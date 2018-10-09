FedEx Is Using Financial Engineering But Is Still A Strong Buy

While the high leverage is something to watch out for in the future, shares are still a strong buy.

FDX is capitalizing on the increasing demand for package deliveries as a result of the rise of e-commerce.

FedEx (FDX) is a well known company which is poised to benefit tremendously from the continued rise of e-commerce. Shares have languished year to date, causing the valuation to appear cheap compared to historical multiples. While the thesis on a high level remains intact, a close analysis of their cash flow statement raises potential red flags as in spite of a very significant capital return program through dividends and share repurchases, free cash flow appears elusive. I explain why in spite of this, I am still long the stock and, in fact, rate shares a strong buy.

Simple On The Surface

FDX has performed poorly year to date, and while it has still performed well in the past twelve-month period, this underperformance relative to historical standards has led its price to earnings multiple to see a significant compression:

At first glance, the decision whether to “buy the dip” appears like a foregone conclusion. According to Statista, the e-commerce market in the U.S. has been growing steadily and is projected to continue seeing strong growth moving forward:

This in turn should lead to heightened demand for package delivery services, especially those provided by FDX. FDX has benefitted squarely from this increase in demand, seeing very strong earnings per share growth:

(2018 Roadshow Presentation)

This appears to also be due to the fact that within this industry strong tailwinds, FDX is best of breed and continues to take market share:

(2018 Roadshow Presentation)

This all appears to just be a slam dunk, but before we conclude that this is a buy (as I will later), we should not forget to do a careful analysis of the financial statements.

Where’s The Free Cash Flow?

FDX has rewarded shareholders with a rapidly growing dividend (per share):

(Chart by author, data from FedEx Investor Relations)

When compared to earnings, these look fully covered:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

Dividends and share repurchases are, however, capital return options which are typically paid out of free cash flow, which adjusts for capital spending. When we try to calculate free cash flow, we can see that it falls far short of the combined dividend and share repurchase payouts:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

In fact, as we can see above, free cash flow is actually negative the past two years (and that’s before the dividends and share repurchases). What is going on, and is this a cause for concern?

I’m not the only one

It turns out that I was not the only one confused by the numbers. On the FY 2019 first quarter conference call, Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank asked,

"Should we expect FedEx to generate positive free cash flow and add an increasing rate over the next three years?"

Note that the analyst is implying that FDX is not currently generating free cash flow.

Management responded, saying:

"Yes. And to clarify, we are generating free cash flow and it is increasing."

Unfortunately, however, management did not give any reconciliation for how to compute the exact free cash flow metrics, neither in their reports nor on the earnings call. Investor Relations did not respond to my request for comments.

A Look At The Capital Expenditures

When computing free cash flow, we need to make a distinction for “recurring” versus “growth” capital expenditures. Recurring capital expenditures are those which should be expected to be done every year and can also be thought of as maintenance. Growth capital expenditures, in contrast, are not necessary to maintain the business and should be revenue-enhancing. It is the maintenance expenditures which should be subtracted from cash flow from operations to arrive at free cash flow.

We can see a breakdown of how their capital spending is being allocated below:

(2018 Annual Report)

Because management does not disclose exactly which segments are growth versus recurring, we thus cannot know for certain how to classify each segment. From a quick glance, I would presume that their aircraft expenditures, which make up by far the largest component of total capital spending, is most likely to be classified as growth and non-recurring due to FDX needing to rapidly scale their Express segment.

Considering that FDX is also seeing rapidly rising earnings, it does make sense to trust management’s word that much of the capital expenditures are non-recurring and that they are indeed generating free cash flow (though I need to reiterate that more clear disclosure would not hurt anybody). This, however, still begs the question: how are they affording to pay out dividends and repurchase so many shares if they are nonetheless cash flow negative after capital spending?

How They Are Being Funded

As we can see below, FDX has bridged the gap between free cash flow and shareholder returns using debt:

(Chart by author, data from 10-K, 2016 debt figure adjusted for acquisition)

Long-term debt has swelled from $4.7 billion in 2014 to $15.2 billion this year.

