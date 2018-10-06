Progenics Sells Off Again As Another Trial Shows Mixed Results

The results were mixed, meeting one of the co-primary endpoints, but failing on the other.

In the high-risk, high-reward world of developmental biotech, pain can come in many forms. In recent weeks, Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) has suffered twice at the hand of one of the sector’s classic agonies: disappointing trial results.

In the past few weeks, Progenics has released top-line results from studies of two imaging agents, 1404 and PyL, both of which were touted as future growth drivers for the company. Both trials delivered mixed results, and the share price reacted with typical negativity.

Despite these twin disappointments, we consider this stock unfairly maligned and likely to see value appreciation over the mid-term and long term. In this research note, we take a look at the latest trial result and what it means for the Progenics story.

A “Gold Standard” Trial

The latest trial data was announced before the market opened on Friday, October 5th. PyL, a PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for the detection of prostate cancer, completed a Phase 2/3 trial. Progenics reported the top-line results via press release.

The trial was designed to be the “gold standard” of PET imaging prostate cancer studies. It deliberately included two cohorts in order to maximize the amount of applicable data and to understand various applications for PyL:

The trial examined the diagnostic performance of PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent, PyL, to detect prostate cancer in pelvic lymph nodes in patients with high risk locally advanced prostate cancer (“Cohort A”) and distant metastases in patients with metastatic or recurrent (“Cohort B”) prostate cancer.

Progenics announced that PyL had successfully met one of its two co-primary endpoints, specificity, with flying colors. Unfortunately, on the measure of sensitivity, PyL came up short.

The results for the larger cohort, Cohort A, were always going to overshadow the interpretation of the overall study, since it was not initially suspected that the members had prostate cancer. Thus, specificity and negative predictive value had considerable meaning to this group. These factors did not matter to Cohort B, since the members were already suspected to have prostate cancer.

Understanding Mixed Results

Cohort A passed on specificity, but not sensitivity. That result means PyL may have narrower potential applicability than initially hoped. That said, the secondary measurements of positive and negative predictive value were stronger, which came to 78-91% and 81-84%, respectively. This secondary endpoint was highlighted in comments by the study’s lead investigator, Michael Morris:

These are highly encouraging results in a large, well-controlled and rigorous trial showing PyL has excellent positive and negative predictive value in assessing the distribution of disease in men with high-risk prostate cancer.

Thus, all is not lost even with Cohort A, despite missing on one of its co-primary endpoints. That said, it is with Cohort B that things get more interesting.

In Cohort B, sensitivity was not a serious factor, since the participants were already believed to have prostate cancer. Thus, the results were not concerned with catching the disease in a healthy or at-risk individual, which was the case with Cohort A. Ultimately, the study found PyL to exhibit sensitivity and positive predictive value of 93-99% and 81-88%, respectively.

While far from an ideal result, the strong showing in Cohort B demonstrated that there may be considerable scope for PyL in dealing with patients who already have, or are suspected to have, prostate cancer, beyond any potential salvaging of the results from Cohort A.

Moving Swiftly Forward

Unsurprisingly, Progenics accentuated the positive in its press release and subsequent explanatory conference call:

In the study, PyL demonstrated high sensitivity in reliably detecting distant metastatic prostate cancer lesions and high specificity in confirming the absence of pelvic lymph node disease. The associated strong positive predictive values and negative predictive value of PyL imaging in these disease settings indicate its potential high clinical utility.

While Progenics’ efforts to shift focus to the secondary endpoints of positive and negative predictive value may seem like an effort to distract, this is not the case. Indeed, the company is pushing ahead with a Phase 3 trial that will use these measures as its primary endpoints. The decision has been made in consultation with the FDA, and so should pass muster.

A new study will take some time to enroll, but Progenics anticipates its commencement before the end of the year. If the FDA ultimately agrees to judge the merits of PyL on the basis of predictive value, rather than specificity and sensitivity, the new trial’s prospects look bright.

Share Price Comes Full Circle

The results of the PyL trial caused some head-scratching among investors. In pre-market trading after the publication of the results, shares jumped more than 10% before dipping below their previous close.

After the conference call, shares stabilized slightly higher than the Thursday close, but only briefly. Ultimately, sentiment soured, sending the stock tumbling a bit. Progenics ended the day down 2.78%, at $5.95 a share.

Progenics had a more serious fall in the wake of the mixed – and undoubtedly worse – results of its Phase 3 trial of 1404, another imaging agent for the detection of prostate cancer.

Shares are down more than 20% since the start of September, leaving Progenics almost exactly where it was at the start of 2018.

Investor’s Eye View

The fact that Progenics' shares have come full circle since the start of the year is rather interesting, and is indicative of irrational behavior on the part of the market. Despite being back to where it was in January price-wise, Progenics has made major positive strides. The latest disappointing trial results are more noise than serious problems.

More important than either the PyL or 1404 trial was the FDA approval of Azedra, an ultra-orphan radiotherapy for the treatment of two rare and lethal adrenal cancers. While approval was broadly anticipated, there had been some concerns that the results might be insufficient to secure approval. Ultimately, the FDA did give the nod to Azedra, and signaled no red flags in its approval statement to boot. Progenics is already rolling out its commercial launch plan that will capture the price premium expected of an ultra-orphan therapy. Azedra is the only FDA approved treatment for these cancers and, while the afflicted population is small, Progenics expects to reap considerable rewards.

On top of that, Progenics already has Relistor, a drug for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, on the market. In Q2 2018, the company posted revenues of $3.9 million, better than analysts had expected. Relistor is licensed to Bausch Health Companies (BHC), and Progenics is entitled to both royalties and milestone payments. Sales have been on an upward trajectory, further strengthening Progenics’ finances. With cash and equivalents of $87.5 million at the end of June, Progenics has sufficient runway through mid-2019 at the current burn rate. But with Azedra coming to market, the company may actually reach breakeven profitability before then.

Yes, the latest results are disappointing, but they are far from the end of the world. PyL appears to have a clear path forward, while the fate of 1404 will depend on post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 trial data.

It appears quite evident that the market has adopted a “what have you done for me lately?” attitude toward Progenics. While that may be irksome to shareholders eager to see the fair value of their stock realized, it is also an opportunity for new entrants to buy in, or for current shareholders to expand their positions.

