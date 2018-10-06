Gilat Satellite Can Fly Higher

There is a considerable amount of operational improvement and 2019 looks to be a year when growth can resume, so we think the shares can gradually move up.

Revenues declined by almost half in their terrestrial infrastructure segment, but this is a temporary delay.

Overall revenue growth stalled, but this is hiding high growth areas like mobile backhaul.

Gilat Satellite (GILT) provides broadband services to telecom operators and consumers. We start by providing our usual five-year overview:

GILT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The graph displays considerable operational improvement, although revenue growth has tailed off. Its three segments:

Mobile backhaul (part of the fixed network segment)

Mobility (In-flight connectivity)

Terrestrial infrastructure

Here is how they add up (from the Q2 earnings deck):

And here is how these segments are growing:

And here is a sample list of its customers (from company brochure)

Mobile backhaul

The company enjoyed a very good quarter here, with revenues up by 45% in Q2 (y/y) while fixed networks (of which mobile backhaul is the biggest part) grew by 33%.

You see a number of large customers, and the company is adding new ones:

The latter deal brings tens of millions of potential revenues over the lifetime of the project. The company already has a similar deal with HISPASAT in Mexico.

Terrestrial infrastructure

The company operates a number of projects, most notably in Australia and Peru, providing broadband to areas where other technologies have difficulties reaching customers.

In Peru, the company got awarded a contract with Fitel for four regions (out of 13), but there has been a delay in the inspection of the first three of these due to a change of the board at Fital (a result of elections in Peru).

As a result, some of the construction revenue recognition might slip into 2019. On the other hand, the company won two new regions with Fitel with an overall value of $153M over ten years (65% construction and 35% operational revenues).

These will start to generate construction revenue late this year, providing compensation for the delays in the inspection of the first four projects.

In any case, while the construction revenues are interesting in and of itself, the company is more interested in the higher margin recurring revenues from services. From the Q2CC:

Our goal is to turn Peru into a source of secure multi-year significant profitable revenue generated from both secure government fees as well as from selling value added services.

Recognized revenue from Fitel in Q2 was just $5.3M (down from $19.3M in Q2 2017), these figures are lumpy as these are projects and liable to bureaucratic delays.

Even so, revenue will almost half from that of last year in this segment on the winding down of the construction phase. This isn't particularly worrying, the recurring service revenues will kick in next year from the build-out of these projects and then there is the construction of the next two projects.

Mobility Solutions

Revenues here increased 14% from $22M to $25M in Q2 (y/y) on expansion from existing customers and management mentioned that their partner GOGO is looking for ways to accelerate implementations. Management also sees new customers emerging soon.

Q2 Results

Again, operational measures improved considerably, despite the construction lull in Peru.

Guidance

Margins

GILT Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margins are steadily improving, and adjusted EBITDA and operating profit are improving considerably as well:

Cash

GILT Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company generates a fair amount of cash since last year, even if it's a little volatile from quarter to quarter due to the lumpiness of projects. The company also has a substantial amount of cash on its balance sheet, $95.8M at the end of Q2 (although down $10.7M from Q1 due to the Peru wind-down).

Share-based compensation has decreased substantially in the past couple of years and there was a considerable dilution in 2016, but the substantial cash position makes this a lot less likely.

GILT Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Management argued they're not thinking of initiating a dividend nor are they buying back shares.

Valuation

GILT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenues have stagnated, but there is a good deal of operational improvement and this is reflected in the valuation. The shares got their marching orders in the summer of last year, but have largely stalled this year:

Conclusion

We see considerable progress; while there are some delays in Peru, the company won two other areas on which construction will start pretty soon, so Peru could develop into a nice earner for the company.

The company is sticking to its 2018 revenue guidance which still implies 1%-8% revenue growth, but we think 2019 can be better on the basis of the Peru wins and other deals mentioned above.

Operationally, things are improving significantly and the company generates a good cash flow while already sitting on a considerable amount of cash. While the shares are certainly not cheap on an earnings basis, we still see a gradual move up in the share price on growth and further operational improvements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

