Time To Sell El Pollo Loco

The stock remains bound in a range

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) has been stuck in a somewhat narrow range for much of its relatively short life as a public company. The stock has tended to stay between $10 and $14 and today, we find it at $12. However, shares broke down in a fairly significant manner late last year, subsequently spending six months or so in $9s. A breakout for El Pollo Loco coincided with a return of positive sentiment for the restaurant stocks as a group, and investors seem quite happy with the Q2 report. I’ve been bullish on El Pollo Loco in the past, but today, given where the valuation is along with some cracks in the fundamentals that I see, the shares look fully valued to me.

Weak comparable sales remain an issue

Total revenue was up 0.6% in Q2 against the comparable quarter last year, driven by additional stores that were open in this year’s Q2. When including a new accounting guidance regarding franchise advertising fee revenue, total sales were up 5.7%. Thus, El Pollo Loco’s top line looks better on a reported basis than what I would consider truly comparable revenue. At any rate, total revenue growth isn’t the source of my concern. That distinction goes to the company’s comparable sales, which I believe are still too weak to support the current share price.

Company-owned comparable sales were down 1.6%, which isn’t a great result. But considering the decline was fueled by a 2.5% decrease in traffic that was partially offset by a 0.9% increase in average ticket, the picture worsens somewhat. Traffic is the life blood of any business that requires people to physically show up to buy the product. This applies to restaurants and, to a somewhat lesser extent, retailers. Getting people in the door is the single most difficult job for a restaurant as consumers have virtually unlimited choices, especially in the fast food and fast casual categories. Raising prices and upselling – both of which drive average ticket higher – are worthy endeavors, but there is only so much consumers are willing and able to pay for any brand’s products. Thus, there is a limit on how much El Pollo Loco can expect average ticket to continue to rise over time; at some point, it needs traffic growth. That, however, has been quite elusive in recent quarters and according to flat comparable sales guidance for the full year, it apparently will continue to be elusive. I’m concerned that El Pollo Loco will continue to struggle with traffic and thus, comparable sales, for the foreseeable future simply because there is absolutely no evidence of any sort of turnaround. Further, I don’t see any strategic shift to try and drive traffic, so I have no reason to believe any positive catalysts are imminent.

Margins aren't any better

Apart from that, which I believe is a meaningful issue for the stock, El Pollo Loco continues to struggle with margin growth. To be fair, its unit-level margins have been around 20%, and that is very high, something I’ve cited in the past from a bullish perspective. Indeed, El Pollo Loco should be commended for its focus on profitable growth, because it has certainly worked. The problem is that now, at a time when comparable sales are struggling, margins are following suit. In the first half of this year, El Pollo Loco’s unit-level margins have declined 160bps, driven by higher labor and occupancy expenses. El Pollo Loco has produced a decline in food and paper costs, offsetting some of the damage, but 160bps decline is quite large and difficult to overcome. In addition, G&A costs have risen sharply, removing a further 240bps from operating profits outside of unit-level profitability. In other words, El Pollo Loco is seeing some pretty significant headwinds to margins in conjunction with slower comparable sales, creating a situation where it may become quite difficult to grow earnings meaningfully.

The buyback will help

To be fair, the company did introduce a $20 million buyback program, which is good for about 4% of the float at today’s price. That will help drive some incremental EPS growth in the coming year when the company needs it the most. However, this is not a savior for the stock by any means, and I still think it is fully valued.

A full valuation with downside catalysts

Analysts have El Pollo Loco earning 71 cents in EPS this year and 76 cents next year, implying a current PE multiple of 17 and a forward multiple of 16 given today's share price just over $12. Those are reasonable multiples for a growing restaurant chain, so I don’t necessarily think El Pollo Loco is expensive, but given the headwinds I’ve discussed, I’m not sure where an upside catalyst would come from. I have, however, laid out a few places negative catalysts are coming from, so risk seems unbalanced to the downside to me at the moment.

We have a company with flat-to-declining comparable sales and margins that are suffering from a variety of factors. In addition, we have weak guidance that suggests flat comparable sales and lower unit-level margins of 19% against ~20% in prior periods. The buyback looks set to provide most of the company’s EPS growth for next year and revenue growth is coming only from new stores. This isn’t a particularly bullish setup so to me, it looks like it is time to sell El Pollo Loco. If you want to own this stock I believe you’ll get the chance to do so after the Q3 report, which is due out in about a month, as the stock is too optimistically priced for reality right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.