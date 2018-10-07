Reverse Engineering McDonald's Growth Expectations

In particular, this article looks at the required growth rate of McDonald’s in order to justify its current share price.

This article flips that model upside down, leading with the total return answer and backing into the growth question.

Normally, I think about a security’s growth potential and see what that could mean for total returns.

Often when I'm calculating rough, "back of the envelope" total return calculations, I have a set method that I follow. First, I think about a company's potential earnings this year and next, followed by an intermediate-term growth rate. Next I consider a "reasonable" valuation and dividend growth rate to get to a five- or ten-year potential total value. And finally I discount that back to today against the current share price.

This method certainly isn't perfect (you necessarily have to make guesses about the future), but it does allow for a nice and tidy model that provides some good insights. It's a quick way to determine whether or not you're interested in doing more research.

Today I'd like to look at valuation from a slightly different angle by reverse engineering the process. Instead of coming up with a growth rate, I want the growth rate to come to me. Let's see how this works with an illustration using Illinois-based fast food mega-chain McDonald's (MCD).

As I write this, shares of McDonald's are trading hands around ~$166. Now normally I'd begin thinking about the company's earnings power this year and next and whether or not those numbers can grow in the years to come. Instead, let's flip that around, getting to the answer - total return - and then coming back to ask the growth question. You could think of it as a "Jeopardy style" of valuation.

Dating back to 1965, the S&P 500 has returned 9.9% per annum with dividends included. This mark, near 10% per year for the "market," has been somewhat consistent over long periods of time. For instance, in the last 15 years, the index's return was also roughly 10% per year.

For this illustration, we'll use 10% annual gains, including dividends, as our baseline. Think about it as the general expectation of market participants, acknowledging that wide divergences can and will happen as it plays out in real life.

If you compound $166 at 10% for five years, you get to a future value of ~$267. Now our job is to see what that type of assumptions this bakes in for today's share price.

We need two items of data - the current dividend and earnings per share - and we will have to make a guess about future valuation.

During the past 12 months, McDonald's reported $7.25 in adjusted earnings per share. The dividend now sits at $1.16 per quarter or $4.64 on an annual basis. Those are our two data points to start.

Finally, in order to back into a growth rate, we need to make a guess about McDonald's future valuation. Over the past couple of years, a "typical" valuation has been around 18 to 20 times earnings, with a wide range in the ~10 to ~26 arena. More recently the mark has been in the low-20s. For our purposes, let's use 19 times earnings, acknowledging that this is below the current multiple but right in the middle of what has been "normal" on a historical basis.

Now we can solve for growth. For simplicity, we'll assume that the dividend (making up roughly 60% of anticipated profits) grows in line with earnings. I'll save you the Excel solver function and cut to punch line: in order for McDonald's to generate 10% annualized returns from a starting price of ~$166 and an ending P/E ratio of 19, this requires dividend and earnings per share growth of ~10.9% per annum.

This leads us down a slightly different but equally informative path to thinking about McDonald's valuation. From here we can ask the question: "Is it reasonable to anticipate ~10.9% annual growth from McDonald's over the intermediate-term?"

On a historical basis, McDonald's has been able to grow earnings per share by about 9% per year over the last decade. During that same time, the dividend has grown by roughly 12% per annum, but keep in mind that this was accompanied by an increasing payout ratio.

If you look around for growth estimates, Value Line pegs McDonald's intermediate-term growth rate at ~7% to ~10% per year. The analysts' consensus of Yahoo Finance is in the ~8% to ~9% range. The consensus intermediate-term expectation is solid - high single digits - but not quite to the ~11% annual growth that would be required to generate ~10% annualized returns.

The takeaway is instructive: McDonald's is priced to deliver strong growth. The expectations are high even in comparison to the company's strong past. If growth does come in as expected, solid returns could be generated. On the other hand, if the company falls short, and in this case "falling short" could mean say 5% growth instead of ~11%, the current valuation could become a burden to today's investor.

Of course, the above scenario only looks at a single ending P/E ratio of 19. Let's expand our view and think about the growth rate required for an array of different potential ending valuations:

P/E 13 = requires ~18.8% annual growth to generate 10% annual returns

P/E 15 = requires ~15.8% annual growth

P/E 17 = requires ~13.2% annual growth

P/E 18 = requires ~12.0% annual growth

P/E 19 = requires ~10.9% annual growth

P/E 20 = requires ~9.9% annual growth

P/E 21 = requires ~8.9% annual growth

P/E 23 = requires ~7.1% annual growth

P/E 25 = requires ~5.4% annual growth

Notice that the growth rate required varies inversely with the future valuation expectations. This is a bit of an odd thing to realize considering that it's usually the other way around - the worse a company's growth rate, the lower the valuation and vice versa. The above example is sort of like in football where the further you get behind the more desperation Hail Marys you need to throw. In this particular case, the lower you expect McDonald's future valuation, the more the company needs to grow to justify its current price.

It's also interesting to note that the required growth rate in all the circumstances, even when you suppose 23+ times earnings, still isn't especially low. McDonald's the business may be firing on a lot of cylinders, but the valuation certainly reflects this (Reminiscent of a "high bar" investment).

Now assuredly your total return requirements are going to vary - not everyone uses precisely a 10% discount rate. However, even if you suppose a slightly lower potential return, there's not a lot of margin for error.

By reverse engineering the process, and figuring out the implied growth rates for today's share price, a couple of things jump out. You're going to need two things for McDonald's the security to perform well over the intermediate-term: 1) Growth that comes in strong, even above the company's solid past, and 2) a valuation that continues to stay relatively elevated. Without the valuation part, McDonald's the business can do well without bringing shareholders along. Without the growth part, both aspects could be in jeopardy.