I suspect many readers may be raising eyebrows and wondering: is this sustainable? Isn’t all debt bad? Here’s how it works: whereas technically FDX indeed has been cash flow negative, their debt to EBITDA multiple has remained in the 1.9-2.0 range the past four years, meaning that in spite of issuing quite a bit of debt, they have nonetheless remained leverage neutral.

It appears that FDX is able to get away with such high leverage due to their business being perceived as consumer defensive with highly recurring revenues. This is shown by the fact that FDX has a low weighted average interest rate on debt of 3.6%. As we can see below, FDX has staggered the maturities so that near-term maturities are small and relatively easy to refinance:

(2018 Annual Report)

FDX indicates in their annual report that their revolving credit facility restricts them to a leverage ratio no more than 3.5 times - I, however, do not believe they will purposefully go over their current 2 times ratio. It is nonetheless still surprising to see such an aggressive share repurchase program which is clearly being funded by debt with the expectation of maintaining the same leverage ratio.

What does this mean moving forward?

Management has guided for $5.6 billion in capital spending for FY 2019. Management has also guided for $17.50 earnings per share for FY 2019, which based on 272 million shares outstanding suggests roughly $4.8 billion in cash from operations, as cash from operations has typically closely followed net income. This suggests that capital spending will continue to outpace cash flow in the near future, and further that FDX will continue to fund their return of cash to shareholders through debt issuance. While I do believe that capital spending will remain elevated for the near to mid term due to FDX needing to position themselves to meet rising demand, should they ever come to a point where no further scale is needed through capital spending, then FDX would suddenly have a large influx of cash flow that could be used to further accelerate share repurchases and growing dividends. While FDX is potentially walking on a tight rope by intentionally maintaining a 2.0 times leverage ratio through aggressive share repurchases, their strong track record and very bullish industry outlook suggest that shareholders need not be too concerned with rising debt levels. A more conservative approach would be to forgo the share repurchases and either allow the leverage ratio to fall, or to use the extra funding instead for further capital spending.

Valuation And Price Target

FDX trades just over 13.5 times forward earnings guidance of $17.50 per share. Considering that EPS is growing at double-digit percentages annually, this look very cheap. FDX is a personal core holding and the recent underperformance suggests it may be a nice buying opportunity. When I last looked at FDX, I suggested a valuation multiple of 23.5 times earnings. While I could see shares trading up to that range, I now, however, need to emphasize that this is not a price target because of the high dependency of a healthy credit market to fuel both their large amounts of capital spending and share repurchases. If FDX ever indicates that capital spending will start to taper off, then it would be much easier for shares to reach a more richly valued multiple.

Risks

The credit market may not always allow them to operate at two times leverage. If they are required to reduce leverage, then this may impact their growth potential. Depending on how much leverage they would be required to reduce, they may see a reduction in both capital spending and share repurchases, both of which would impact their EPS growth. This may in turn impact their ability to retain and gain market share long term. However, FDX has a very strong credit rating of BBB from Standard & Poor’s, suggesting that it is unlikely for this to happen.

Because FDX is continually issuing debt and maintaining a 2 times leverage ratio, this potentially leaves little room for error. While I do not foresee the credit markets suddenly closing down on FDX (as discussed above), should FDX fail to execute and continue its exemplary growth in market share and earnings, then this may have a negative chain reaction that would lead first to less access to the credit markets, less capital spending, less share repurchases, and substantial difficulties in maintaining market share. Shareholders must keep this in mind as the downside risk scenario may manifest much faster than one would typically expect at a less leveraged entity.

Conclusion

FDX is a market leader in a large and rapidly growing market. I have a feeling that many shareholders may not be aware that the high level of capital spending means that FDX needs to continually take on extra debt in order to maintain its high level of dividends and share repurchases. While FDX looks likely to continue to execute on seizing market share, the negative impacts of a misstep may be outsized due to their greater leverage ratio. In spite of the risks, I rate shares a strong buy with plenty of room for multiple expansion, but intend to keep a close watch on their financial results moving forward.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

(Tipranks: FDX: Buy)

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations targeting a yield of 9-10%. Subscribers get access to:

Our managed portfolio of 40 securities currently yielding 9.8%. A free "dividend tracker" to know exactly when to expect to receive the next dividend. A free "portfolio tracker" (watch video by clicking here). "Live Alerts" to buy securities at attractive prices.

We invite income seekers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, click here.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.