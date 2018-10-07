Once Again Adding Pepsi To My Portfolio

Photo Source

PepsiCo (PEP) recently reported earnings that required a downward revision in guidance. Investors should realize this was due to foreign currency headwinds and not an actual operating performance issue within the company. The stock continues to offer an attractive yield and once again is now offering investors the chance to add shares of a dividend aristocrat to their portfolio. Rising rates will certainly offer competition to dividend-oriented stocks, but Pepsi continues to be a global play on growth and should not be disowned due to attractive bond offerings.

Performance

Pepsi recently reported earnings that beat both on top and bottom lines.

However, the shares traded down as the company reduced guidance for the remainder of the year due to foreign currency headwinds. The company saw strong overall organic growth with organic revenue growth of almost 5% for the third quarter.

Source: Pepsi Press Release

The company saw some of this lost due to the impact of currency exchange. This, however, is the cost of doing business internationally and can go both ways. Investors would be smart to remember that traditionally in the following year the company will then see stronger results as currency headwinds can reverse or will not usually worsen. Some highlights include the company seeing growth in its "Frito-Lay North America" division with sales up 3% to $3.89B. "North America Beverage" division saw 2% growth to $5.46B and its "Europe Sub-Saharan Africa" division saw 2% growth to $3.16B. The operations that could use some improvement would include "Quaker Foods North America" division which saw a slight decline of 2% to $567M. Also the "Latin America" division was flat with sale of $1.87B. What we could see with the incoming CEO is a division of the food/snack operations from the beverage operations, but seeing the leverage of the distribution channel, I do not believe the company will make this move any time soon. While gross margins fell slightly due to rising input costs and transportation costs, management told us on the conference call that its beverage price increases weren't in effect until September and did not effect this quarter.

Going forward the benefit of an inflationary environment is that the company can begin to raise prices and generally can do so at a higher rate than the inflationary impact to its costs. In other words, if costs go up 8% the company would be able to potentially pass along a 10% cost increase. This would allow for higher gross sales and higher margins overall. This is the often-unaccounted-for benefit of inflation. Companies are, however, usually behind the ball on costs rising compared to raising prices as they have to allow time for implementation. So while Pepsi may have suffered the last 2 quarters, going forward results will start to reflect a much stronger company.

Source: 10Q

As the company illustrated above, shares outstanding were reduced 11 million for the quarter compared the year earlier period. Shareholders are thus becoming larger owners of the company and should see an incremental EPS boost. The company is able to repurchase up to $15.0 billion of common stock as of July 1, 2018; this will expire on June 30, 2021. The company expects to return a total of approximately $7 billion to shareholders in 2018 through share repurchases of approximately $2 billion and dividends of approximately $5 billion, this would leave $13 billion for share repurchases in the next 3 years or approximately 8% of the common stock. Investors should feel confident that there is a large buyer ready to purchase shares on any pullback. Further more the company is gaining an automatic return on an investment as shares yield above 3.25%, more than the company can get in alternative investments such as government bonds.

Valuation And Dividend Offer Protection

PepsiCo shares offer investors an exceptional yield that is well covered. As a dividend aristocrat Pepsi has been growing this dividend for 46 years now and for those with a long term horizon, the benefit is yield on cost purchasing now.

Source: Yield Chart

The shares have yielded above 3% a limited number of times; in fact only about 13.7% of the time in the past 23 years has the yield been greater than 3%. This is interesting in relative terms; it means that out of 276 trading months only 36 of them was the yield so high. The last 6 months of those included in the total. The shares are currently yielding 3.5%, which is even greater than normal and is near the highest yield the company's shares have ever had. With the recent spike in interest rates of course bonds are now offering a competitive yield, but the growing dividend from an aristocrat is certainly as attractive as investors will earn more and more each year.

PEP data by YCharts

Compared to Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo is trading with a better forward multiple. Investors should be willing to assign the same premium that Coca-Cola gets as the company is actually more diversified and less reliant upon the sales of carbonated beverages as a whole. Currently Pepsi also has a yield that is 3.5% compared to Coke's 3.4%. Not a significant difference, but none the less the coverage as a whole is much greater by Pepsi with a payout ratio of 65% compared to Coke's 75%. The room for growth is clearly much greater.

Conclusion

As PepsiCo moves forward we will continue to see better growth, the addition of SodaStream (SODA) should allow the company to get its products in even more consumers hands and become the product of choice for the millions of users. As the company expands greater into sparkling water where growth is present, the return on investment should be quite high. Time will only tell, but for now investors are once again given the chance to buy shares in a well run international conglomerate that is operating quite well. The organic growth is present and margins should soon improve. Any opportunity to purchase shares under $110 should be viewed as a positive and investors would be wise to take advantage. The company has a strong balance sheet with almost $12 billion in cash on hand, and in 4 months it will once again be announcing another dividend raise. Investors purchasing shares now may soon be able to capture a record 4% yield on cost and can sleep well at night knowing their investment is safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.