Market Madness - Safe Preferred Share Now Yields 8.3% From This Solid REIT

The yield of the PEI preferred is at 8.3%, they have a high coverage, and look to be greatly mispriced.

The common stocks of PEI that yield 9.3% are a great buy, but what we really like are the preferred stocks which present a golden opportunity.

The valuation multiple is not reflective of this transition, and the stock price has significant upside potential as the company returns to positive growth in 2020.

Significant progress has already been made day after day as PREIT keeps getting closer to becoming a pure-play class A mall REIT.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is an “almost” class-A mall REIT which has taken drastic steps to improve its portfolio.

Co-produced with Julian Lin and Jussi Askola for High Dividend Opportunities.

Market Madness

High-yield sectors and stocks have pulled back sharply in the past few days as a result of panic selling. The reason? During the week, the 10-year Treasury yield moved up from 3.05% to 3.2%. This is not much in absolute terms, but it seems that investors panicked because it all happened in a relatively short time. We have seen this market reaction time and time again in the past two years. Each time there is talk about interest rate hikes, dividend stocks pull back only to strongly rebound when the dust settles. This time around, it is not only solid sectors such as Property REITs that have pulled back, but some of their preferred stocks too. This is market madness - extreme fear of rising interest rates - at a time when interest rates remain close to historical low levels, and companies are still able to borrow at low rates that enable them to achieve highly attractive returns. In today's very low interest rate environment, high-yielding stocks remain very attractive to income investors as there are very little alternatives to get such investment returns. Demand for dividend stocks will only increase in the future as the general population grows older and more people enter the retirement age.

The recent pullback in the high-yield space has opened the door for several unique buying opportunities. Today, we would like to highlight a safe preferred stock that is worth considering for conservative income investors. Trading at a yield of 8.3%, it is quite juicy!

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) today is the smallest out of the 7 mall REITs in the USA. It boasts an emerging Class A mall portfolio that remains greatly underappreciated by the markets. The company has followed all the right steps to position itself for a bright future, and the market is simply not giving credit where it is due.

We understand that we are living in a highly digitized age where Amazon (AMZN) is supposedly the only winner, but the truth is that high-quality malls continue to hit record sales numbers in 2018. In other words, the market perception of "dead malls" is very much different from the market reality and we smell opportunity.

PEI is today in the perfect place of improving fundamentals combined with worsening market sentiment - leaving great value to be picked by contrarian real estate investors. The irrational trading of the shares puts PREIT near its 5-year lows.

While we view that the common stock of PEI is significantly undervalued and a solid buy, in this article we are recommending the preferred shares, which surprisingly boast a very high yield while finding themselves higher on the capital structure. The favorable risk-reward proposition makes us confident in issuing a "strong buy" alert. These are solid buys for those conservative income investors who do not like the price volatility associated with the common shares.

Bigger isn't Always Better

The common market perception is that "the bigger you are, the better it is". Large size comes with key advantages such as greater cost efficiency and stronger risk mitigation through nationwide diversification.

While this may be true for most REITs, we think that it is quite the opposite when it comes to mall REITs. In times of retail market disruption, we'd rather have a management team focused on 20 properties rather than 100s of them. Property redevelopments are never easy to start with, so it is not needed to complicate them even further by having to undertake tens of them in greatly varying locations all at the same time.

Moreover, larger sizes make it also more difficult for that splendid one-off redevelopment project to create a meaningful amount of incremental value for shareholders. With a concentrated portfolio of just around 20 properties located primarily along the East Coast, we believe that PEI is better positioned to handle property redevelopments and to also profit from them:

Traditional anchor retailers Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP), Macy's (M) and others are closing hundreds of stores nationwide today - forcing mall REITs to improve the newly vacated space in order to re-lease to other retailers. If done well, such property improvements can create substantial value; if done poorly, they can put a landlord in great stress.

PEI is today one of the mall REITs with the least exposure (as a sheer number) to Sears and Bon-Ton locations with just 2 Bon-Ton and 6 Sears. In comparison, WPG and CBL have both over 40 potential Sears stores to redevelop - a much riskier position.

For those who wonder about this in percent terms, PEI has about 30 total properties, CBL has about 114 total properties, and WPG has about 106 total properties, indicating just how little exposure PEI has.

To get into this favorable position, PEI was very proactive and redeveloped 5 of its malls in the recent years to replace poorly performing anchor tenants with stronger ones including Burlington (BURL), Homes Goods, Forever 21 and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY).

The company has historically had great success replacing poor retailers with stronger ones and earning high returns on its redevelopment investments with up to 8x higher new rents from redeveloped boxes and 3x higher average sales from new tenants. With this in mind, PEI is today working on 4 more malls to replace poor anchors to drive sustainable value and income growth.

This goes back to our first statement that "Bigger isn't always Better." By owning a relatively small portfolio, PEI is able to put all its effort on just a few projects at a time - yielding better results and leading to sizable value creation as compared to larger REITs.

