GOL Traffic Update: Good Enough To Please Investors

Brazilian air carrier GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) reported its September traffic numbers this Friday, October 5th. The company's stock was up as much as 6.5% on the news (but ended the day only 2% higher, including after-hours trading), despite the reported deterioration in traffic and occupancy rates.

Credit: GTP

One of the challenges that I believe GOL will have to face during the off-season (now through the southern hemisphere's winter shoulder months) are tough comps, which may in part explain why lackluster growth rates in September did not seem to phase the more attentive investor. Total company traffic, measured in terms of RPK (revenue passenger kilometer), shrank YOY for the first time since June 2016. With seat supply having increased slightly, load factor dipped 210 bps to 78.1% - which I do not find impressive, even if very much aligned with GOL's historical average.

The charts below further illustrate my observations.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the other hand, the much smaller international segment (representing only 11% of total RPK in September) continued to show signs of recovery in traffic. Against a 13% YOY increase in September 2017, this month's -4.5% looked significantly healthier than August's -13% and July's -21%.

The international supply-demand imbalance that GOL has been fighting since early 2017 may be nearing an end, which may have also helped to support bullishness on Friday. A definitive shift for the better is most likely to come once (1) the Brazilian Real recovers against the U.S. dollar and (2) the local economy manages to leave its long recessionary years behind. If this happens, GOL may be prepared to benefit from a pick up in demand, particularly now that the company has been adding higher capacity aircraft to its fleet.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Last few words

I believe GOL's September traffic report was just short of impressive, particularly considering the deterioration in consolidated traffic and occupancy rates. But not all was bad news, as it looks like the moribund international segment may have seen its worst days.

None of the results released this week, however, have caused me to change my stance on the stock, which is one of caution. I continue to see GOL as a very high-risk, potentially very high-reward play (see graph below, displaying GOL's historical volatility as of last month) that can recover faster than peers, particularly if macro tailwinds start to blow in its favor.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Adrenaline-seeking investors and traders may find GOL an interesting proposition, particularly for those willing to take bets on the Brazilian Presidential election (near term) and economic recovery (medium term). I continue to believe that the risks associated with investing in a volatile sector in a volatile country are already sizable enough. Therefore, I continue to favor a more calculated move towards peer Azul Linhas Aéreas (AZUL), which I perceive to be a higher-quality stock.

Note from the author: I have recently concluded a study on the U.S. airline sector, and shared my findings first - along with my working Excel file containing all the details - with my Storm-Resistant Growth group. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join the Storm-Resistant Growth community. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and participate in the discussions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.