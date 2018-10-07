Two Frac Sand Holdings In XES Showing Bullish New Developments

Local brown pricing has also held up well according to U.S. Silica, therefore the exaggerated drop in shares is posing a strong buying opportunity.

We will cover two stocks within XES that are benefiting from higher oil prices and severe price dislocation.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) has been on roll since we last covered it, and the ETF still looks good for a buy. But, investors who are seeking more leverage on the services sector would be wise to look no further than Covia (CVIA) and U.S. Silica (SLCA), which are two holdings of XES that are displaying strong earnings growth yet are still dirt cheap on a valuation basis.

New Developments have occurred in frac sand companies lately, as Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) and Covia both idled some of their Northern White mines. While this may be viewed as a negative short-term, long-term the companies have stated that the outlook for the frac sand industry is brighter than ever, and they have the contracts to prove it.

Covia & U.S. Silica Are Taking Marketshare

Covia just decided to idled 3.3 million tons of capacity due to Northern White volumes and pricing seeing pressure from displacement in the Permian. Investors seem to be regarding this move as a negative, when really the company's move should be applauded.

As more smaller Northern White miners get displaced from Texas, and drop their prices in an effort to stay afloat, Covia and U.S. Silica will be offsetting their Northern White weakness with a wave of new local brown volumes coming online this quarter. Even though they dropped 3.3 million tons from Northern White capacity, they are introducing 8 million more tons of local brown, which should more than offset lost Northern White volumes.

The question is, has pricing fallen for local brown as well? After all, the numbers vary, but about 50 to 100 million new tons of in-basin sand has hit the market, or almost double last years nameplate capacity, which should cut pricing in half, theoretically.

U.S. Silica announced yesterday that volumes and pricing has held up well in West Texas. Here is what the company had to say:

We are pleased to report that we grew sand proppant sales volumes 10% sequentially in the third quarter. Given the widely reported slowdown in well completions in the back half of Q3 and the continued growth of in-basin sand capacity, we do expect our Northern White proppant pricing will be down sequentially. However, West Texas volumes and pricing held up well during the quarter, despite the more than 12 million tons of high cost competitor Northern White capacity coming off line.

So, when in-basin volumes and pricing are blended with Northern White volumes and pricing, overall pricing should come out flat to slightly down for the third quarter, just as the companies had forecasted. Therefore, the delays in completions being seen in North America have not affected West Texas pricing too significantly, and shares of frac sand miners like CVIA and SLCA should see some buying relief.

Technicals Approaching Extreme Oversold Levels

Covia has reached bargain basement prices below $10, since the company was recently trading at $30 where it did its IPO earlier in 2019.

Source: E*TRADE

Shares of Covia have also reached oversold levels near 20 on the RSI, where stocks usually get a breather and a rally ensues.

U.S. Silica is also at rock bottom, and the chart below proves it. Shares are trading around $20, which happens to be where SLCA made a bottom back in 2016.

Source: E*TRADE

The RSI is also coming off of extremely oversold levels, and is now recovering with the stocks share price. So, hopefully this move will be a foreshadow of what is to come with Covia’s RSI and share price.

Risks

Delays in completions seen throughout the oil & gas industry could continue until new E&P budgets are made for 2019 and new takeaway capacity comes online. So, these issues could have an impact on sand pricing short term, but are still seen as transitory, and don’t affect the long term picture for frac sand companies.

The abundance of in-basin sand coming online is what really threatens pricing, not delays in completions. However, as more Northern White gets idled, overall sand pricing should find an equilibrium, as SLCA said. Completions just need to resume under new, 2019 budgets, in combination with the idling of a few more NW mines, in order for pricing to rebound.

Conclusion

XES has moved higher since we last covered it, and is still a buy. However, investors searching for more leverage on an energy services recovery should look into Covia and U.S. Silica.

Despite seeing weakness in shares from exaggerated oversupply issues, they are taking higher cost NW volumes off of the market and, instead, are adding more lower cost, local brown volumes whose pricing has help up during the slowdown in completion activity.

Therefore, since brown volumes represent a substantially larger percentage of CVIA and SLCA’s revenue base now, overall pricing should remain flat to down, while volumes still rise.

As a result, earnings should remain flat to slightly up next quarter, despite pricing staying slightly flat to down, as volumes rise with Ben ramp in brown volumes, and shares are showing a buying opportunity at these depressed levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLCA CVIA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.