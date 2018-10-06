September Jobs Report: Poking Holes In The Full Employment Narrative

The headline numbers for the September jobs report were terrible, but a closer look at the actual data reveals that it was not really that bad.

It is hard to believe that an entire month has passed since we last took at look at the employment situation in the United States, but here we are. The headline numbers were incredibly weak and much worse than expectations; however, a closer look at the actual figures reveals that it was nowhere near as bad as the headline numbers actually show. In fact, by some measures, this was one of the best jobs reports that we have seen in quite some time. However, as has long been the case, it was far from perfect and does clearly show that there are a few areas in which the United States economy can still improve.

As just mentioned, the headline number came in at 134K new jobs created, which was far below the 185K that the nation's economists were expecting. This was the lowest headline number since the 50K that was recorded in March 2017.

Source: Zero Hedge

However, the reason for the weak jobs print was one factor that was completely out of anybody's control. The Bureau of Labor Statistics stated in its report that 299,000 people were unable to work due to bad weather. The usual number for September is only 85,000. Furthermore, another 1,489,000 full-time workers were only able to work part-time as a result of the bad weather. Thus, we can draw the conclusion that the impact of Hurricane Florence was the primary reason for the weak jobs print.

This statement is supported by the fact that leisure and hospitality jobs declined by 17,000 during the month of September.

Source: Zero Hedge

As I have discussed in several past articles, the leisure and hospitality industry is one of the few industries that has been actively creating jobs ever since the last recession ended. Indeed, until fairly recently, it was primarily leisure and hospitality and retail trade that were driving the recovery. Thus, to see the second month-over-month decline in more than five years here would normally come as a surprise. It can be easily explained, though, when we consider that Hurricane Florence inflicted most of its damage along the Carolina coast, which is well known for its many tourist areas that employ large numbers of people in this industry.

Leisure & Hospitality was one of only two industries that saw a decline in employment during the month. The other one was retail trade.

Source: Zero Hedge

The cutback in retail trade seems very surprising when one considers that retailers usually increase their staffing levels around this time of year in preparation for the holidays. Certainly we do see several firms closing stores, but one would still expect to see more jobs being created by the sector. It is, however, possible that retailers are waiting later in the year than normal to increase their staffing levels in preparation for the holiday season.

Fortunately, we did see much better performance out of other sectors of the economy:

Employment in professional and business services increased by 54,000 month over month.

Healthcare employment rose by 26,000 in September.

Employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 24,000.

Construction employment rose by 23,000 month over month.

Manufacturing added 18,000 jobs in September.

Employment in mining rose by 6,000 over the month.

Governments added 13,000 jobs in September.

One of the nice things here is that many of these industries actually pay solid wages that are able to support a family at a middle-class level. One of the problems that we had with the current recovery is that throughout much of the early years, the jobs recovery was dominated by low-wage positions, which unfortunately does not make for a strong economy. While we have seen relatively high-wage industries dominating new jobs over the course of this year, it is still something that is nice to see.

This may be one reason why we saw average hourly earnings tick up by $0.06 during the month of September. This puts average hourly earnings for private sector production and non-supervisory employees at $22.81 and represents a 0.3% increase month over month and 2.8% so far this year.

Source: Zero Hedge

It is worth pointing out that this rate of wage growth is higher than inflation, so in theory, this should be an indication that the average worker is seeing their disposable income increase. In reality, however, we know that some expenses, such as healthcare, are rising much more rapidly than the CPI. Unfortunately, the American economy is heavily dependent on consumer spending, so realistically, the economy needs even faster wage growth to perform optimally.

The official unemployment rate was reported at 3.7%, which was a better than the expected 3.8%. However, many analysts, myself included, dislike the official unemployment rate as it excludes discouraged workers and counts part-time workers, including those that want to work full-time, as fully employed. A better measure is the U-6 measure, which accounts for all of these. Here we see some bad news as the U-6 rate actually went up to 7.50% from 7.49%. Admittedly, this is a relatively small jump, but it does cast some doubt onto the whole "full employment" narrative.

For quite some time now, I have been expressing concern about the labor force participation rate that clearly indicates that the labor market is nowhere near as strong as it could be. As the ratio is essentially the percentage of the non-institutionalized civilians of working age that either have a job or are looking for a job, we would expect this to be the best measure of labor market strength. Unfortunately, what we see here is nothing that makes us optimistic:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can see here, the labor force participation rate has been declining ever since the last recession and currently sits at 62.7%, while showing no signs of improving despite all the jobs being created. Admittedly, some of this could be due to individuals retiring early as a booming stock market has grown their wealth to a point where this is possible. However, this cannot explain everything as we can see from the labor force participation rate of only those individuals aged 25-54:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

While this chart does look better, we still see here that a lower percentage of age 25-54 year olds were working or looking for work during the depths of the last recession. At this age, we can assume that the majority of individuals are finished with their schooling, yet are unlikely to have amassed sufficient assets to retire. Yet, we still see a lower percentage in the labor force than during the last recession. This is a clear sign that there still exists a significant amount of slack on the labor side of the economy and certainly challenges the "full employment" narrative.

In conclusion, this jobs report was not as bad as the headline numbers would make someone believe. In fact, in the absence of the hurricane, it likely would have been a great jobs report. However, we still see a problem in that there appears to be a lot more slack in the economy than the full employment narrative would lead someone to believe and it does not appear that we can account for it by an increasing number of retirees.

