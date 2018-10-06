Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Taking it down to the wire, the U.S. and Canada struck a deal to revise NAFTA just before a U.S-imposed deadline of October 1. The new agreement, to be officially called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, now includes rules for financial services and digital business. Canada also agreed to curb protection for its dairy industry, while the U.S. dropped demands to get rid of special NAFTA courts.

Tuesday:

Investors' attention is back on Italian politics, with the euro weakening overnight and local stocks declining after the head of Italy’s lower house budget committee said the nation would have solved its fiscal problems with its own currency. Meanwhile, Italian 10-year bond yields hit a four-year high as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sounded the alarm, saying, "We have to do everything to avoid a new Greece - this time an Italy - crisis." Rome has until October 15 to finish its 2019 budget plan and submit it to the European Commission.

Wednesday:

Boris Johnson laid out a possible leadership challenge to British Prime Minister Theresa May, amid a deep rift within the Conservative Party over the government's approach to Brexit. "This is not taking back control. This is forfeiting control," he told the annual Tory conference, referring to her Chequers agreement. The plan has already been rejected by the EU and several prominent members of the Conservative party.

Thursday:

A large rise in U.S. Treasury yields pulled global bond yields higher across the board and boosted the dollar, while stocks fell in response. The 10-year Treasury note is now at its highest level since mid-2011, up 7 bps to 3.23%, as recent comments from Federal officials signaled more rate hikes are on the horizon. Economic figures pointing to strength in the U.S. economy are also causing markets to reassess how far the Fed's tightening cycle will go.

Friday:

The U.S. economy created 134K jobs in September to miss the expected mark of 185K, but underlying trends looked strong. The hurricane in the Southeast impacted the jobs tally for September, while there were upward revisions for July and August. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% and the labor force participation rate was steady at 62.7%.