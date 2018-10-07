The Gold ETF Is Bottoming, The Commodities ETF Is Positive, The Dollar ETF Remains Stable

The Long Dollar ETF remains above its “reversion to the mean” now at $24.95.

The Commodities ETF has had a positive weekly chart since the week of August 24 and set its 2018 high of $18.81 on Oct. 3.

The Gold Shares ETF will have a positive weekly chart given a close this week above $114.02.

Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.

The Gold Trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Gold ETF ($113.04 on Oct. 5) is down 8% year to date, and its weekly chart is neutral with the ETF just below its five-week modified moving average at $114.02 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $117.67. This average was last tested during the week of July 13 when the average was $117.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week climbing to 23.46, up from 20.29 on Sept. 28. A close this week above $114.02 will pull the stochastic reading further above 20.00, shifting the weekly chart to positive.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly, quarterly and semiannual value levels of $110.61, $110.26 and $103.62, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $146.20.

The Commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Commodities ETF ($18.42 on Oct. 5) is up 13.1% year to date with a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $17.66 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $16.36. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 69.31 last week, up from 60.29 on Sept. 28.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my annual value level at $16.20. I do not show a risky level currently, and my quarterly and monthly pivots are $17.73 and $17.97, respectively.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Dollar ETF ($25.40 on Oct. 5) is up 5.7% year to date and has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $25.21 as weakness has held its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $24.95. This ETF had been climbing this average since the week of May 25 when the average was $24.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 50.98 last week, down from 52.05 on Sept. 28.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual value level at $24.18 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $28.65. My quarterly and monthly pivots are $25.20 and $26.04, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.