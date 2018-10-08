ConocoPhillips Is An Elegant Play On Rising Oil Prices

With an improved balance sheet, no downstream operations, and no hedges against rising oil prices, ConocoPhillips' stock is a clever way to leverage a bet on rising oil.

To express an investment thesis on rising oil prices, investors have the option of going long crude futures or ETFs, buying sector ETFs, or picking stocks.

If I had a dollar for every investor over the years who correctly identified a macroeconomic trend and lost money by playing it with the wrong stock or ETF, I could probably start a bank. So, if you are like me and typically start your investment decisions with a top-down worldview, then it's supremely important that you pick the right way to express a thesis for maximum profit. For example, if you have a thesis that cloud computing is going to see huge growth and express it through buying a company that subsequently gets squeezed out by the competition, you could end up being totally right and losing money at the same time.

Morgan Stanley bond trader Howie Hubler famously foresaw the subprime housing disaster prior to 2008, but Morgan Stanley lost approximately $9,000,000,000 on his trades when he "hedged" his bets against risky subprime bonds by simultaneously betting on AAA-rated subprime bonds. It matters to your bottom line how you express an investment thesis.

In this case, a popular trade right now is to bet on a continued rise in crude oil and/or to bet on increased inflation. Oil companies also tend to do well late in the economic cycle, which we are getting closer to. If you want to join the trade, you have different ways of expressing it, and how you do it matters.

There is definitely a right way and a wrong way to make this trade.

Side note, but interesting: Quantitative traders seem to be able to predict equity returns to some extent based on movements in the price of crude oil.

Going long crude oil is messy.

If your heart is set on it, you can go long crude either through futures contracts or through ETFs. The most popular crude oil ETF is called the United States Oil Fund (USO).

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

However, both options are somewhat problematic. USO has high fees and a reputation for underperforming the spot price of crude. Since neither you nor your ETF wants to take delivery of truckloads of crude oil, traders and ETFs typically use futures contracts to express their opinions on oil. The issue is that the futures market doesn't track the spot (current) market the way that most investors think it does. Right now, the crude oil market is in "backwardation," meaning you can buy futures a little cheaper than the current market price and profit from the difference over time. For reasons outside the scope of the article, sometimes the oil market experiences something called "contango," where current oil prices are cheaper than futures. When this happens, the USO is a bloodbath. USO has thus beat the price of crude by a few percentage points over the last year, but the recent outperformance is nothing compared to the underperformance any time the market enters into contango like it did in 2015 and 2016.

The drivers of commodity prices are complex, and the futures market is even more complex as a result. Physical commodities are not productive businesses. Owning physical commodities like oil or gold is a cash drain. You literally have to pay people to guard them instead of getting dividends. Therefore, any mathematically expected return is going to come from your skill in the futures market. Stocks provide a better option.

Current crude futures curve: Roughly a 2.5 percent implied return for 1-year contracts.

Finding the right way to leverage your macro thesis is key.

As long as the underlying companies are profitable (for example, gold miners often aren't), you'll typically find it's smarter to buy stocks in the industry rather than play the underlying commodity. In the oil industry, ConocoPhillips (COP) is my personal favorite, for reasons I will detail.

COP data by YCharts

This graph just tracks price, so with dividends, COP has performed much better than crude, as has the energy sector ETF (XLE).

However, not every company in the sector benefits equally from a rise in oil prices. The energy sector contains integrated oil companies, refiners, and even a bunch of oil production companies that decided to hedge when crude was $55 per barrel, so not everyone is likely to be celebrating a rise in crude oil prices equally. I often like to simply buy the sector ETF, but in this case, it is not an efficient way to express the thesis.

Locking in the price of oil is more common than you might think. Here's what analysts at Goldman Sachs had to say in May about the practice of hedging by oil companies.

For 2018, about 48 percent of oil production is hedged at an average price of $57 a barrel. Sixteen percent of 2019 oil production is hedged at $60 a barrel, versus 9 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, in line with the historic average for hedging several quarters in advance.

There are a lot of companies that aren't going to be seeing a dime in extra profit off the oil price rally. As if by magic, hedging becomes more popular every time a downturn in the price of crude lingers in the recent memory of managers. With its willingness to accept some uncertainty, Conoco is in the position to realize superior profits from rising oil prices. Conoco also has been able to get its cost of production down compared to where it was in prior years. SA Contributor Michael Fitzsimmons covered some of the same drivers in his recent piece "ConocoPhillips: 3 Things To Love About This Stock." I'm not an engineer, as such, he covers the engineering side of the business far better than I could.