Today, the sales productivity metrics of the company have been greatly improved with up to 55% of the assets generating over $500 sales per square foot - the magic number to be considered a "Class A Mall".

For the first time ever, the average (NOI-weighted) sales per square foot of the whole portfolio passed the $500 bar this year. This is still not the same level as Simon Property Group (SPG) at $628 and Macerich (MAC) at $660, but it is a big leap forward to becoming a true "Class A mall" REIT.

More Value Creation to Come

Great progress has already been made, but PEI is not out of the woods just yet. It is actively working on many fronts to sustain and even grow the value of its portfolio over time.

In addition to the anchor replacement program, PEI is seeking to drive NOI growth on 3 other fronts:

1 - Fashion District Philadelphia

The Fashion District in Philadelphia is perhaps the most significant development project that PEI is currently undertaking. Unlike other redevelopments which typically aim at replacing a few poorly performing tenants, this one is completely re-inventing the whole retail space.

It is the largest cohesive retail project in downtown Philadelphia spanning across 3 city blocks. Up to 80% is already leased out with tenants including Polo Ralph Lauren (RL), H&M, Forever 21, Guess (GES), and Ulta (ULTA). For a video of the development, click here (highly recommended).

Philadelphians will have to wait another year for its highly expected grand opening. Investors should be even more excited as the project is almost certainly going to result in accretive returns in the future periods as it starts generating greater cash flow in the aftermath of the redevelopment.

2 - Multifamily and Hotel Densification

The continued densification of its assets provides the long-term opportunity for PREIT to add value by developing new multifamily housing and hotel properties on its sites. The management believes that its Philadelphia and DC assets may have up to $1.5-2.0 billion of investment potential in multi-family alone. Hotels could provide an additional $200-400 million of investment potential with relatively high ROI. When you consider that the whole company has a market cap inferior to $700 million, the multifamily and hotel development pipeline is very significant.

These investments are not to be expected in the near term but provide a valuable long-term opportunity to drive growth and diversify income streams once the mall portfolio is stabilized.

3 - Other Creative Growth: Solar and Digital Advertisement

PEI is looking beyond traditional retail space leasing to drive NOI growth. Recently PEI announced that it is expanding its solar program to 3 new properties bringing the total to 5. It results in energy savings, reduces the operating expenses, and ultimately boosts the bottom line.

In addition to saving on property expenses, PEI is earning new income streams by adding digital screens for advertising in busy corners of its properties and leasing common areas to clicks-to-bricks pop ups.

Solid Balance Sheet and Strong Guidance

One of the main advantages of PEI is its balance sheet - allowing for sufficient liquidity to fund its growth program through property redevelopments and underperforming anchor replacements. The balance sheet benefits today from:

Well-laddered debt maturities (~5 years average term).

Minimal exposure to floating rate debt (92% fixed rate).

Sufficient liquidity beyond committed capital needs.

Strong dividend coverage (55% payout based on FFO, 86% based on FAD).

Diverse debt sources.

Moreover, the company issued a favorable guidance for the near term as well as the long run.

Same-store NOI growth at 1.25-2.25% for the year which is almost as strong as the highest-quality mall REITs.

The near-term dilution in FFO per share is expected to be minimal despite redevelopment projects and recent property dispositions.

The management has guided for a return to FFO growth following the multi-year capital investments.

It has also been guided that there is room for dividend increases over time as the company returns to FFO growth. We expect this to be in 2020.

"Class B"-like Valuation for a "Class A" Mall REIT

Following the substantial portfolio re-positioning towards quality Class A assets, PREIT has become more closely comparable to high-quality names such as Simon, rather than the Class B quality mall peers such as CBL and WPG.

Yet, its valuation multiple remains stuck closer to the lower end of the peer group at just 6.2x FFO:

This represents a significant discount relative to the Class A mall peer group which trades at ~15x FFO on average.

We believe that investors are set to be well compensated, assuming we do not go into a recession anytime soon (which we do not expect). While investors wait for the potential turnaround in share price, they earn a hefty 8.7% dividend yield which has reasonable coverage.

Although the common stock of PEI is highly attractive with a yield of 9.3%, the market has been so negative on Mall REITs that the share price has been seeing a high volatility. Therefore PEI is only recommended for those who can stock the higher price volatility that comes with this stock.

The Preferreds Are Golden

For those income investors who are looking to invest in this attractive REIT, we recommend the preferred shares, which also trade at a very attractive price and carry a very juicy dividend too. The following 3 preferred stocks are great to own:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.2% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares B (PEI.PB): The shares last traded at a price of $22.23 (well below Par of $25/share) for a yield of 8.3%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.2% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares C (PEI.PC): The shares last traded at a price of $21.33 (well below Par of $25/share) for a yield of 8.4%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cum Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares D (PEI.PD): The shares last traded at a price of $20.63 (well below Par of $25/share) for a yield of 8.3%.

