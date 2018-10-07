Chinese Hardware Hack Opens Speculative Opportunity

The leading competitor to this tarnished server supplier stands to gain market share as a result. Learn how you can benefit too.

The confirmed reports reveal a tiny added micro cpu and memory that can take over and rewrite the server code, allowing the hacker to take over server control and functions.

A leading US server supplier saw shares plunge more that 75% in morning trading after reports that its Chinese hardware has been hardware hacked by China intelligence services.

The quiet cyber war between nations revealed a new level of combat strategy with Thursday's revelation that the Chinese intelligence services inserted hardware hacks into the servers of at least 30 major companies from server hardware components supplied by Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI). These SMCI components included hacked chips installed by a Chinese subcontractor. This hack allowed the takeover of the server and rewrite of system software so as to give the intruder total control with very subtle detectability. The intrusion portal was detected during a 2015 and reported to US intelligence and security services at that time. The nature of the hack put corporate and national security secrets at risk of espionage. It also threatened the operating security of infrastructure ranging from finance, to utilities, energy, and process control systems. Potential for a broad and crippling cyber attack on the US was at stake from this intrusion strategy.

Bloomberg made it clear in its breaking of the story that its discussion with sources went back years on this matter. It is reasonable to believe that the US security services then used the discovery to run counterintelligence operations back against the Chinese (serving up false information) and the story is only breaking now because the Chinese became aware of the discovery and countermeasures. The fact this is an "old" exploit suggests that all other hardware sources beyond SMCI have been closely inspected and thus no second shoe is waiting to drop.

Results:

SMCI shares plunged over 70% in early trading on Thursday and closed down $8.72 (40.7%). Shares may recover quickly as it becomes clearer that the problem is old, not new. On the other hand, it is not clear if or when the hardware insert hacking ceased. So the question remains as to whether SMCI's supply change must find new sourcing for its key components.

Ideas For Trading This Opportunity:

There are several ways to trade the opportunity opened by the SMCI price plunge triggered by the story. Some of these are highly speculative.

Those willing to gamble that this will prove to be an "old" issue that has been fixed long ago can expect a quick price rebound by SMCI. This idea can be pursued by several strategies:

Buy shares at this depressed price and hold for a rebound recovery up to the $21.40 closing price Thursday before the story broke.

Buy call options using contracts far enough out to allow for a recovery. The 105-day calls using the 1/18/19 $12.50 strike are selling for about $3.00 premium. Upside potential would be a full recovery to the Thursday closing price of $21.40, a net gain of $5.90 (197% gain) with a breakeven point of $15.50 share price.

Sell cash secured puts using the 14-day 10/19/18 $12.50 strike for a premium of $1.60. This provides an absolute yield of 14.68% (383% annualized yield rate) on your net $10.90 covering cash for the 14 day contract period.

Use a strangle option tactic to pocket gains so long as the SMCI shares continue to move sharply either up or down. This approach allows you to profit regardless of which way shares move from here, just so long as they do not sit still near the current price.

I prefer a more conservative approach to this opportunity. My thought is to target SMCI's biggest competitor in the expectation that it may benefit from its rival's problems. It is still speculative but is conservative, being value based and targeting a ticker in a long-term rising channel trend, using well out-of-the-money covered options to further lower (but never fully eliminate) market risk while boosting yield. Netapp (NTAP) is SMCI's largest competitor. The YDP fair value for NTAP shares is $82.90. The Thursday close at $83.91 is just above fair value. This strategy idea is to sell cash secured puts for the 42-day 11/16/18 $80.00 strike for a premium of $2.45. This provides downside protection with a breakeven point at $77.55, a full $6.36 (7.58%) below current market. Absolute gain is 3.16% (31.59% annualized yield rate) on net covering cash.

Closing Thoughts:

It is always best to use covered options inside a tax sheltered account. If doing so in a taxable account, be aware of the potential tax consequences if shares are called away at a significant intrinsic gain. Tax liabilities in such cases may exceed the entire premiums gained.

I am not a licensed securities dealer nor certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

