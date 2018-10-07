Elastic: Wait For This One To Cool Off

There's no doubt that Elastic is a growth champion, but its valuation in a time of volatility for high-flying stocks probably makes it an unwise investment.

The company is now worth just shy of $5 billion, which is rather steep for a company with an annualized revenue run rate of ~$200 million.

Shares continued to rocket higher in their first day of trading, closing up 94% to $70 per share.

Shares of Elastic priced at $36 per share, above the expected range of $33-$35 per share, which was already raised from a prior initial range of $26-$29.

There was little surprise that shares of Elastic (ESTC), the enterprise search company, did extremely well in its IPO. But even those who were very optimistic on Elastic, including myself, were still awed by how strong Elastic's first-day performance was. The company - which not only managed to raise its pricing range, but ultimately price above it - still shot up 94% in its first day of trading to close at $70, indicating that Elastic and its underwriters still left some money on the table.

Elastic has quickly become one of the best-performing technology IPOs of the year - just slightly behind Zscaler (ZS), which popped 106% in its first day of trading. What's even more impressive is that Elastic still managed a roaring open despite a -1% crash in the NASDAQ, as other high-growth tech stocks and recent IPOs got battered. Here's a look at Elastic's first-day trading chart:

In my view, Elastic's IPO hearkens back to the IPO of Twilio (TWLO) in 2016. Both are backend technology platforms that are invisible to the eyes of most users, but form the backbone that power many of the popular applications that we use. Back then, Twilio benefitted strongly from its association with Uber, which was then its largest customer that accounted for nearly 20% of its revenues.

Outside of the tight circle of private investors who backed Uber's Series rounds, there was no way to get access to Uber. An investment in Twilio was considered to be one of the only public-market methods of gaining exposure to Uber's hyper-growth.

I think a similar story is unfolding with Elastic. Its technology and its fundamentals are strong on their own (I've always preferred infrastructure software companies to application software due to a thinner competitive field and generally more sticky revenues), but part of Elastic's popularity stems from the fact that it, too, powers the backend of applications like Lyft, Uber, Instacart, and Tinder (plus many more non-app customers) - a representative list of customers is below:

Figure 1. Elastic anchor customers

Source: Elastic S-1 filing

Elastic's strong performance stands in stark contrast to other recent IPOs like Dropbox (DBX), DocuSign (DOCU), Zuora (ZUO), and other SaaS names that are 30% or more off recent highs. I believe investors will have an opportunity later on to buy Elastic once the price has cooled down. Twilio, too, crashed not long after its IPO and took more than a year to recover to its post-IPO highs.

I remain fundamentally positive on Elastic, as well as its business model and spectacular growth trajectory, as I noted in a prior article. We can benefit from patience, however, as investors who waited until Twilio retreated to buy have benefitted. Elastic is a great long-term play, but its Day 1 IPO performance has skyrocketed the stock far beyond my price target of $53 (presenting an already-rich valuation of 12x forward revenues). Stay on the sidelines until a better price avails itself.

Key offering details

First, a look at the final details of the Elastic offering:

Shares priced at $36, above the expected range of $33-$35 per share, which was raised from an initial pricing range of $26-$29. Relative to the midpoint of the original range, Elastic ultimately priced 31% above - indicating a very robust order book for the IPO.

Shares opened for trading around $69 and closed at $70 on October 5, representing a 94% Day 1 pop, despite a brutal slide in tech shares and the broader NASDAQ that day.

The company sold 7.0 million shares in the offering, raising gross proceeds of $252 million. All of the shares are new issuances (no insiders are selling), and unlike many other technology companies, Elastic employs a single-class share structure with equal voting rights.

After underwriting and legal expenses tied to the deal, the company expects to raise $229.5 million in net proceeds from the IPO.

Use of proceeds from the IPO are still rather vague, with the company listing "working capital, research and development, and sales and marketing activities".

Post-IPO, there will be 69.493 million shares outstanding, indicating that Elastic sold just over 10% of the company in its IPO (a relatively small piece compared to other IPOs).

A standard 15% greenshoe option leaves the possibility of selling an additional 1.05 million shares and raising another $37.8 million.

Insiders are subject to a typical 180-day lockup period, expiring in early April.

The deal was led by Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM).

Here's a look as well at the company's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 2. Elastic cap table

Source: Elastic finalized prospectus

Shay Banon, the company's founder and CEO, owns just under 15% of the company (a relatively normal percentage of dilution for a founder). The largest institutional holder is Benchmark Capital, which owns 16% of the company (worth just shy of $800 million) and has two partners, Peter Fenton and Chetan Puttagunta, on Elastic's board.

Valuation update

With Elastic closing its first day of trading at $70, and with 69.493 million shares outstanding, the company has notched a gargantuan market cap of $4.86 billion - not bad at all for a company which was once thought to be worth only in the single-digit billions.

If we net out the $51.1 billion of cash on Elastic's balance sheet, as well as the $229.5 million of cash that it expects to raise from this IPO, Elastic has a net cash position of $280.6 million and a resulting enterprise value of $4.58 billion.

Here's a refresher as to how that stacks up against the company's financials:

Figure 3. Elastic financials

Source: Elastic finalized prospectus

Elastic's revenues are growing at a 70% y/y pace - which, needless to say, is incredibly impressive for a company that hit $56.6 million in revenues in its most recent quarter (a ~$225 million annual revenue run rate).

Let's assume that Elastic uses a good chunk of its IPO capital to invest in sales and marketing and preserve its growth rate. No company can continue growing at 70%-plus forever, but let's assume that Elastic can manage to eke out 60% y/y growth over the next twelve months. If we assume that growth rate on Elastic's trailing twelve-month revenues of $184.9 million, we arrive at a $295.8 million revenue estimate. This puts the company's current valuation at a rich 15.5x EV/FTM revenues.

There are certainly very few technology companies growing in excess of 50% y/y, and the few that are doing so also trade at rich valuations. Here's a look at some of the most highly valued SaaS companies in the market:

In my view, however, there is little room for upside when Elastic is already trading at nearly 16x forward revenues. This is still a company that has yet to generate positive free cash flows - unlike some of the above peers, like Alteryx (AYX) and Twilio. At its current valuation, Elastic has a lot to prove.

Final thoughts

There's no doubt that Elastic is one of the most exciting and high-quality IPOs of the year. Its valuation, however, makes me step back from investing in the company - especially when the NASDAQ is tottering over valuation concerns and the market begins to rotate toward value names in favor over growth.

Even the most popular IPOs of 2018, like DocuSign and Zuora, have seen massive capitulation from their all-time highs in recent months. I don't think Elastic will be immune to these gyrations. Investors should keep a close eye on the stock for a buy-in opportunity in the mid-$50s.

