Bed, Bath & Beyond Margin Pressure

Original Recommendation

Original Purchase Recommendation at $17.22

Half Year Performance

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) recently released their earnings for Q2 and as expected the company’s performance was lackluster. Through the first six months of this fiscal year, BBBY has earned $92.2 million dollars, which roughly 50% less than the first half of fiscal year 2018. BBBY’s ROIC for the first half of the year was 9.52% and operating income was 2.81%.

The company’s margins have been steadily decreasing over the past four years, but I believe the margin pressures are only temporary. As I will show within the following analysis, the recent under performance of BBBY can be attributed to their increase technology investments, a large short-interest, and expectations of further margin pressure in 2018.

What has been driving the above decline in profitability?

From the below chart, we can see one of the reasons for the drop in profitability has been due to the company’s rise in selling, general, and administrative costs. The company’s SG&A as a percentage of sales has steady grown at ~2% per year and is now 31.52% of revenues. In order to fully understand the rise in SG&A, let’s take a look to see what expenses are causing the increase.

The main costs within SG&A are payroll related items, advertising expenses, technology expenses and related depreciation. BBBY spent $192.86 million more in 2017 than it did in 2015 on advertising, depreciation and technology expenses. Since the company has been investing heavily in technology, BBBY’s depreciation charges have risen in recent years helping to drive up SG&A costs as well. Technology has a shorter estimated life than land – technology’s estimated life is 3 – 10 years compared to 40 years for land – which is why depreciation has jumped in the short-term. These levels can be expected to taper off in the coming years and will add back to profitability once management completes their technology initiatives.

In fiscal 2017, the company’s capital expenditures were $375,800,000. Approximately 50% of this expenditure was for technology projects, including investments in digital capabilities and the development of new systems in their stores. BBBY’s capex prior to 2017, averaged around $286 million per year, but over the past two years these expenses have average around $375 million. Around $209 million was allocated to computer equipment and software in FY 2018, which was an increase of $67.45 million since 2014. To help put this number into perspective, in 2014 BBBY had $755,867,000 on their balance sheet for computer equipment in PP&E (which was 20.98% of PP&E). In 2018, this number has grown to $1,500,199,000 for computer equipment and makes up 29.76% of their PP&E. BBBY’s investment in computer equipment has doubled over the course of four years which represents around 50% of capital expenditures each year.

The difference in depreciation expenses between capital expenditures for land and computer equipment’s affects more than just the cash flow statement. Since technology capital expenditures have a shorter estimated life than land, this leads to higher depreciation charges attributed to the income statement in the short term. For instance, since 2014 BBBY’s deprecation had grown steadily and is becoming a larger drag on net income, but in the next few years these expenses should decrease.

Another area where short-term pessimism has been magnified is their comparable sales numbers. Comparable store sales have been declining in recent in years and decreased approximately 1.3% in 2017. Now at first glance this may seem alarming as you never want comparable store sales to continue to decline, but how do we reconcile this number when comparable sales increased as well? The reason for the decline in comparable sales, but the increase in total sales is due to the fact the company has been actively pursuing sales from their digital channels. As more and more customers leverage the company’s online digital channels, the company may continue to have decreasing same store sales.

It’s important to keep in mind as well that BBBY is actively closing 40 BBBY stores and plans on opening up 20 buybuyBaby and Cost Plus World Market stores. As more BBBY leases come due in the next few years, we may continue to see the company close down more BBBY stores and open other stores within their store portfolio. With Baby”R”Us going bankrupt and BBBY opening up more buybuyBaby stores, this could be a nice tailwind due to less competition.

Short-Term Expectations

The metrics for BBBY have been declining and has led to short-term pessimism about the company. Investors are nervous about these declines and this is coupled with the increased competition within the retail space. This short-term pessimism can be quantified in the short interest percentage, which currently stands at 21.73%. EPS growth isn’t expected to start rising again until 2020 and until then BBBY will continue to disappoint investors. BBBY is trading at 19 year lows and I believe if margins decrease further in the next year BBBY will keep hitting fresh lows. A lot of the recent margin pressures can be attributed to investments within the company and shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

The next year will offer opportunities to build a large position in BBBY at prices below their tangible book value. Remember as well that BBBY has $1.4 billion remaining within their stock repurchase plan and they expect to have this amount expended by 2020. With BBBY trading at a market cap of around $2 billion, these buybacks will dramatically reduce the number of shares outstanding and will offer shareholders a larger share of the dividend.

