheet. The downside risk is to the 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at 85.77. My monthly value level is 99.12 with my semiannual and annual pivots of 104.33 and 105.00, respectively, and quarterly risky level of 130.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the emerging markets ETF clearly shows that the 2018 high did not recoup its pre-crash 2008 high. This chart shows the ETF just above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $39.70. My monthly and semiannual value levels are $39.22 and $35.80, respectively, with my annual pivot of $41.27 and quarterly risky level of $48.14.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.