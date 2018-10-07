Frontier Communication: Short Attack Continues

Long-side investors should steer clear from Frontier Communications, as its shares are likely going to stay distressed over the coming month.

About 60% of its overall float stood shorted at the end of the most recent reporting cycle, which is extremely high by industry standards.

Shares of Frontier Communications (FTR) have been on a downward spiral of late; the stock has plunged by about 40% in value over the past 5 months alone. But the pain for Frontier’s shareholders may not be over yet. In spite of the scrip falling consistently over the past few months, latest short interest data publication suggests that a broad swath of market participants continues to stack short positions against the stock. It's likely that shares of the telecommunications stalwart could remain distressed going forward.

Short Interest

Let me start by saying that short interest is basically the aggregate amount of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric indicates that market participants are rapidly initiating short positions, hoping that the stock price would decline. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric suggests that speculators and traders are closing their short positions as perhaps they don’t forecast the particular stock to meaningfully fall. So the short interest data is essentially a gauge for market sentiment.

Coming back to Frontier Communications, about 31 million shares, or about 60% of its entire float, stood shorted at the end of the last reporting cycle. Note that the figure has consistently increased in the past three cycles. The fact that its shares have declined in value over the past few months, and yet short positions have remained at elevated levels, tells us that selling pressure in the stock hasn’t subsided yet. Market participants are clearly not winding down their short positions, perhaps because they expect the stock to fall further.

Granted that the short interest figure declined in July, but this decline is more or less attributable to the mandatory conversion of Frontier’s preferred shares (converted to common shares on June 29) and isn’t necessarily representative of improving market sentiment relating to the company.

Fellow contributor the Owl explained this issue in an article published last year, detailing why it was a rewarding hedge to be long on FTRPR (its preferred shares) but short on FTR (Frontier's common shares). So, as the preferred shares converted on June 29, a part of the associated short positions in Frontier Communications' common stock disappeared along the way. This doesn’t mean that Frontier’s prospects improved overnight.

But overall, looking at industry-wide short interest data puts things in perspective. It’s evident that Frontier Communications has the highest level of short interest, even higher than the financially beleaguered Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN).

This raises the question: If a broad swath of market participants is betting on Frontier's stock price to plunge going forward, then what reason do long-side investors have to remain invested in the name?

(Data from Ycharts, Compiled By Author)

Deteriorating Fundamentals

Now, Frontier’s surging short interest figure isn’t because of some arbitrage opportunity or due to a one-time event. Rather, the company has been posting a consistent deterioration in its fundamental performance for many quarters now. Let's look at the normalized revenue, broadband subscribers and adjusted EBITDA figures in the chart below to put things in perspective.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Note that Frontier Communications has been experiencing rampant subscriber losses for the better part of the past year now. This results in a deterioration of its revenue and profitability figures. I'll call it a downward spiral because Frontier's shrinking revenue, in turn, reduces its financial capability and flexibility to upgrade its broadband infrastructure that is very much needed to compete better with its rivals.

The sad thing is that Frontier’s management starts lauding their performance in quarters when their rate of business deterioration slows down. For instance, Daniel J. McCarthy of Frontier Communications noted in their Q2 earnings call:

I'm pleased with the continued strong execution that underlines our subscriber results.

While the company's management may be pleased with their performance, the chart attached above highlights that Frontier posted a yet another quarter of declines in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and broadband subscriber count.

The company is in a seemingly terminal decline and I believe it needs to do more than just slow down the rate of its deterioration to be considered investable. Coming up with a credible plan to kickstart its growth engine would be a good start and it might even encourage long-side buying in the name. But without that, I suppose its shares would continue to spiral down and it would remain a hot favorite in shorting circles.

Investors Takeaway

Frontier Communications has an eroding subscriber base, its adjusted EBITDA and revenue figures are shrinking with each passing quarter and the company doesn’t seem to have a plan to materially grow its business. Without that, I don’t think there would be much value, contrarian or growth investing in the name.

On the other hand, Frontier’s deteriorating business makes it a good candidate for continued shorting. Sure, its shares could abruptly rally by 10-20% on certain occasions, but without showing legitimate signs of growth, its shares are bound to trend downwards over the longer run.

Not to mention, if its shares continue to decline going forward, the company may need to undertake another reverse stock split to stay compliant with Nasdaq and to avoid earning the reputation of a penny stock amongst investing circles. I conducted a study last year, wherein I provided empirical evidence to explain why a reverse stock split was likely to be a net negative for Frontier Communications. Same hypothesis is relevant in today’s time as well.

Hence, I would recommend readers and potential investors to avoid investing in the company. Existing shareholders, on the other hand, should try to trim their positions whenever they can, preferably on rallies. Frontier may be a good trading stock, but the company as a whole seems to be lacking material growth catalysts to encourage long-side investing over the longer-run.

