Podcast: HP PC Event, Microsoft Surface Event, BlackBerry Security Summit, SuperMicro China Server Story

This week’s Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O’Donnell discussing several New York City-based industry events from the last week, including HP’s (NYSE:HPQ) launch of their Spectre Folio convertible PC, the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Surface, Windows 10 and Office 365 updates, and the BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Security Summit, as well as analyzing the Bloomberg story on secret chips that the Chinese government supposedly put onto SuperMicro servers that ended up inside Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and 30 other companies.

