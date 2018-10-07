Physicians Realty Trust: Time To Buy The Drop?

The healthcare REIT is poised to profit from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is an interesting income vehicle for DGI investors to consider on the drop. The healthcare REIT is going to benefit from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures. Physicians Realty Trust also outearns its dividend with funds from operations, and slowly grows its dividend payout. Shares are sensibly valued. An investment in Physicians Realty Trust yields 5.8 percent.

Physicians Realty Trust's shares have become more affordable lately as investors sold dividend-paying stocks in light of rising interest rates. The drop is a good opportunity to gobble up shares in the healthcare REIT at a discounted valuation, in my opinion. Physicians Realty Trust is on the brink of being oversold again, based on the Relative Strength Index, RSI.

Source: StockCharts

Physicians Realty Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Physicians Realty Trust is an internally-managed healthcare real estate investment trust with a medical office-focus. At the end of Q2 2017, Physicians Realty Trust's property portfolio was comprised of 249 healthcare facilities reflecting 13.4 million square feet. The REIT's properties can be found in 30 U.S. States. Texas is currently Physicians Realty Trust's most important state due to its large elderly population.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust Investor Presentation

The majority of Physicians Realty Trust's healthcare facilities are medical office buildings that are located on-campus, allowing patients easy access to a variety of healthcare service providers.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust benefits from an aging U.S. population through its diversified portfolio of MOBs. U.S. society is expected to age rapidly in the next several decades, especially the 64+ age cohorts, which will continue to fuel healthcare expenditures.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust has a well-utilized facility portfolio. The REIT's occupancy rate has improved steadily from 2015 to 2017, and has now held steady at 96.6 percent over the last four quarters.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

In terms of portfolio quality, Physicians Realty Trust doesn't disappoint either. The healthcare REIT has gradually increased the percentage of investment-grade rated tenants in its portfolio in the last three years, and has a significantly lower amount of near-term lease expirations, relative to its competitors. In other words, Physicians Realty Trust's cash flow quality has improved considerably in the last two, three years.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The Dividend Is Covered, And Growing

Physicians Realty Trust outearned its dividend payout in ten out of the last twelve quarters. The healthcare REIT pulled in an average of $0.258/share in normalized funds from operations in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of $0.227/share. Physicians Healthcare REIT slightly underearned its dividend in Q1 2016 and Q2 2016.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Physicians Realty Trust's dividend coverage ratio (average: 113.6 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Thanks to the drop in REIT valuations in September and October, investors can scoop up Physicians Realty Trust's shares at a lower valuation.

Today, income investors pay ~14.3x Q2 2018 run-rate normalized funds from operations for Physicians Realty Trust's 5.8 percent dividend.

And here's how Physicians Realty Trust compares against other MOB-focused healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

DOC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust is a promising MOB-focused REIT in the healthcare industry. The company has strong property portfolio and dividend coverage stats, and benefits from major, long-term growth trends in the healthcare sector. Physicians Realty Trust further covers its dividend with normalized FFO and is growing its dividend. Shares are more sensibly valued after the price drop in the last couple of weeks, and the risk-reward combination looks appealing given the growth trend in the industry. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.