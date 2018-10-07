Bayer And The Monsanto Takeover

Small introduction

Since the beginning of the year, Bayer's stock has lost 30% of its value. About time that we shed our opinion on the German agriculture and life science giant.

It's all about Monsanto

On september 5, Bayer proudly announced that it had successfully completed the 63 billion dollar acquisition of Monsanto. But because of a 289 million dollar fine that Monsanto received in augustus this year for allegedly causing cancer in a gardener, the market is fearing that there are more fines on the way. Apparently Monsanto faces more than 8700 similar lawsuits in the US.

Dewayne Johnson, not to be confused with the famous movie star Dwayne 'the rock' Johnson, but a school groundskeeper in California, claimed that he got cancer due to Monsanto's glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup. The jury at the San Francisco’s Superior Court of California deliberated for 3 days before finding that Monsanto had failed to warn him and other consumers of the cancer risks posed by its weed killers. It awarded 39 million dollar in compensatory and 250 million dollar in punitive damages.

While it's certainly not the first time in history that a big corporation has been convicted of a crime, it's the size of the damages, 289 million dollar, that is just outrageous. Even for a company that might have been negligent in warning the public about certain health risks, 289 million dollar seems to be an exuberant number. Clearly the jury was highly emotional about this case and made an irrational decision. They wanted to send a strong message to Monsanto, the 'most evil company in the world', as it is called in some alternative-leftist-circles.

In the meantime, Bayer (obviously) stated loud and clearly that it does not agree with the verdict and that it does not believe that Monsanto's products can be made accountable for causing cancer. People get cancer all the time, how can one be so sure that its products are the main culprit? Furthermore, Bayer says that the verdict goes against all of the scientific evidence that has been acquired over the years concerning glyphosate. There is no direct link between glyphosate and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (the type of cancer that Dewayne Johnson got).

Anyhow, as previously mentioned, we simply believe that the jury wanted to make an example out of this case. They wanted to send a strong (biased) message to all the "evil" corporations of the world. However, the reality is that many people get cancer for many different reasons and it is hard to proof a direct link between glyphosate and cancer. Because of this, we don't believe that all the filed lawsuits will end in Bayer needing to pay almost 300 million dollar. In fact we believe that most cases will be declared invalid. There's a lot of opportunism going on here.

More than 800 scientific studies – including an independent study which followed more than 50,000 licensed pesticide applicators and farm workers and their spouses for more than 20 years – and regulatory authorities all over the world confirm that glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer and are safe for use when used according to label instructions. - Bayer Q2 2018 report

We did a little bit of research ourselves and found out that glyphosate is used in hundreds of herbicides worldwide. Roundup is not the only product that has glyphosate in it. Monsanto is just an easy scapegoat. In addition, we found that glyphosate was developed and used in the first place because it is less damaging to the environment (our land and groundwater) than previously used herbicide-constituents such as alachlor or cyanazine. So if you're going to hate on glyphosate, then please give us a good alternative? Currently it's the best the world's got. Otherwise, we would all be using something else by now, wouldn't we?

When looking at the figures, we're also not worried. Roundup and other herbicides were responsible for 25% of Monsanto's gross profit, so 75% of its gross profit is not coming from these kind of products. If (and this is a very big IF), Roundup or glyphosate products are no longer allowed to be sold, then it would still have only a reasonably small impact on its gross profit. Bayer would still survive this.

In the meantime, Bayer lost 22 billion euro in market value. Perhaps a slight overreaction, no?

Interesting to know: on augustus 3 the Brazilians did their normal annual "review of herbicide products" and on september 3 they announced that they still consider glyphosate a safe to use product, despite the verdict in the US against Roundup.

Bayer: officially the king of farming

On september 5, Bayer published its quarterly results. These results were decent.

Revenues rose with 8,8% to 9.48 billion euro. A nice performance, mostly helped by more sales in Brazil and stronger pharmaceutical sales. However, the higher turnover was partly offset by higher R&D costs. Bayer invested 15% more in R&D. In the end, the normalized EBITDA amounted to 2.33 billion euro (+3.9%). De normalized EBIT stood at 1.71 billion euro (+0.4%). Core profit per share was 1.54 euro (+1.3%). Free cash flow was about the same as during the same period in 2017: 1.78 billion euro.

Mister Market wasn't happy with the fact that Bayer lowered its profit guidance per share for 2018 due to the later than expected integration of Monsanto. This caused some extra costs while less income could be booked.

For 2018, Bayer is now expecting a revenue of 39 billion dollar, a raise of about 5% (previously: a raise of 1 to 5%). EBITDA will grow with 1 to 5% (previously: a decline of 1 to 5%). Core profit per share will be between 5.7 and 5.9 euro per share, which equals a decline of 5 to 9% (previously: a raise of 5%).

However, anyone that can look a bit further than the current fiscal year, will see that Bayer is now the ultimate leader within the agricultural sector. It has the strongest productportfolio, the best research and development platforms, the best digital farming business, the best crops and seeds business, etc. In short: Bayer now has a very dominant position in a very important market.

The global population continues to grow and more people are eating more calories because hundreds of millions of people every year are entering the middle class. Following the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the demand for food and biofuel will rise with 50% by 2050 compared to 2017.

In the meantime, there is less and less available farmland. 12 million hectares of farmland are lost every year.

Thus, acquiring Monsanto was a very smart move. Unless we're all going to eat insects within a couple of year, but we don't think this will happen anytime soon.

Debt is reasonable and dividend intact

Bayer deserves in our opinion an applause for the way it has financed the rather large take over (63 billion dollar). By selling non-core assets and issuing a limited amount of new shares, Bayer expects its net debt to be 37 billion dollar by the end of 2018 (currently: 44 billion dollar). We find that a nice balance after such a heavy acquisition. And as we can expect from German gründlichkeit, net debt will undoubtedly be reduced further in the coming years.

Despite the 37 billion in net debt, Bayer expects to pay the same dividend it payed last year: 2.8 euro/share or 2.6 billion euro. The payout ratio of the core profit is a little higher than normal, but still very reasonable. Normally Bayer pays about 30 to 40% of its core profit. Now it will be almost 50%. At the current share price the dividend is good for a yield of 3.7%.

Valuation

At the current moment, Bayer is valued against an EV/EBITDA-ratio of about 12x. We believe this is not too expensive for the leader within the agricultural sector. The expected P/E-ratio for 2018 is 12.70x. Not expensive either.

By 2022, the Monsanto takeover will deliver 1.2 billion dollar in extra annual EBITDA due to synergies. Plus the business will have grown by then and debts will be reduced. This will further improve Bayer's market cap valuation.

We believe Bayer may be bought on share price weakness below 75 euro.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAYZF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.