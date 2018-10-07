International FX Perspective: Are U.S. Stocks Still Overbought?

Investing in U.S. stocks could currently be viewed as being more risky than it has been for many years, from both long-term market-value-to-GDP and foreign-currency (using USD/JPY as an example) viewpoints.

Both the domestic and foreign-currency bands now suggest U.S. stocks are more fairly priced, but a further unwind in important currency pairs such as the USD/JPY pair could produce a far more damaging correction.

The Bollinger Bands can be recalculated in foreign-currency terms, to achieve a more comprehensive, global short-term perspective on U.S. stock prices.

The Bollinger Bands for SPY and QQQ currently demonstrate that U.S. stocks are possibly going to find short-term support, albeit with some potentially more modest weakening in the near term.

Bollinger Bands, as a basic statistical tool, can be used to judge whether U.S. stocks are in over-bought or over-sold territory.

Viewing U.S. Stocks Through An International Lens

The U.S. stock market is one of the most respected and data-transparent markets in the modern world. If the market enjoys above-average valuations, from an international perspective, this can perhaps be justified.

However, even U.S. stocks can venture into “over-bought” territory, just as they can become “over-sold” from time to time.

Those taking a more pessimistic viewpoint on U.S. stocks may smile at the previous sentence; “over-bought” may be viewed as a significant understatement. For example, from just one perspective – the value of stocks (using the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA)) vs. national GDP – it would appear that stocks can't go much higher than where they are now in aggregate:

The above chart is taken from Macrotrends.net, and shows how the Dow-to-GDP ratio (for the United States) has breached the 1.20 mark several times from around November 2017 to present. (The chart shows data collected to June 2018.)

Nevertheless, even if we were to take a particularly bearish perspective, stocks still move up and down even through bear markets. That is, regardless of the long-term bias or fundamental market conditions. Trading opportunities therefore arise regardless of where we are in the cycle.

In the remainder of this article, I am going to look at where stocks are on a shorter time horizon. First, we will view U.S. stocks using Bollinger Bands. Afterwards, I will introduce the Forex (or FX) market, and explain in short why international currencies are important for market valuations.

Bollinger Bands

Bollinger Bands, for the uninitiated, are a statistical tool used to measure price action and dispersion of prices over time for a given financial instrument or product. They are extremely practical and useful, yet also very simple.

Usually they are charted graphically, yet charting is just a way to provide users with a more useful, visual representation of what is fundamentally mathematics (behind the scenes).

For instruments or products that are not too volatile, such as U.S. stocks, we are typically able to use a 20-day moving average and two standard deviations (from the 20-day moving average) to calculate the Bollinger Bands.

In short, we first find a rolling 20-day moving average of the instrument in question, and apply two standard deviations above and below the 20-day moving average line. The 20-day MA line naturally sits in the middle of the upper and lower bands.

This banding system works well because, while stocks and markets do not follow “normal distributions” (i.e. there are far more statistical anomalies in asset prices than in natural/non-psychosocial domains), they help us identify when prices have moved particularly aggressively in either direction (on the long or short side).

Two standard deviations are, statistically speaking, supposed to capture about 95% of all results in a set (albeit given a normal distribution). Therefore, while stocks rarely follow perfect normal distributions, we can say that if stock valuations are outside of these upper-and-lower bounds (or bands), there will be an overwhelming bias for these stocks to return to within the bounds versus continuing outside of them.

This is made clear in the chart in the next section, which shows SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) as at the market close of October 5, 2018.

Bollinger Bands for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The chart below shows the Bollinger Bands for the popular SPY ETF (which tracks the popular S&P 500 index).

As you can see, the recent drop in U.S. stocks has meant that they now sit close to the bottom line (which is the 20-day moving average, minus two 20-day standard deviations).

Note: The small diagram above the main chart tells us where SPY is in relation to those bands. The most recent %B(20,2.0) value is 0.16, which means that SPY's closing price net of the lower band value, equaled 16% of the total upper-and-lower bandwidth (upper band value minus lower band value).

A negative value would mean SPY was under the lower band, and a value greater than 1.00 would place SPY above the upper band. Currently, SPY is close to the lower band and thus close to over-sold territory.

(The SPY chart above was produced by the author using StockCharts.com.)

The chart provides us with six months' worth of price history, but as you can see, when markets are not especially euphoric or bearish, prices tend to obey these bounds (or "bands") very well. The 20 MA line also tends to provide markets with support (at least given bullish conditions/sentiment).

