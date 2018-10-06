5 Dividend Increases: October 1-5, 2018

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This past week, 5 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

American Financial Group (AFG)

AFG is an insurance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and sells these products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. AFG was founded in 1872.

Recently, AFG increased its quarterly dividend by 14.29% to 40¢ per share. AFG will trade ex-dividend on October 12. The dividend is payable on October 25, to shareholders of record on October 15.

RPM International (RPM)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, RPM manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products, including paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants, and adhesives. The company markets its products worldwide, focusing primarily on industrial, specialty and consumer markets. RPM has manufacturing facilities in approximately 120 locations.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 9.38%, from 32¢ per share to 35¢ per share. The first payment will be on October 31 to shareholders of record on October 16. The ex-dividend date is October 15.

Bank OZK (OZK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZK provides deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and trust and wealth management services. OZK serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York, and California.

On October 1, the company declared a dividend of 21¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.00% increase. The dividend is payable on October 19 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 12.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Founded in 1968 and based in Houston, Texas, EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

On October 4, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of 43.25¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 0.58%. The distribution is payable on November 8 to unitholders of record on October 31.

Northwest Natural Gas (NWN)

NWN is engaged in the storage and distribution of natural gas in the United States. The company has operations in Oregon, Washington, and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. NWN was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Recently, NWN increased its quarterly dividend to 47.5¢ per share, an increase of 0.53% over the prior dividend of 47.25¢ per share. The dividend is payable November 15, with an ex-dividend date of October 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RPM, OZK, and NWN.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RPM's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in RPM in June 2009 would have returned 17.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

OZK's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in OZK in June 2009 would have returned 22.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NWN's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NWN in June 2009 would have returned 7.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: October 9-22, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AbbVie ABBV 4.07% $94.38 6 N/A $3.84 10/12 11/15 Abbott Laboratories ABT 1.56% $71.58 5 1.90% $1.12 10/12 11/15 Accenture plc ACN 1.71% $171.23 13 12.40% $2.92 10/17 11/15 American Financial Group AFG 1.45% $110.61 12 12.30% $1.60 10/12 10/25 Apogee Enterprises APOG 1.52% $41.45 7 9.80% $0.63 10/22 11/07 AZZ AZZ 1.42% $47.91 6 5.70% $0.68 10/15 10/30 Banner BANR 2.46% $61.88 6 89.60% $1.52 10/09 10/19 Saul Centers BFS 4.07% $51.12 5 7.20% $2.08 10/16 10/31 Brady BRC 2.00% $42.45 33 2.00% $0.85 10/09 10/31 Cracker Barrel Old Country CBRL 3.37% $148.25 16 27.40% $5.00 10/18 11/05 City Holding CHCO 2.79% $76.01 7 4.70% $2.12 10/12 10/31 Colgate-Palmolive CL 2.60% $64.71 55 5.40% $1.68 10/18 11/15 Foot Locker FL 2.90% $47.60 8 11.30% $1.38 10/18 11/02 H.B. Fuller FUL 1.22% $50.98 49 12.30% $0.62 10/17 11/01 Graco GGG 1.20% $44.28 21 9.90% $0.53 10/19 11/07 General Mills GIS 4.51% $43.49 14 8.80% $1.96 10/09 11/01 Hormel Foods HRL 1.89% $39.70 52 17.80% $0.75 10/19 11/15 IDEX IEX 1.16% $148.06 9 13.50% $1.72 10/15 10/31 Lincoln National LNC 1.89% $69.90 8 29.40% $1.32 10/09 11/01 Life Storage LSI 4.36% $91.80 5 17.00% $4.00 10/15 10/26 LTC Properties LTC 5.36% $42.55 8 5.00% $2.28 10/22 10/31 Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA 3.76% $98.24 8 5.70% $3.69 10/12 10/31 Main Street Capital MAIN 6.20% $37.73 8 5.50% $2.34 10/18 11/15 Masco Corp. MAS 1.34% $35.82 5 6.20% $0.48 10/11 11/13 McGrath RentCorp MGRC 2.62% $51.89 26 2.10% $1.36 10/16 10/31 Marsh & McLennan MMC 2.00% $83.18 9 9.70% $1.66 10/10 11/15 Owens Corning OC 1.57% $53.40 5 N/A $0.84 10/15 11/02 OGE Energy OGE 3.94% $37.03 12 9.60% $1.46 10/09 10/30 Oracle ORCL 1.54% $49.35 9 24.60% $0.76 10/15 10/30 Oxford Industries OXM 1.62% $84.21 8 13.20% $1.36 10/18 11/02 Bank OZK OZK 2.19% $38.31 22 23.20% $0.84 10/11 10/19 Patterson PDCO 4.32% $24.08 8 13.60% $1.04 10/11 10/26 PNC Financial Services Group PNC 2.74% $138.52 8 10.90% $3.80 10/16 11/05 Pentair PNR 1.64% $42.73 42 9.40% $0.70 10/18 11/02 RPM International RPM 2.33% $60.13 44 7.00% $1.40 10/15 10/31 Raytheon RTN 1.68% $206.75 14 10.10% $3.47 10/09 11/08 SYNNEX SNX 1.57% $89.14 5 N/A $1.40 10/11 10/26 AT&T T 5.88% $33.99 34 2.20% $2.00 10/09 11/01 Trinity Industries TRN 1.33% $39.00 7 19.10% $0.52 10/12 10/31 UDR UDR 3.25% $39.67 8 7.00% $1.29 10/09 10/31 Verizon Communications VZ 4.39% $54.94 14 2.90% $2.41 10/09 11/01 Watsco WSO 3.35% $173.00 5 13.20% $5.80 10/12 10/31

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, HRL, MAIN, RTN, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.