Market Entropy, Or DowDuPont's First Spin - The Idea Guide

By Daniel Shvartsman

DowDuPont (DWDP) is a combination of Dow Chemicals (DOW) and E I DuPont Nemours (DD). The companies announced a merger in 2015, consummated it in 2017, and began announcing their break up immediately thereafter.

Actually, that is not well put. The whole point of the merger was to break up, not into two but into three companies. It's right here in the 8-K announcing the deal back in 2015. Here's what the three intended end companies were supposed to be:

Agriculture Company: Leading global pure-play agriculture company that unites DuPont's and Dow's seed and crop protection businesses. The combined entity will have the most comprehensive and diverse portfolio and a robust pipeline with exceptional growth opportunities in the near-, mid- and long-term. The complementary offerings of the two companies will provide growers across geographies with a broad portfolio of solutions and greater choice. Combined pro forma 2014 revenue for Agriculture is approximately $19 billion.

Leading global pure-play agriculture company that unites DuPont's and Dow's seed and crop protection businesses. The combined entity will have the most comprehensive and diverse portfolio and a robust pipeline with exceptional growth opportunities in the near-, mid- and long-term. The complementary offerings of the two companies will provide growers across geographies with a broad portfolio of solutions and greater choice. Combined pro forma 2014 revenue for Agriculture is approximately $19 billion. Material Science Company: A pure-play industrial leader, consisting of DuPont's Performance Materials segment, as well as Dow's Performance Plastics, Performance Materials and Chemicals, Infrastructure Solutions, and Consumer Solutions (excluding the Dow Electronic Materials business) operating segments. The combination of complementary capabilities will create a low-cost, innovation-driven leader that can provide customers in high-growth, high-value industry segments in packaging, transportation, and infrastructure solutions, among others with a broad and deep portfolio of cost-effective offerings. Combined pro forma 2014 revenue for Material Science is approximately $51 billion.

A pure-play industrial leader, consisting of DuPont's Performance Materials segment, as well as Dow's Performance Plastics, Performance Materials and Chemicals, Infrastructure Solutions, and Consumer Solutions (excluding the Dow Electronic Materials business) operating segments. The combination of complementary capabilities will create a low-cost, innovation-driven leader that can provide customers in high-growth, high-value industry segments in packaging, transportation, and infrastructure solutions, among others with a broad and deep portfolio of cost-effective offerings. Combined pro forma 2014 revenue for Material Science is approximately $51 billion. Specialty Products Company: A technology driven innovative leader, focused on unique businesses that share similar investment characteristics and specialty market focus. The businesses will include DuPont's Nutrition & Health, Industrial Biosciences, Safety & Protection and Electronics & Communications, as well as the Dow Electronic Materials business. Together, their complementary offerings create a new global leader in Electronics Products, and each business will benefit from more targeted investment in their productive technology development and innovation capabilities. Combined pro forma 2014 revenue for Specialty Products is approximately $13 billion.

With the filing of the 10b-12 in September, DowDuPont released information on the first of the three spincos, and it's the biggest, the Material Science company. You might argue that this is the "parent company".

Before going into the breakdown, I do want to pause for a second and discuss the general action here. Dow and DuPont looked at their respective portfolios and decided they had parts that the other would like. Dow thought that DuPont's performance materials segment would like nice in its chemicals portfolio. DuPont thought that Dow's electronic materials business could help it. Neither of them knew what to do with their respective agricultural businesses.

That's a confusing situation for two companies, so there probably weren't many straightforward paths. Maybe I'm thinking like a sports fan, but I wonder why Dow couldn't trade the electronic materials business for DuPont's performance materials business. And then if they couldn't figure out what to do with the agriculture business, one could buy it from the other and then spin it off.

That's probably one of the reasons for going this route - rather than setting a price on these businesses, the companies are allowing the market to value it. I'm not sure if that's a move from strength or confusion. And I can be cynical and say that the other reason was that bankers proposed it and make a lot more money with three transactions instead of just one or two. But DWDP spent a lot of money on this process. They would have spent a lot of money on any process that might achieve this end, but the restructuring and integration costs line adds up to $5.5B from 2016 through June 2018. And I don't think that includes any DuPont legacy business spending.

Markets are not always efficient either in pricing companies or in the corporate actions that its participants take. I can't offhand think of other examples of a merger explicitly to effect three spin-offs, and would love to hear of examples. But as these companies talk of creating value, it's worth asking whether the interim steps were the best way to get to that value.

