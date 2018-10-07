Central Banks Are Piling Into Gold

The price of gold has held up well over the last week despite the rapid increase in U.S. long-term yields.

We are also seeing several new countries buying for the first time in a long time.

The more consistent central bank buyers are not deterred by the decline in the gold price but are continuing to buy.

Investment Thesis

The long-term yields in the U.S. seems to have broken important trend levels. However, gold (GLD) remains above $1,200/oz despite the higher real return on long-dated bonds and the extremely bearish sentiment in the paper gold market.

Many countries have been buying gold recently, which might be the reason for why gold is holding up reasonably well. That relates to both to the consistent buyers, but new countries are also taking advantage of the lower price.

Sentiment & Yields

The managed money short and long positioning turned extreme during August of 2018. Since then, we have seen the positioning remain flat. The positioning often swings wildly over time which means we could be looking at changes one way or the other relatively soon.

COMEX Gold Combined Managed Money Long Positions data by YCharts

Figure 1- Source: YCharts

Figure 2 - Source: tradingview.com

The U.S. 10-year yield now stands at 3.23% and the 30-year yield at 3.40%. These levels have been mentioned by many to indicate a clear trend-break and the fact that we should expect higher yields going forward, Jeff Gundlach being among them. If this was truly a sign of economic strength, wouldn't gold have gone down significantly on this news? The graph clearly shows that isn't the case. Which means the rate hikes might at least partly be a concern over the debt and deficit. The below picture might be overly harsh, but hold some truth and too funny not to include from Pinecone Macro on twitter.

Figure 3 - Source: twitter.com

Central Bank Gold Buying

The below chart is a good illustration of central bank buying of physical gold over the last two decades.

Figure 4 - Source: goldindustrygroup.com.au

Up until 2008 we saw central bank gold reserves decline, primarily driven by selling from central bank in the developed world. Since 2008 we have seen few countries selling, but the majority of buying comes from a handful of countries.

Russia and Kazakhstan have been consistent buyers over the last decade. Whereas India, Mexico and Turkey have been buying more infrequently. We also have China which is publishing the data more sporadically.

Figure 5 - Source: tradingeconomics.com

The above is by no means a complete list of central banks buying gold. We have also seen countries like Jordan, Mongolia and Egypt increasing their holdings over the last few year.

More recently we also saw Poland purchasing gold, making it the first EU member to do so since 1998. Which can be viewed as a rather significant vote of no confidence on the present expansive monetary policies.

Debts & Yield

The reason for why foreign central banks is increasing their gold holdings are certainly up for debate. If we look at the government debt as a percentage of GDP in the 35 country OECD database. We see a very similar pattern where the overall leverage has increased significantly in the last decade. Some countries are more extreme, but this trend is clearly reflected in the average and median as well.

Government Debt as a % of GDP

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: data.oecd.org

At the same time as we have seen the leverage go up, we have also seen the long-term interest rates go down across most countries.

Long-Term Interest Rates

Figure 8 - Source: data.oecd.org

As discussed earlier, we have seen the U.S interest rates go up over the last couple of years. That has however not swayed central banks or international investor to increase their holdings of treasuries. The below chart highlights the increasing government debt in the U.S. and the percentage of bonds held by foreign and international investors.

Figure 9 - Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Conclusion

Central banks across the world are buying gold and seem less willing to finance the growing U.S. debt. While treasuries might look more attractive than a couple of years ago. If you zoom out, the rate of return is still too low given the increased leverage.

Gold might continue to decline in the short-term if U.S. yields continues to go up, but I think gold is a far safer investment in the long-run compared to most government bonds given the leverage.

Did you like this article? Please consider giving me a "Follow" by clicking the button above or check out some of my other recent articles. Also, share your comments or concerns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.