(Chart by Authors)

In choosing the best preferred to own, we first note that all of the issues are under par thus there is no "call risk."

The yield of the 3 preferred stock is very similar - at around 8.4%. One thing readers should note is that PEI.B is already callable; and therefore PEI.PC and PEI.PD look the most attractive because they offer call protection until the year 2022.

We should note that the analysis shown above is only applicable based on the prices at the time of writing. Readers are encouraged to do their own analysis using similar logic above to determine the best preferred issue to buy at time of purchase.

It's All About The Safety

The big advantage of preferred stocks is their place on the capital structure higher than common stock. Specifically, preferreds are below debt and above stock:

The most important characteristic is that preferred dividends must be paid out before any common dividends. This means that in the event that common dividends are reduced, preferred shareholders could still receive the same distribution every quarter.

What's more, these preferreds are "cumulative," which means that even in the case where the common dividend is suspended and preferred dividends are suspended or reduced, the unpaid preferred dividends "accumulate" perpetually. This adds another layer of protection to preferred shareholders because this means that before the common dividends can be once again resumed, all accumulated preferred dividends must first be paid out. Furthermore, there would be strict restrictions imposed (like leverage restrictions) in order to accelerate the repayment of preferred dividends.

Coverage By Assets

Based on assets, the preferred stock, including the debt, is almost fully covered:

(Chart by Authors)

We should note that this is a very conservative estimate due to using property values net of depreciation. Because PEI has a high-quality portfolio which is performing strongly, its properties are likely to be worth much more than plain book value.

If we were to use a more representative 8% cap rate based on annualizing its 2018 numbers, we can see much stronger asset coverage:

(Chart by Authors)

Furthermore, asset coverage becomes more important in the event of liquidation in bankruptcy, which does appear likely considering the strong position of PEI and its debt maturities (essentially has no maturities until 2021).

The Dividend Coverage

We will look at the dividend coverage using 3 methods:

Coverage using FFO: Based on cash flows, the preferred stocks are well covered. We first computed coverage of the preferred dividends by FFO. With $109.2 million in projected 2018 FFO and $27.4 million in preferred dividends, the preferred distribution coverage is very strong at 5 times. Coverage using FAD: We then computed the coverage by funds available for distribution ("FAD"). $67.4 million in projected FAD covers the preferred dividends handily at 3.46 times. Coverage using EBITDA: Because preferred dividends come after interest expense, we should also calculate coverage of interest expense and preferred dividends by EBITDA. PEI is projected to have approximately $205.5 million in EBITDA and $61.8 million in interest expense. Note that EBITDA already adds back preferred dividends (thus we do not need to add it again here). This results with the interest expense plus preferred distributions being covered at 2.3 times.

Due to the stellar balance sheet and strong financial results, these preferred shares look very conservative and significantly mispriced.

Price Target

With the preferreds trading at 8.3% yields, we have been opportunistic buyers at the current prices taking advantage of the outsized yield relative to the low level of risk. We believe that shares of PEI-D can trade up to par, making for total return potential of 29.5%. Even then they would still have outsized yields greater than 7%.

Risks

With every deep value investment (especially in the retail space) comes risk. PEI is not nearly as risky as Class B Mall REITs, but it is not yet a Class A Mall REIT either.

PEI carries a geographical risk due to its strong east coast concentration. If the region were to suffer from whatever specific event, PEI would suffer more than the rest of the peer group.

Another important risk to keep in mind is development delays. The Fashion District in Philadelphia has already been delayed, and we can never be certain that no further delays occur.

PEI also currently has a high leverage ratio at 8.3 times debt to EBITDA. This ratio should come down as its redevelopments come online.

Bottom Line

PEI is getting close to becoming a legit Class A mall REIT and should not be compared to the Class B mall peer group any longer.

The portfolio quality has already been greatly improved and continues to achieve stronger metrics every quarter.

As new redevelopments come live, we expect the company to return to slightly positive FFO growth.

The preferred stock offers a well-covered 8.3% yield only made possible by the madness of the market.

The preferred shares of PEI are strong buys at the current price - for the juicy yield and for the potential returns of 29% over the next 12 months.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have been taking advantage the pullback to add new positions to our portfolio.

A Note About Diversification

To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks (such as PEI-B, PEI-C and PEI-D), and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of their portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

All tables and images from Pennsylvania REIT's website, unless otherwise noted.

About 'High Dividend Opportunities' High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1500 members. We provide a comprehensive service, ranked #1, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations - with an overall target yield of 9-10%. Subscription includes: A managed portfolio of stocks currently yielding 9.8%. A "Dividend Tracker" which lets you know exactly when to expect your next dividend. A "Portfolio Tracker" to track your dividend holdings, income, and allocation by sector. For video click here. If you are looking for the most profitable high-dividend ideas, you have come to the right place. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI.PD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.