IPG Photonics - Buying The Softness

Given the secular growth trends, a net cash position of +$20 per share, and still solid earnings power, I am doubling down on this laser play.

The soft results follow very strong momentum in recent year(s) as I still believe that this might be a temporary dip.

Investors are growing worried that certain parts of the global economy are seeing some softness, including the high-powered fiber lasers provided by IPG Photonics (IPGP).

After the company already issued a very soft guidance for the current third quarter a few months ago, including a modest decline in sales on an annual basis, it is now warning that the actual results will come in even below that number. While this is disappointing, I recognise that this might be a temporary dip in a secular growth story, which is why I am doubling down on my position. In fact, I believe that current levels offer a great entry point if growth returns next year.

The Warning

IPG has issued quite a big sales and profit warning for the third quarter, as the expectations for the quarter were quite low already. The company now sees third-quarter revenues of just $355-$356 million, far below the previous guidance which called for sales between $360 and $390 million. While currency headwinds impacted sales by $5 million, it is obvious that reduced orders and activity have been the main reason for the shortfall.

Lower activity is weighing on expected earnings as well. Earnings are now seen at $1.85 per share, plus or minus two cents, which compares to a previous guidance of $1.80-$2.05 per share. While the fall in earnings looks relatively modest, note that it includes a tax benefit of $0.15 per share, for a realistic earnings number of $1.70 per share.

The company attributes this to geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, including tariffs and trade related issues. This is quite worrisome as the book-to-bill ratio actually came in just below the 1.0 times mark, indicating that softness might persist into the fourth quarter as well. Consequently, the company now expects that full-year sales growth might come in below the 7-9% expected growth rate communicated for the year.

How Bad Is It?

Note that the expected results for the third quarter are quite soft. Based on the revised revenue guidance, sales are seen down nearly 10% year on year. Excluding the tax benefit, earnings per share are seen down a fifth compared to the year before, both clearly being disappointing results.

These are surprisingly soft results as many of the company's as well as end-markets of its customers are seeing solid demand. The company furthermore benefits from a secular trend shift towards fiber laser technology, as producers are backing away from traditional lasers. Higher power, greater efficiency, higher quality, improved reliability, greater speed and lower costs all provide advantage versus the traditional laser solutions.

Note that the profit warnings do not come out of the blue. In July, I looked at the prospects of the firm following the release of the second-quarter results, as I was getting appealed to the unleveraged long-term growth play which has been awarded a more compelling multiple. The circumstances at the time made me a buyer at $160, yet I recognised at the same time that uncertainty might be on the increase further (as has turned out to be the case). This has prevented me from taking a full position at those levels.

The Numbers

IPG Photonics has seen stellar momentum in 2017 as revenues were up 40% to $1.41 billion, accompanied by very fat operating margins of 40%. This translated in earnings per share of $6.36 per share, as released in February, as shares peaked at $250 at the time. While momentum and margins were already very strong, amidst a solid long-term outlook, shares were trading at 40 times earnings, a multiple quite steep (especially as these are very good times for the company already).

Shares fell back to $160 in July as I saw appeal emerging and increasing, even as sales growth was coming down a lot. Second-quarter revenues were up just 12% as the company actually guided for a small decline in third-quarter sales. Despite the softness, the company was still seeing earnings at a rate of roughly $8 per share this year, while the company held $20 per share in net cash as well.

Shares have now fallen back to $132 per share on the back of the latest profit warning. Assuming net cash holdings are similar, operating assets are valued at just $112 per share. With third-quarter earnings running at a realistic rate of $6.80 per share per year, the unleveraged business trades at 16-17 times earnings, even as those earnings are down a fifth.

Buying The Dip

A 14% drop in response to the profit warning, in combination with the large net cash balances of the business, means that expectations continue to come down a lot.

Investors should ask themselves the question whether this is a temporary inventory glut which causes a soft quarter or two, and consequently growth returns in the first half of 2019, or whether this is a turn in the growth story. Another potential explanation for the reaction of investors is the concern that production from China (in general) might face rougher checks, or might no longer be imported to the US because of concerns of (industrial) espionage. This is a worry, given that IPG has a substantial presence in China and Russia as well.

Given the secular growth tailwinds, I believe this might very well be a temporary dip as shares arguably look very cheap if that is the case. Having bought 40% of my targeted position at around $160, I have doubled down on my position, for an average entry point in the $140s. While (near-term) volatility is on the rise a lot, I believe this offers a solid further entry point and perhaps some heightened intra-day volatility to trade around positions.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.