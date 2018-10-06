Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/4/18

Includes: ACOR, GTT, HY
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/4/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • GTT Communications (GTT), and;
  • Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF);
  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP);
  • Second Sight Medical Products (EYES);
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS);
  • Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC);
  • Xbiotech (XBIT);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Nvidia (NVDA);
  • International Seaways (INSW);
  • Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL);
  • Green Dot (GDOT), and;
  • Antares Pharma (ATRS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Codexis (CDXS), and;
  • Bridge Bancorp (BDGE).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$17,110,048

2

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$2,675,891

3

Basswood Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

Bridge Bancorp

BDGE

B

$788,516

4

Dowdupont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$418,343

5

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$281,874

6

Baker James C

DIR

Kayne Anderson Midstream

KMF

B

$260,044

7

Rankin Clara L T

O

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$89,284

8

Rankin Bruce T

O

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$55,874

9

Williams Gregg

DIR,BO

Second Sight Medical Products

EYES

AB

$43,141

10

Landis Kevin M

PR,DIR

Firsthand Technology Value

SVVC

B

$35,317

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Green Jeffrey Terry

CEO,DIR,BO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$61,000,552

2

Puri Ajay K

VP,OO

Nvidia

NVDA

AS

$26,281,550

3

Pichai Sundar

CEO,DIR

Alphabet

GOOG

AS

$12,000,434

4

Bluemountain Cap

BO

International Seaways

INSW

S

$10,103,709

5

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$8,607,253

6

Streit Steven W

CEO,DIR

Green Dot

GDOT

AS

$3,776,463

7

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Acorda Therapeutics

ACOR

S

$2,421,732

8

Gonella Jacques

DIR

Antares Pharma

ATRS

AS

$1,516,000

9

Sangster Gordon

VP,CFO

Codexis

CDXS

AS

$1,354,992

10

McKenzie W Thorpe

DIR,BO

Xbiotech

XBIT

AS

$1,155,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.