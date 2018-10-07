Micron: Downside Risk Remains Limited

The latest data suggest that Micron is on track to grow its book value/share to the mid-30s by the end of FY 2019.

In August, I had projected Micron Technology’s (MU) book value through the end of FY 2019. Since firms that are expected to remain profitable rarely trade below book value, I had argued that barring something catastrophic, Micron’s rapidly expanding book value/share should establish a floor for its stock price in the mid-to-high $30s for investors who hold through FY 2019. This projection was based on a considerable degree of guesswork, some of which can now be replaced with more accurate data. Micron finally provided more details about its buyback strategy, which is a little less aggressive than I had estimated. Micron’s guidance for the current quarter was also weaker than I had accounted (a sequential EPS decline of 16%). This article therefore provides updated projections for Micron’s book value/share through the end of FY 2019. In light of Micron’s disappointing guidance for the current quarter, it also projects book value/share for an even more bearish scenario than the ones included in my previous analysis.

My overall outlook remains largely unchanged. Even if Micron’s earnings decline precipitously (15% quarter over quarter), its book value should still expand to the mid-thirties exiting FY 2019. Weakness in earnings should be mostly offset by lower buyback spending than I had previously estimated. Since Micron’s share price is now $3 lower than when I last projected book value, I remain confident that unless Micron’s earnings absolutely crater very soon, the downside risk for investors who buy at today’s depressed prices and hold for a year is capped at about 20%.

Updates From Micron

In its most recent quarterly report and conference call, Micron shared the following information pertinent to projecting its book value/share:

For Q4 FY 2018 (ended August 31), EPS came in at $3.53 – significantly better than the $3.30 guided by Micron and used in my previous projections. Diluted share count exiting Q4 was 1.216B – slightly lower than the 1.23B used in my previous projections. Book value/share exiting Q4 stood at $27.27 – a shade higher than my projection of $27.20. Guidance for the current quarter was is $2.95 – right at the lower end of my projected range of $2.97-3.47. Micron officially commenced its $10B stock repurchase plan on September 1. Management indicated that Micron would look to spend about $1.5B in programmatic purchases each quarter, with an undisclosed additional amount set aside for opportunistic repurchases. This combined figure will probably come out a little lower than the $2B used in my previous projections (at least on the conference call, management sounded noncommittal about being aggressive with opportunistic repurchases).

Book Value/Share: New Projections

That’s quite a few updates which materially affect Micron’s book value/share. In generating new projections for book value/share based on these updated figures, I make the following assumptions:

For Q1 FY 2019, Micron will report EPS in line with its guidance of $2.95. For FY 2019, all net income not devoted to the buyback will accrue to book. This seems reasonable, since in FY 2018 Micron accrued $13.7B of book value on net income of $14.1B. Micron will repurchase $1.8B worth of stock each quarter – $1.5B in programmatic purchases and an additional 20% in opportunistic purchases. Given the ongoing slump in share prices, repurchase price will average $50 this quarter and $60 the next three.

These assumptions made, we can now project Micron’s book value/share through the end of FY 2019. Four scenarios are considered. In the neutral scenario, Micron reports sequential quarterly EPS declines of 5%. In the bullish scenario, Micron reports sequential quarterly EPS growth of 5%. In the bearish scenario, Micron reports sequential quarterly EPS declines of 10%. Finally, in the “very bearish” scenario now included in light of Micron’s weak guidance, Micron reports sequential quarterly EPS declines of 15%.

The results of the analysis are provided below in Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1. Aug-18 data: Micron Earnings Report Q4 2018. Projections and figure by author.

Figure 2. Aug-18 data: Micron Earnings Report Q4 2018. Projections and figure by author.

Analysis

As readers can see, the range of scenarios covered in my projections is quite broad – ranging from quarterly EPS growth of 5% to quarterly EPS declines of 15%. In the worst case scenario, Micron’s quarterly EPS by the end of FY 2019 is gutted to half of what it was last quarter. Nevertheless, regardless of which scenario plays out, Micron’s book value/share will likely grow to the mid-30s a year from now.

Hence, so long as Micron remains profitable, Micron’s share price should not fall below about $35 exiting FY 2019. In this case, the downside risk for investors who buy at today’s depressed prices and hold another 11 months should be capped at about 20%.

My expectation is that the actual figure for book value/share is likely to come in somewhere around the neutral scenario for the full year – despite the rather precipitous decline in EPS guided for Q1:

First, the demand environment remains strong. DRAM continues to do very well and Micron’s DRAM margins last quarter grew sequentially by 2 percentage points to 71%. NAND ASPs also declined less than expected, and Micron’s improved execution even produced an increase in NAND gross margins of 0.5 percentage points. As such, for now, Micron looks poised to keep posting solid earnings.

Second, the 16% sequential decline in EPS guided by Micron is not likely to become the new normal in future quarters, as I have argued in detail elsewhere. Specifically, I estimated that $0.17-0.33 of the sequential decline going into next quarter may be attributed to a higher tax rate payable due to the recent tax reform. This headwind should not be accretive sequentially in the sense that the tax rate will not keep increasing every quarter. Hence, the 16% sequential EPS decline this quarter is likely to be an outlier.

Third, on a similar note, some of the weak guidance for the current quarter is being caused by two issues which Micron claims are temporary: an inventory adjustment being undertaken by “a few customers,” and a CPU shortage caused by Intel’s (INTC) 10nm troubles. Management suggested that both issues should be resolved in a couple of quarters. If so, then again the resulting headwinds should not grow each quarter. In fact, Micron may even benefit from a sequential EPS tailwind in a couple of quarters if and when the inventory adjustment and CPU shortage come to an end.

As a result, the worst case scenario included above seems to me extremely unlikely to materialize, and the bearish scenario also seems rather unlikely. At any rate, regardless of which scenario plays out, Micron should keep accruing book value into the mid-30s by the end of FY 2019.

Of course, Micron's book value/share outlook would change if Micron were to become more aggressive with the buyback. Management did mention on the conference call that they are currently “assessing an accelerated rate of completion” for the buyback program, so investors should keep an eye on what decision they arrive at. I would assume, however, that they will not be too keen on becoming much more aggressive given the sheer size of the buyback even at present (3-4% of the firm each quarter). So far, management has been a little hesitant to return earnings to shareholders over building an ironclad balance sheet, which is why Micron has focused on paying off debt before commencing the buyback. I would expect this pattern to continue, although it is certainly possible for management to change direction.

Investors should also keep an eye on the ongoing trade war and how it affects Micron. The EPS headwind due to the trade war for the current quarter is about $0.03-0.06, so the trade war has not yet significantly affected earnings or book value. Management also seemed confident on the conference call that Micron would eventually be able to mitigate the effects. But tariffs will probably go up at the end of the year, and there is always risk that new policies which hurt Micron may be instituted in the future. Investors should therefore keep watch on the trade situation, although so far there has been more thunder than lightning.

Conclusion

My analysis suggests that barring some absolutely catastrophic event, Micron’s book value will almost certainly grow to the mid-30s in eleven months. We now have fairly clear data on this point. From this it follows that so long as investors expect Micron to remain even minimally profitable, its stock price should not fall below $35 exiting FY 2019. If so, then the downside for investors who purchase at currently depressed prices and hold for a year is capped at about 20%. Hence, given the recent turbulence in the market, as well as the extremely high multiples currently attached to many stocks (especially in tech), Micron represents a notably safe pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.