If $35 per barrel is its breakeven and Conoco makes 12 billion in operating cash flow per year at $65, $85-90 would be an unmitigated windfall for COP's shareholders. Importantly, many other energy sector companies will not be seeing much additional profit from a potential $90 per barrel WTI price.

ConocoPhillips' strong balance sheet and management drive strong stock returns.

COP data by YCharts

I have always liked ConocoPhillips' management culture. I first bought the stock in 2009 and was always pleased with its ability to seemingly outmaneuver competitors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and BP (BP) at every turn by buying and selling assets. ConocoPhillips always seems to find a way to end up in the top 25 percent of energy companies by price performance. The Phillips 66 (PSX) spinoff is likely to be taught in business schools decades from now as a way to unlock shareholder value, and the combined companies' returns crushed other integrated oil companies. Investors put COP in the penalty box after the company had to cut the dividend, but ultimately the moves to shore up the balance sheet put it in the position where it can make money at lower crude prices and not even have to worry about hedging. With the price of crude surging, the company has plenty of cash flow to play with. I was lucky to have sold in 2015 before things got ugly for Conoco, so I'm more concerned with future dividends rather than past dividends. I think that regardless of whether you held through the crash or not, you should be too. Conoco announced a 7 percent increase in the dividend on Friday, October 5th.

Here's what CFO Don Wallette, Jr. had to say about the efforts to shore up the balance sheet:

And then the other area that's contributing is that we paid the debt down a lot earlier than we expected, a year and a half early. And so our interest rate has come down quite a bit and that wasn't built into - that acceleration wouldn't have been built into the previous reference point or sensitivities.

This addresses the risk that you see in a lot of commodity companies like gold miners. Unlike gold miners, ConocoPhillips has strong operating cash flow and a healthy balance sheet. Moody's also recently upgraded ConocoPhillips' debt.

Conoco's investor relations people have always done nice investor presentations, and they did a good amount of cash flow analysis in their annual report presentation, which you can read here. I truly did enjoy reading Conoco's annual reports that they'd mail out to all their shareholders over the years.

Estimating the expected value of ConocoPhillips stock.

More from CFO Don Wallette, Jr.:

So last November I gave you a reference point for 2018 that at $50 WTI, we generate CFO of about $7 billion, which at $65 WTI translates to a bit higher than $10 billion. That's turned out to be too low. So, we've recalibrated in light of our current outlook. The new reference point I'd give you is that at $65 WTI, we'd expect to generate CFO between $11.5 billion and $12 billion depending on differentials.

When oil prices rise, ConocoPhillips rakes in the cash. Median EPS estimates have risen from about $1 per share to over $5 per share for 2019. A further rise in oil prices will result in windfall profits for COP and its shareholders.

COP EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

This is a back-of-the-envelope calculation, but I made a linear regression model using Conoco's breakeven cash flow and a couple of data points given on the conference call and previous investor presentations.

This gave me a crude (pun intended) model for estimating operating cash flow. You shouldn't base any investment decisions on this, but it does give a rough estimate of how sensitive ConocoPhillips is to oil price swings.

Operating Cash Flow Per Year (in billions)= (WTI Spot Price X 0.4) -14

WTI Price Per Barrel COP Operating Cash Flow Per Year $35 per barrel breakeven $50 per barrel 6 billion $65 per barrel 12 billion $80 per barrel 18 billion $90 per barrel 24 billion

There are a couple of things we can learn here. First, the price of crude is highly volatile, so analysts' estimates for Conoco's earnings are pretty much worthless without an understanding of where crude prices are headed (and to a lesser extent natural gas). COP has 1.2 billion shares outstanding, so its operating cash flow would theoretically go to $20 per share if oil averages $90 next year. The obvious risk, however, is if oil prices fall again.

However, assuming that $75 is a fair price of oil and analysts' earnings estimates hold, COP has an earnings yield of at least 6.5 percent. I estimate that its long-run profits can grow at least 4 percent, roughly the rate of long-run nominal US GDP growth. This gets us a base return of 10.5 percent per year and a 12-month price target of $85, plus dividends. This leaves a lot of upside potential if oil surges.

I feel comfortable based on these numbers recommending ConocoPhillips stock as a buy on its own merits, but also as a clever way to leverage the possibility that oil prices will rise. Risks to the trade include the potential for downward pressure in the price of oil and management's ability to continue outperforming the competition. With an earnings yield of over 6.5 percent, ConocoPhillips is one of the best ways to leverage a long-oil thesis. If the price of oil rises, Conoco and its shareholders will see windfall profits. If oil falls, Conoco has the balance sheet to weather the storm. Therefore, I rate COP a buy, with a moderate level of certainty and a 6-12-month time horizon.