Dow NewCo

Parent Company - DowDuPont

10b-12 filing - Dow NewCo

Expected spin date - April 1, 2019 (Source)

So as mentioned, Dow NewCo is basically the chemical giant's chemicals business, less any agriculture unit, and swapping a couple smaller segments with DuPont. In the end, the filing presents pro forma numbers for Dow after removing the agriculture unit and the specialty products unit, and adding "Historical DuPont's ethylene and ethylene copolymers businesses (other than its ethylene acrylic elastomers business) ("ECP")." (page 55)

Here's how the company is pitching this business in the beginning of the 10b-12 filing:

The new Dow will be more focused, agile and market-oriented, with a portfolio comprised of six global business units organized into three operating segments: Performance Materials & Coatings; Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure; and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. Through our deep materials science expertise, value chain understanding, global reach, scale and competitive capabilities, we will provide differentiated products and solutions to our customers. And we intend to direct our efforts primarily to three core end-markets where we hold global leadership positions today-consumer care, infrastructure and packaging. The new Dow will also be a financially disciplined company. We will be prudent stewards of our capital. Our focus will be to maximize value for our stockholders by driving profitable growth, higher returns on invested capital, increasing free cash flow and greater cash returns to you. In the long term, we are committed to maintaining and improving our leadership positions in our three key verticals-consumer care, infrastructure and packaging. Our near-term focus will be on incremental, less capital intensive, fast payback projects. As industry and end-market dynamics shift, we will continue to exercise disciplined portfolio management. And we intend to drive to a best-in-class cost structure.

It's worth noting that Daniel Loeb of Third Point Capital and Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund have at various points been involved with these companies in the run-up to the merger and even afterwards. No surprise, then, that this is a very shareholder-focused pitch.

On risks, the most obvious specific risk is exposure to material pricing both on the input side and sales. I don't know how cyclical it is, beyond those pricing issues. I thought this risk was a funny thing to put in:

"Following the separation and distribution, Dow may not enjoy the same benefits of diversity, leverage and market reputation that Dow enjoyed as a part of DowDuPont." (page 37)

Truly, Dow NewCo will look at that 18 month interim period from Q3 2017 to Q1 2019 when they were part of DowDuPont as the golden days, when their reputation was at a peak.

The pro forma business earned $44.8B in revenues last year and $5.5B in operating profit, the company says. I wonder how many changes were made to the spin-off plan over time. I don't know how the 2015 8K quoted above matches with the spin-off allocations that made it into the 10b form, for example. And this presentation also seems to align slightly off with the final composition or numbers for Dow NewCo. Though if I am wrong and Dow NewCo matches what that presentation hinted at, then it grew revenue by over 10% in 2017, which would be a nice number. For the first half of 2018, the company has a 7% net margin and $25B in sales. It is currently slated to have about $16B in net debt.

The company cites its sufficient scale - 114 manufacturing sites in 32 countries, for example - and market leadership as key advantages. They also argue their end markets are growing.

One other interesting thing in the filing is its dividend policy:

Dow expects that it will pay a quarterly dividend following the distribution. During the third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, DowDuPont declared and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share of DowDuPont common stock. In the second quarter of 2018, DowDuPont declared two dividends, each equal to $0.38 per share of DowDuPont common stock-one of which was paid in the second quarter of 2018 and the second of which will be paid in September 2018. Prior to the Merger, Historical Dow had declared and paid a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.46 per share for eight consecutive quarters. (page 53)

I don't think it's surprising Dow NewCo would have a dividend. I do think it's curious that they are calling out the per share levels before a spin-off. Are we supposed to take that as a sign this will be a one to one spin, and that they'll maintain the dividend at similar levels? That would seem to be mildly bullish if you like bigger dividends (i.e. the same dividend for a smaller business). But of course it's too early to say.

Lastly, it does not appear that current DWDP management is going to work in any of the spincos, but he will be Executive Chairman of the Specialty Products company (i.e. legacy DuPont businesses + a little). Otherwise, there do not look to be any obvious tea leaves to read in where management is going after all of this shakes out. Full board composition is due to be announced by the end of October, with investor days for each of the three new companies on November 7th or 8th.

In Loeb's Q1 letter, he refers to work by sell-side analysts comparing Dow NewCo to LyondellBasel (LYB). Maybe the opportunity will come in when Dow NewCo stops restructuring and integrating/breaking up, and starts refocusing on building its business. LYB has net margins above 14%. Is that a latent number that Dow NewCo can target?

As I write this, I think of the '60s era of conglomerates and the strange combinations that led to. I suppose setting up a temporary conglomerate to more smoothly (and perhaps more tax-freely) break down to logical subsidiaries is not any more remarkable in that context. Dow is an industrial giant and so is DuPont, and the fact that they briefly combined to be one industrial giant before breaking into three is likely to be just a historical footnote, if one that was lucrative for bankers and consultants (McKinsey gets a big shout out on the presentation linked above).

In the meantime, it's too early to say anything about the spin-off companies. If you have more familiarity with the chemicals sector and the industries that these companies are targeting, I'd love to hear what you think is most attractive of the three, ignoring price. And when the 10b-12 files for the other two units, I hope to go over them as well.

