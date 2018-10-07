First Look At Revolve's IPO

The company is well-known for marketing its products and brand through social media influencers and bloggers.

It's rather unfortunate timing that Revolve's IPO filing (RVLV) came alongside Stitch Fix's (SFIX) fall from grace in the same week. The clothing box company, which founder Katrina Lake has transformed into a ~$3 billion e-commerce behemoth, lost nearly half of its value as its growth rate decelerated and the company offered disappointing guidance for the upcoming fiscal year.

Revolve will have to distance itself from Stitch Fix in this IPO while also distinguishing itself from the many apparel and e-commerce companies that have emerged on the stage over the past year - including Farfetch (FTCH), the UK-based luxury fashion e-tailer. Farfetch had a strong pop at its open (up more than 40% in its first day of trading), but the carryover sentiment from Stitch Fix as well as broader turmoil among growth stocks in the NASDAQ has also brought Farfetch shares down to earth.

Nevertheless, strong performance from millennial-oriented consumer product brands pave a path for success in Revolve's IPO. Revolve's accomplishments in the ~15 years that it's been around - hitting nearly half a billion dollars in annual revenues, at a huge gross margin over 50% - are truly commendable. I view Revolve and fellow recent IPO filer, Yeti Holdings (YETI) (best known for its coolers) as companies that can follow in the vein of Canada Goose (GOOS) - a tremendously successful consumer brand with high growth rates and premium pricing that leads to tremendous gross margins.

It's also worth noting that Revolve is one of the few technology IPOs in recent years to come out of Los Angeles rather than the Silicon Valley. The company's focus on social media celebrities and digital marketing, however, make it a strong fit for Southern California. In a recent interview with Fashionista, founder Michael Mente noted that his conception of Revolve was largely inspired by the rise of premium denim and 7 for All Mankind (also an LA company).

Pricing and valuation are still TBD, so it's too early to tell whether this company will be a strong buy yet. Certainly, the company has challenges ahead of it - primarily, defending its growth rate and comforting investors that it won't see the kind of deceleration that Stitch Fix did - but if it can follow in the mold of strong consumer companies like Canada Goose, Revolve can become an extremely successful IPO.

A social media-driven business model

When Revolve was founded in 2003, marketing tactics that are nowadays extremely common were, at the time, completely alien. Founder Michael Mente centers his company on being able to spot and create emerging trends before they are popular, and it does this primarily by targeting "influencers" on social media that become Revolve's brand ambassadors.

Here's how Revolve, in its S-1 filing, describes its marketing approach (emphasis added to highlight key points):

We have a history of being a leader in innovative digital and community-driven marketing and we believe have positioned ourselves as a preferred partner for influencers and traditional marketing providers. With over 5 million Instagram followers as of June 30, 2018 across REVOLVE, FORWARD and our owned brands, we continuously provide our customers with aspirational and engaging content and amplify our message in a highly efficient manner through our network of over 2,500 influencers and buzzworthy social events. In the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, we drove 54% of traffic for REVOLVE from free and low-cost sources, as measured by the visitors that landed on the REVOLVE website or our mobile applications directly, via email marketing links, or though paid branded search terms and organic search results (regardless of whether a purchase was made). Our brand marketing reach has increased rapidly, particularly surrounding events such as #REVOLVEfestival."

The following screenshot shows Revolve's current homepage:

Figure 1. Revolve homepage

Source: Revolve.com

In 2017, Revolve garnered average monthly visitors of 7.3 million to its website. Among retail companies, Revolve is unique in that it focuses on relatively "free or low-cost traffic sources" - namely, social media and digital marketing - which drove 54% of its traffic in the past year.

One of Revolve's anchor marketing events is during the Coachella music festival, where it hosts a parallel #REVOLVEfestival" and dresses over 400 influencers. Each of Revolve's influencers have more than 10,000 followers. The company noted that it gained more than 175,000 incremental Instagram followers from the last Coachella festival.

In its perpetual search for what is popular in the moment, Revolve emphasizes "constant newness" - it introduces thousands of new styles weekly.

