Upcoming Bidding War For Singapore Mobile Network Provider?

Out of the deals listed below I particularly like Keppel/SPH situation as there might be a potential bidding war upcoming and the next topping bid announced soon.

PAG’s offer to Spring REIT seems attractive, however it seems to be conditioned on Spring’s shareholder decision not to buy a property in China’s province. It is stated as a waivable condition, although PAG has commented that they will terminate the offer it does not get satisfied.

Congratulations to the ones who played Pareteum/Artilium deal. I first covered it on September 1th, when the spread was 12%.

Keppel Corp (OTCPK:KPELF) and Singapore Press Holdings (T39.SI) have offered to acquire the remaining shares in Singaporean smallest mobile network provider M1 (B2F.SI). Keppel and SPH together own about 33% and have offered a consideration of S$2.06, which presented 26% premium to the last closing price. Currently spread is negative showing market’s expectations of an upcoming topping bid from the largest M1 shareholder Axiata Group, that owns 28% and has called the offer “opportunistic”. It is rumored that Axiata is currently in talks with other companies and there are opinions that the bidding war could go up to S$2.5/share. I do not know if it will go that high, however I like this situation and am waiting for further updates.

Besides that, Keppel has also offered to take private Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (K11.SI), where Keppel already has 79% stake. The offer is S$1.91 and presents 40% premium to the last closing price. Current spread: 3%

China Merchants Group - Sinotrans Shipping (0368.HK) Offer To Take Private

Spread: 4% Expiration: Late October

Sinotrans has received an offer from the state-owned China Merchants Group to take the company private at HK$2.7 in cash presenting 49% premium to the last closing price. CMG currently owns 65% of Sinotrans and together with related parties have 68% of the votes. The condition is that out of 30% of the remaining independent shareholders, 75% vote for and no more than 10% of votes are cast against. According to a source in the industry, CMG is making a current offer to solve internal competition issues. Sinotrans is a subsidiary of Sinotrans & CSC Holdings, which had a merger with CMG last year in order to “create companies that can compete internationally”. The important thing is that CMG is a state-owned Chinese company, so the deal should go through without any competing bids.

PAG Real Estate - Spring REIT (1426.HK) Going Private Offer

Spread: 20%

A few days after Spring REIT (1426.HK) announces an acquisition of a shopping mall in China’s province, it receives a conditional offer from Spring REIT’s largest shareholder privately held PAG Real Estate, which owns a 15% stake in the company. The consideration is $4.85/share, however it has two conditions: 50% of the shares tendered in the offer (unwaivable) and rejecting the acquisition of the shopping mall (waivable) in the EGM, which will be held on 29th October. PAG’s intentions seems to be to restructure Spring's management, which they have already tried unsuccessfully last year. Downside is about 22%.

Updates:

Praxair(PX)/Linde(OTCPK:LNAGF) has received a blessing from China regulators. Both companies are currently nearing the required assets sale to get EU, Korean and U.S. regulatory approvals, while the deal is getting close to October 24th deadline.

European Commission has announced that EU regulators will make a decision on Takeda(OTCPK:TKPYY)/Shire(SHPG) deal by November 6th. So far clearances from Brazil, China and U.S. have been received, so EU and Takeda’s shareholder approvals are the major ones left. Current spread: 11%.

Pareteum(TEUM)/Artilium(ARTA.L) deal has reached the end game after the court approval. The expected effective date of the scheme is October 1st. On the same date trading of Artilium shares has been suspended with the final spread being 23%, which is even higher since the last time I covered this deal.

Eldorado resorts (ERI) has completed the Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA) acquisition. It was an also interesting situation with more than 6% upside.

