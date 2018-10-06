Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks took another step back on Friday as concerns over rising yields jumped to the forefront. For the week, the S&P 500 was down 1% and the Dow was about flat, while the Nasdaq fell 3.2% to record its worst week since March. U.S. Treasury prices extended their weekly losses, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield jumped 3 bps to 3.23%, capping a gain of 16 bps on the week and marking its highest close since 2011, while the two-year yield added a basis point to 2.88%.
Economy
Monday:
Taking it down to the wire, the U.S. and Canada struck a deal to revise NAFTA just before a U.S-imposed deadline of October 1. The new agreement, to be officially called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, now includes rules for financial services and digital business. Canada also agreed to curb protection for its dairy industry, while the U.S. dropped demands to get rid of special NAFTA courts.
Tuesday:
Investors' attention is back on Italian politics, with the euro weakening overnight and local stocks declining after the head of Italy’s lower house budget committee said the nation would have solved its fiscal problems with its own currency. Meanwhile, Italian 10-year bond yields hit a four-year high as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sounded the alarm, saying, "We have to do everything to avoid a new Greece - this time an Italy - crisis." Rome has until October 15 to finish its 2019 budget plan and submit it to the European Commission.
Wednesday:
Boris Johnson laid out a possible leadership challenge to British Prime Minister Theresa May, amid a deep rift within the Conservative Party over the government's approach to Brexit. "This is not taking back control. This is forfeiting control," he told the annual Tory conference, referring to her Chequers agreement. The plan has already been rejected by the EU and several prominent members of the Conservative party.
Thursday:
A large rise in U.S. Treasury yields pulled global bond yields higher across the board and boosted the dollar, while stocks fell in response. The 10-year Treasury note is now at its highest level since mid-2011, up 7 bps to 3.23%, as recent comments from Federal officials signaled more rate hikes are on the horizon. Economic figures pointing to strength in the U.S. economy are also causing markets to reassess how far the Fed's tightening cycle will go.
Friday:
The U.S. economy created 134K jobs in September to miss the expected mark of 185K, but underlying trends looked strong. The hurricane in the Southeast impacted the jobs tally for September, while there were upward revisions for July and August. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% and the labor force participation rate was steady at 62.7%.
Stocks
Monday:
To settle securities fraud charges stemming from his infamous tweet about possibly taking Tesla (NTSLA) private, Elon Musk will step down as chairman of the EV automaker, but will stay as its CEO in a deal with the SEC. He'll also pay a $20M fine as part of the agreement, establish a new committee of independent directors, and put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee his communications.
Tuesday:
General Electric CEO John Flannery got the boot after 13 months into the job, with former Danaher (NYSE:DHR) CEO Lawrence Culp taking the helm at the troubled conglomerate. Shares soared despite concerns over a dividend cut and the abrupt CEO change. Culp could receive $21.3M in annual compensation and earn shares valued at more than $200M if he manages to reverse the company's deep stock slump.
Wednesday:
It's a major victory for the $15-an-hour movement. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced the minimum wage for its U.S. employees, with the increase set to take effect next month. "We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead," said CEO Jeff Bezos. A report in The Guardian suggests that the change could cause some long-term employees to make less money over time, but Amazon told CNBC that it "more than compensates" for the benefit loss
Thursday:
Tech giants are responding to a Bloomberg Businessweek report that China initiated a supply chain attack using small chips to infiltrate businesses with Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) as primary conduit. Sources said chips were traced back to factories run by Chinese manufacturing subcontractors and eventually affected nearly 30 companies, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), although they have denied the reports.
Friday:
Unilever scrapped plans to move its headquarters to the Netherlands in the face of growing opposition from U.K. investors. The decision would have kicked Unilever (UL, UN) out of the FTSE 100, forcing funds that track the benchmark index to sell their holdings without a premium. The withdrawal also means that for now, Britain gets to keep one of its most valuable companies as it moves closer to Brexit.