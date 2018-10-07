Technically Speaking For October 1-5

Oil makes a new 52-week high this week; does the low unemployment rate mean we're closer to a recession than we think?

Let's begin this week by reviewing last week's key economic numbers, which show an economy hitting on all cylinders. The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly manufacturing and service sector indexes earlier this week, both of which were very strong. While manufacturing fell a little over a point to 59.8, it is still far above the 50 level, indicating the economy is expanding. The services number rose to 61.6 (as with the manufacturing number, a number above 50 indicates expansion). Both report's anecdotal comments were generally positive, although there continues to be concern about the negative implications of tariffs. In other news, auto sales rebounded. And, of course, we have Friday's employment report. While the headline number was weak, the 3-, 6-, and 12-month moving averages of monthly job gains are still fluctuating around the 200,000 level, which means the labor market is in great shape. As I mentioned at the beginning of this paragraph, the economy is doing just fine.

Oil is starting to rear its ugly head

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude hit a 52-week high this week. The chart is technically bullish. All the moving averages are moving higher, and the shorter averages are above the longer. Price candles are using the shorter moving averages for technical support. The only good news for people concerned about oil prices is that momentum appears to be topping out for now. Fundamentally, however, global oil supplies will be squeezed by Iran leaving the ranks of global oil suppliers on November 1.

Right now, a lot of people are looking at the record low unemployment rate and thinking "the skies are blue going forward for eternity!" However, take a close look at this historical chart of the unemployment rate:

History tells us that the unemployment rate bottoms out shortly before recessions start. Food for thought.

Over the last six weeks, I observed a weakness in the performance of the major equity indexes. Yes, the S&P 500 was making new highs. But the chart was weak: the candles were small, volume was fair but not great, and momentum was lackluster. The other averages - specifically, the small- and mid-cap indexes - were not confirming the S&P's new highs. This led me to question the strength of the latest rally.

This week my fears were confirmed:

EVERYBODY was down this week. EVERYBODY. Micro-caps were down over 4%; the Russell 2000 was off nearly that amount; and the NASDAQ was off about 3%.

Let's take a look at the daily charts of the micro-, small-, and mid-cap ETFs:

IWC fell through technical support at the 104 price level. It is now at the 200-day EMA. This ETF has fallen more than 7% over the last few weeks.

The Russell 2000 is down nearly 6% from its absolute high of 172.93. All of the shorter moving averages are moving lower, and momentum is weak.

The mid-cap index is down about 4%, falling from its absolute high of 204.62 to its Friday closing level of 196. Its chart is very bearish over the last five days.

Where does this leave us? The above three equity indexes are good proxies for the markets' risk appetite. Their recent decline - which is very sharp - indicates traders are very much in a profit-taking mood. This should not be surprising: the markets have been in a strong advance for quite some time. A selloff is natural and could be a sign that the markets are fairly healthy. We should, however, remember that the U.S. equity indexes are the only global indexes that were making new highs. Also of note is that equity indexes are the leading economic indicators. Combining the last two statements, we could potentially argue that this week's market selloff is a harbinger of weaker economic performance in the next 6 to 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.