The clothing collection

Revolve's current portfolio consists of 45,000 unique apparel and footwear styles. Its primary market is millennial women - though it has also recently expanded to serving millennial men, a market that Revolve has deemed as "underserved."

Revolve's collection consists of both owned (private label) brands and third-party brands. The company's top-selling owned brand, Lovers + Friends, generated 5% of the company's total sales in FY17. The company operates 19 owned brands in total, which delivered 30% of total revenues in the first half of 2018 (up from 20% for FY17, and 15% in FY16 - indicating Revolve's growth as a brand in itself).

The following screenshot from Revolve's website showcases a selection of dresses from Lovers + Friends, priced in the ~$200 range:

Figure 2. Lovers + Friends dresses

Source: Revolve.com

Third-party labels, meanwhile, are numerous and encompass large brands such as Nike (NKE). A representative list is below:

Figure 3. Revolve third-party brands



Source: Revolve S-1 filing

Revolve notes that more than 75% of its sales (all of which are conducted online through two websites, REVOLVE and FORWARD) are completed at full price - which stands in stark contrast to other retail companies, where investors are worried that a trend in excessive discounting has led to a permanent reduction margins. The company notes that its average order value is a whopping $304.

Revolve employs a proprietary algorithm to guide its merchandise buying and planning process. As previously noted, the company focuses on "shallow buys" to allow it to wade in a variety of styles and switch to whatever is newest at a moment's notice.

Financial overview

For a retail company, Revolve differentiates itself through elevated gross margins and double-digit revenue growth. Here's a glance at the company's financials:

Figure 4. Revolve financials

Source: Revolve S-1 filing

In the first half of 2018, Revolve posted revenues of $245.1 million, up 24% y/y relative to 1H17 - an impressive growth rate for a company that has been around for 15 years. As previously mentioned, Revolve's revenue mix from its owned brands, including Lovers + Friends, has also increased to 30%.

As of the end of June, Revolve also noted that it served 998,000 active customers, up 34% y/y, which it defines as a customer who has made a purchase within the trailing twelve months (average order values, however, dipped from $306 to $281, indicating Revolve's increased push downmarket to capture greater market share at lower price points).

Note that Stitch Fix, as of its most recent quarter, reported 2.7 million in active clients - so from a reach perspective, Revolve is certainly smaller (Stitch Fix also is at an annual revenue run rate in excess of $1 billion). Where Revolve wins out, however, is in its gross margin - reflecting its greater presence in the upmarket/luxury space. Revolve has managed to consistently increase its gross margin (coinciding with the growth in its higher-margin owned brands), hitting 52% over the trailing twelve months:

Figure 5. Revolve gross margin trends

Source: Revolve S-1 filing

Gross margins in the first half of 2018 also grew to 52.9%, up sharply from 47.9% in 1H17. As with companies like Canada Goose, strong >50% margins help to defend a premium valuation multiple for Revolve that distinguish it from lower-valued e-commerce and retail stocks.

It's also worth noting that Revolve, unlike many recent internet and e-commerce IPOs, has breakeven GAAP net profits and produces positive free cash flows. FCF in the first half of 2018 grew by more than 2x to $24.6 million:

Figure 6. Revolve FCF

Source: Revolve S-1 filing

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Revolve has one of the strongest financial profiles among recent e-commerce IPOs, as highlighted by a ~53% gross margin and a growth rate in the mid-20s. In addition, the fact that the company has an operating history extending 15 years proves that Revolve is more than a fad - it has garnered an incredibly loyal base of customers (Revolve reported that it managed to retain 88% of net sales from prior-year customers, indicating a strong re-purchase trend and a solid core following). A "low-cost" traffic acquisition model has also helped Revolve to produce strong operating margins and free cash flow. That being said, Revolve will have to overcome the doubts cast on the apparel e-commerce space that have simmered since Stitch Fix's traumatic Q4 earnings release.

More to come as the IPO draws nearer. At the right price, Revolve could be an extremely successful IPO investment.

