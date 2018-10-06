Technical Downgrades Haunt Diamonds, Spiders, Nasdaq 100, Transports And Russell 2000 ETFs

The Transports ETF will be downgraded to negative with a close this week below $203.03.

The weekly chart for the NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF was downgraded to negative last week after setting a new high of $187.53.

The Diamonds ETF set a new high at $269.28 last week as the “inflating parabolic bubble” remains on its weekly chart.

Today, I will show the daily charts for the five major equity averages.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $260.81. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $202.66. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week slipping to 90.49, down from 92.70 on Sept. 29, but well above the overbought threshold of 80.00 and still above 90.00, making the ETF an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

My annual, semiannual and monthly value levels are $246.52, $243.29 and $241.42, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels of $270.21 and $284.13, respectively. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3. To reach bull market territory, DIA needs to trade above $279.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $287.68. A close this week below $287.68 results in a downgrade to negative. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $131.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 86.52 last week, down from at 90.74 on Sept. 29. This is a warning that the parabolic bubble is popping.

My annual, monthly and semiannual value levels are $276.34, $272.46 and $270.84, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels of $294.55 and $302.55, respectively. The all-time intraday high of $293.94 was set on Sept. 21. To reach bull market territory, SPY needs to trade above $303.50.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF has been downgraded to negative on its weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $182.00. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is at $130.04. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 77.62 last week, down from 81.44 on Sept. 28, falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00. The QQQs set a new high of $187.53 on Oct. 1 then closed below the prior week’s low of 181.30 which is a weekly “key reversal”.

My monthly, semiannual and annual value levels are $178.31, $169.40 and $156.14, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels of $184.79 and $190.87, respectively. The all-time intraday high of $187.53 was set on Oct. 1. QQQ remains in bull market territory 20.0% above its Feb. 9 low of $150.13. QQQ falls below bull market territory when the ETF closes below $180.15.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The Transports ETF has been downgraded to neutral on its weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $203.03. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $162.62. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 85.97 last week, down from 89.22 on Sept. 29, with both readings still above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

My monthly and semiannual value levels are $192.24 and $181.19, respectively, with my annual pivot of $204.61 and weekly and quarterly risky levels of $206.02 and $221.72, respectively. To reach bull market territory, IYT needs to trade above $211.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small caps ETF continues to have a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $167.99. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $132.94. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 66.24 last week, down from 77.28 on Sept. 28.

My semiannual value level is $154.04 with annual and monthly pivots of $166.87 and $167.65, respectively, and my quarterly risky level at $179.48. Note that the ETF held its 200-day simple moving average of $160.95 on Oct. 5. IWM did not close last week above $171.00 so the ETF slipped out of bull market territory at 14.1% above its Feb. 9 low of $142.50.

