Lifeway: The Value Destruction Persists

Lifeway could have liquidity issues, and the addition of new products will not be enough to compensate for Kefir declines.

Shares of Lifeway (LWAY) are trading within a few percentage points off their 52-week low. I have had multiple readers reach out and ask, is this the time to get in? The company’s performance thus far in FY18 has been poor, marked by revenue deceleration in the core product line and dramatic pressure on the gross margin line. As a result, I don’t like the company, even as it trades below book value. I see no discernible upside from current levels given management’s continued indifference to the deterioration of the share price. Let’s review the most recent financial results, and the signs of trouble that linger.

Q2 '18 Revenue: A Sharp Retreat Without a Recovery in Sight

Sales in Q2 '18 fell 15% y/y to $27.1 million driven by a 15% drop in core drinkable Kefir products. Frozen Kefir sales dropped 12% y/y, while cheese was roughly flat. Cupped Kefir and Skyr sales were actually decent, growing 25% y/y, but sit at just $1.1 million (4% of sales). No other segment contributes much in terms of sales, and the business remains driven by Drinkable Kefir (76% of sales).

The reason for the decline continues to be a combination of a more competitive marketplace and declining demand for high sugar products. The decline of 15% was actually a bit steeper than the 14% decline experienced in Q1, and I simply see no end in sight for the decline of the legacy Kefir business. Inventory was down just 11% y/y, suggesting there could be more pain to come if the firm is forced to write off expired product.

Management touts the potential of its “Plantiful” dairy-free milk as the next big growth driver. I think this is built on multiple faulty premises. First, management noted that it will be able to leverage the Lifeway brand. I don’t think Lifeway has much of a brand. Kefir is a brand with value; Lifeway is not.

Secondly, Lifeway cited macro non-dairy milk sales category growth as a huge driver. And rightly so, as the category has grown 61% over the past five years. However, this segment is becoming increasingly competitive and there are already multiple established brands that consumers are very familiar with. Lifeway is late to the party – the opposite of Kefir.

Margins Are in Free Fall

With sales declining, Lifeway’s gross margin profile is in free fall. During Q2, gross margin declined a whopping 380 basis points y/y to 25.4% of sales. Lifeway often sees year-to-year fluctuations of a few hundred basis points, but I think the trend will continue to be negative as a function of fixed cost deleveraging.

With a steep decline in sales and gross margin, management chose not to exercise any fiscal discipline. Selling expenses were basically flat y/y, and the company increased spending on coupons that will lead to future discounting and potentially lower gross margins. G&A spending moderated by $800K as incentive compensation fell. In total, operating margin was a paltry 1.2% of sales in Q2. Declining sales trends will continue to disproportionately impact profitability. Operating income was down 82% in Q2, and I do not anticipate this will change as long as the controlling family sees their checks clear.

Lifeway is Barely Maintaining Its Cash Balance

Year-to-date, free cash flow has totaled about $120K. This has allowed Lifeway to keep cash balance of about $3.6 million. However, it is important to note that the firm now carries net debt. The $3.6 million cash balance is more than offset by the $6 million drawn on the company’s line of credit. We will see how the company manages its liquidity going forward. In short, I think the company is likely to encounter a cash crunch in the next few quarters if the current sales trends continue.

A Modern Day Net-Net to Ignore

After the last quarter, Lifeway has a book value of ~$2.88 per share. This is slightly above the current share price of $2.79. Unfortunately, I think this is a declining book value, so there is no margin of safety embedded into the current valuation. Additionally, I believe Lifeway’s primary asset is unattractive from a macro perspective, and importantly, it could be replicated if the company returns to growth. The realities of the business becoming commoditized coupled with the high level of family ownership and involvement make a sale a low probability event. I think investors should continue to avoid the name.

