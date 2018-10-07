First Look At Yeti's IPO

The company generated $342 million of revenues in the first half of this year at a 35% y/y growth rate. Rare among IPOs, YETI is also profitable.

YETI, the eponymous makers of heavy-duty coolers that have somewhat become a cultural symbol, has re-filed for its IPO.

It's getting pretty evident that companies are rushing to complete their IPOs before the end of the year, while the IPO window is still deemed to be open. One of the surprise IPO filers this year is Yeti Holdings (YETI), the outdoor cooler company that last filed for its IPO in 2016, but then withdrew.

In many ways, YETI is vastly different from many of the other companies that went public this year. It's one of the few companies that is not, in the strictest sense, a technology company - but make no mistake; with YETI's rapid growth rate, it could very well be one. YETI, in my view, falls in line with a number of other consumer products companies that have become hugely popular brands among millennials. As evidence to this point, YETI highlights in its IPO filings that it has garnered 1.3 million visitors to Yeti.com since 2013, and has amassed a cult following of 1 million followers on Instagram. 200,000 of these new customers were added in the last six months alone.

Needless to say, when companies reach this level of scale and popularity, there is enough evidence to believe that the company can maintain a lasting brand. YETI is able to charge exorbitant prices for its goods (as evidenced by gross margins at near 50%), which is also exceedingly rare for consumer products companies which often bow to pricing pressure from competitors. In this way, YETI's IPO also resembles that of Canada Goose (GOOS), another brand popular with millennials that is best known for furry coats priced north of $1,000.

Canada Goose has been one of the best-performing IPOs among consumer companies. Since its 2017 IPO, the stock has returned 254%, as shown in the chart below - with most of those gains coming in this year:

GOOS data by YCharts

In my view, YETI has enough fundamental strengths, as well as positive comps in companies like Canada Goose, to achieve similarly scorching success in its IPO. While it's too early to tell whether the IPO will be a buy in the absence of pricing and valuation information, the fact that the NASDAQ is now retreating from all-time highs suggests that investors may have a chance to pick up shares of YETI before they rally sharply.

What is YETI?

YETI was founded more than a decade ago in 2006, though those living outside of the East Coast or South might never have heard of this brand. As previously mentioned, YETI is best known for its brand of hard coolers, but over the years, it has also expanded its product portfolio to include a wide array of outdoor gear and apparel. An exhaustive list of product categories, taken from YETI's S-1 filing, is shown below:

Figure 1. YETI products

Source: YETI S-1 filing

Many of these seemingly simple products retail for an exorbitant price - indicating YETI's brand power among consumers. The below screenshot, taken from YETI's website, shows a $200 price tag for one of its flagship coolers, the Roadie:

Figure 2. YETI Roadie 20

Source: YETI.com

Larger coolers, such as the Tundra 350, can run up as high as $1,300. In addition to hard coolers, YETI also makes a line of soft coolers that run between $200 to $300.

Go-to-market presence

YETI's brand awareness is strongest in what it calls its "heritage markets" - the South and the East Coast:

Figure 3. YETI geographical presence

Source: YETI S-1 filing

Growth into the West Coast, as well as international expansion, is one of YETI's key objectives for extending its growth trajectory. So far, the company has built a fledgling presence in Canada, Australia, and Japan, with each of those operations commencing within the last few years.

The company sells its products via both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Direct sales - most of which happen through yeti.com, as well as an authorized retail storefront on Amazon.com (AMZN) - accounted for 30% of FY17 revenues. The company also operates a flagship retail location in Austin, Texas, where its corporate staff is headquartered. Wholesale retail partners, which number 4,800 as of June 2018, make up the rest of YETI's sales.

Along with ~1.0 million followers on Instagram and ~0.9 million followers on Facebook (FB), YETI also creates sponsored content - films that are between three to ten minutes long - that portray people in outdoor settings using YETI products. These videos generated an eye-popping 34 million views in 2017.

Financial overview

Two elements of YETI's financials set it starkly apart from other consumer products companies - first, its rapid growth rate, and second, its high gross margins - both traits that are common among technology stocks. Here's a look at the company's historical financials:

Figure 4. YETI financials

Source: YETI S-1 filing

You'll notice that revenues actually contracted by 22% y/y in December 2016, which is a huge red flag for any growth investor. The company attributes this weakened performance to an over-filling of channel inventory in 2015 in response to heightened end-customer demand:

"Beginning in late 2016 and throughout 2017, we were affected by a confluence of internal and external factors that adversely impacted our growth and profitability, resulting in a decrease of net sales by 22% to $639.2 million for 2017. Driven by strong customer demand and a shortage of product in 2015, retailers aggressively stocked our products during 2016, which led to excess inventory in our wholesale channel and drove many of ourretail partners to reduce purchases in the first half of 2017. During this period, we were also impacted by a challenging wholesale marketplace generally, notably the delayed merger of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, which slowed ordering, negative trends in the U.S. retail environment, including several retailer bankruptcies, and the repositioning by a major retail partner towards "every day low prices" and private label products at the expense of our premium products."

Channel inventories have returned to normalized levels and Yeti has rebounded sharply in 2018, but investors will have to continue keeping a close eye on channel inventories and sell-through trends going forward. It's worth noting that while wholesale revenues fell by 40% in a challenging FY17, YETI's direct channel revenues still grew 150% y/y - indicating that 2017's problems are primarily due to poor execution and inventory management, rather than a souring of the YETI brand.

Revenue grew 34% y/y to $341.5 million in the first half of this year, helped both by strong end-customer demand and growth from a weakened base in FY17. Note also that YETI continued to generate a sky-high gross margin of 46% (though that's one point weaker than 47% in 1H17, and down from an all-time high of 51% in FY16. As the company expands further into lower-priced drinkwares, gross margins might also see a bit of a dip). Note also that the company attributed a slight gross margin contraction due to higher freight expenses on heavy-duty cooler products.

YETI generates positive GAAP net income, positive free cash flow, and positive Adjusted EBITDA - a rarity among recent IPOs. The latter is probably the best gauge by which to value the company. Note that even during YETI's lean year in 2017, the company was still able to generate just under $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA, a strong 15% margin. Note also that EBITDA margin in the first half of this year has improved to 17%.

Having limited infusions of outside equity capital (other than a ~$70 million investment from private equity group Cortec), YETI also maintains a decently-sized debt burden. As of the end of June, YETI owed $380.8 million on its credit facilities, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 5. YETI debt schedule

Source: YETI S-1 filing

Note that if we extrapolate YETI's Adjusted EBITDA growth rate of 71% into the full year FY18, we arrive at an EBITDA estimate of ~$168 million this year - so YETI's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is just slightly over 2.0x, which is a fairly reasonable level of debt relative to its profitability.

Key takeaways

Yeti's re-filing of its IPO presents investors with an exciting opportunity to buy into a fast-growing consumer products company that is still in the midst of its growth spurt. As seen previously with companies like Canada Goose, trendy consumer companies like YETI with high gross margins have become incredibly popular with investors.

Keep a close eye on this IPO. More to come as the IPO draws nearer and more details become known.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.