This is the main benefit of the recent short-term pessimism. As a long term shareholder, this is the best possible scenario to be in. Let’s say BBBY uses the entire repurchase program and achieves an average cost of around $20 by 2020. Today the company currently has 135,000,000 shares outstanding and is paying $0.64 per share. Now, with an average cost of $25 on $1.4 billion this would reduce share count by 56,000,000. This would leave only 79,000,000 shares outstanding and if the company was to maintain their overall dividend amount of $86,400,000, this would equate to a dividend per share of $1.09.

What this all means is if you have an average cost today of $14.75, within two years your dividend yield would have jumped from 4.34% to 7.39%. All this is hypothetical, but it goes to show you how important the buybacks are to future dividends for the long term shareholder.

Valuation

There’s one more point I want to raise before proceeding with the rest of the analysis. The main point I’m advocating in this article has to do strictly with the value of the company. In essence, what is the company ultimately worth dead or alive? I’m not predicting the company will post double digit EPS growth next year or operating margins will hit double digits. What I’m talking about is the value of the company as a going concern compared to what the company is currently selling for in the market. Remember the following quote from the dean of Wall Street;

In the short-run, the market is a voting machine. But in the long run, the market is a weighing machine.

Instead of using the standard book value per share for BBBY, we should be looking at the more conservative tangible book value per share. I believe a more conservative figure is warranted in order to calculate how much shareholders might get if BBBY were to be liquidated. BBBY’s tangible book value per share as of 9/26/18 is $15.64. This value should act, more or less, as a price signal to purchase more shares in the company whenever the price dips below this value (this is my opinion).

BBBY is currently yielding 4.27% using 9/28/18’s closing price of $15. Using a simplified dividend discount model, with no growth assumed, we get a valuation of $16. This is only a conservative valuation using an interest rate of 4% and with zero growth assumed. As a personal preference, I like to add the amount of cash on hand to the conservative investment value. Adding the cash per share BBBY has, we get a value of $22.30. When deciding to purchase a security you need to factor in your own margin of safety and be comfortable with the market’s gyrations around that figure. Remember what Warren Buffet has stated regarding intrinsic value:

The calculation of intrinsic value, though, is not so simple. As our definition suggests, intrinsic value is an estimate rather than a precise figure, and it is additionally an estimate that must be changed if interest rates move or forecasts of future cash flows are revised.

Next, I want to dissect their balance sheet. Using BBBY’s recent quarterly filing, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance is $869,297,000 – or 41% of their current market value. If we also add their short-term investment securities to this cash figure, we get a total cash / short-term investment position of $1,075,213,000 – or 51% of BBBY’s market value. BBBY also has an inventory balance of $2,813,588,000, which if we cut this number in half to be conservative this value is still $1,406,794,000.

The company has approximately $1.4 billion left in their stock purchasing program, which the company can use over the course of the next year to buy shares at 19 year lows. One could speculate that this is why they are building up their cash position, in order to buy more shares in the short-term.

Even though the above supports my thesis that BBBY won’t go bankrupt anytime soon, however, the company does have $4,417,455,000 in total liabilities. Within this $4.4 billion total liability figure, there’s $1.5 billion in long-term debt, with the earliest debt maturing in 2024 for a total of $300 million. So, if we take the above current assets over their current liabilities we can see the company is not in risk of going bankrupt. This large liability excludes the company from being a true Graham net-net, but given the company also has a tangible book value of $15.64, I’m comfortable with the status of their balance sheet.

There’s a real difference between a great company and a great stock investment. A company can be a great company that dominates their industry (Netflix for example), but that doesn’t necessarily mean their stock is a great purchase. When investing in the future we have to view the future of the company, but more importantly we have to view their stock as of today to see if the price makes sense. The future is inherently uncertain and we must look at the past to evaluate the probabilities of our investment panning out. Now, BBBY offers us a very high probability of investment success as their cash alone equates to roughly 1/3 of their market cap. The idea of my thesis is, yes there are some pain points in the business of BBBY, but from looking at the company’s financial position I believe the upside is much greater than the current downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.