A simple interpretation, which we can introduce at this point, would suggest that U.S. stocks may well find some support moving into next week (at the lower band). However, this is of course not a “sure-thing”; even without a large correction, it is still conceivable that U.S. stocks continue to weaken modestly before finding stronger buying interest and support.

Bollinger Bands for Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) is another popular ETF, which invests in non-financial stocks listed on NASDAQ. The chart below uses the same inputs as the above chart, but for the QQQ ETF.

(The QQQ chart above was produced by the author using StockCharts.com.)

In this case, QQQ appears to be over-sold, based on the fact that it has now punched through and even closed at a price that is below two standard deviations from the 20-day moving average. Note that QQQ is known to move in a more volatile fashion than SPY.

Nevertheless, QQQ seems to respect the Bollinger Bands in a similarly reliable way to SPY, so it is certainly still worth taking note of this drop.

The Importance of Forex

The Forex (FX, or more most elaborately Foreign Exchange) market, is the market for international currencies. There are several reasons for its importance and relevance to various asset classes (including stocks), which could be explained in subsequent articles.

However, one important point is that U.S. stocks attract investment from all over the world. The Bollinger Bands as a tool may be extremely useful, but as with the above charts, they only show stocks in terms of domestic U.S. dollars. U.S. securities attract trillions of dollars of international inflows, and so it is important to view U.S. stocks through an international FX lens too.

Therefore, I will now recalculate the Bollinger Bands in terms of several major currencies. To show how this can be useful in practice, note that I recently posted this information on Twitter, on October 3 (as shown below):

As my tweet shows, before the drop that U.S. stocks recently experienced (of -0.82% on October 4 and -0.55% on October 5, as you can verify using data from Investing.com), my Bollinger Bands (in terms of external FX) were able to identify this over-bought status prior to the two-day sell-off.

If stocks had continued going up, this most likely would have exacerbated any subsequent sell-off (from an international FX viewpoint), unless of course the dollar happened to weaken instead (thus helping to keep valuations within acceptable bounds internationally). But this was not the case: stocks were over-bought from an international perspective, and they subsequently suffered on short notice.

The table in the tweet shows that the S&P 500 was above its 20-day moving average plus two standard deviations in terms of euros, Swiss francs and Australian dollars, and additionally within its upper Bollinger Band in Japanese yen terms. These sorts of values are rare, and showed that some kind of correction was likely imminent from an FX viewpoint.

Current FX Bollinger Bands

To calculate the Bollinger Bands, you simply collect the data for an instrument or product (for example SPY or QQQ), and convert each day's closing value into the external currency (for which you will also need daily closing data). Although it is also fine to use daily opening prices, or some other mixed alternative, I use daily closing prices in all cases to keep things simple.

Further, since SPY is based on the S&P 500, and because QQQ correlates very strongly with SPY, I find simply using S&P 500 data best for making these calculations and getting a good view on U.S. stock values. (I use data from Investing.com and Yahoo Finance for these calculations.)

Below is my most recent table, which is a replication of the table shown in my tweet above using new data to October 5:

Note that I also calculate the Bollinger Bands for the 50-day moving average (+/− two standard deviations), which is referred to in the table above as (50,2). This is useful as it provides me with a slightly longer-term context, and sometimes helps to smooth out any larger, short-term FX movements and currency market volatility.

The most recent results, then, tell us that stock valuations are now much fairer on a short-term basis, when viewed through an external foreign-currency lens.

While certainly more currencies may be used to run the calculations (and I may do so in future articles, if there is interest), the Canadian dollar (or CAD), euro (as EUR), Japanese yen (or JPY), Swiss franc (or CHF) and Australian dollar (or AUD) together provide us with a comprehensive view of the S&P 500 from an international FX (and with the Bollinger Bands: statistical) perspective.

However, it is important to note that the over-bought status I previously identified (in FX terms) has mainly been due to the strong dollar, helped by raising U.S. rates. Raising domestic interest rates attract international inflows, as selling one lower-rate currency to buy another currency with a higher rate allows for “positive carry” (the favorable, positive interest rate differential).

For this reason, the USD/JPY pair has very popular, with a positive carry of over 1%. The chart below shows the recent demand for USD/JPY clearly (since February 2018):

(Chart created by author using TradingView.com charting tools.)

The USD/JPY pair is important, as while the USD naturally relates to the United States and U.S. assets (including equities), the Japanese yen is often viewed as an international funding currency (due to its “non-exotic” status, as opposed to exotic, and low borrowing cost, due to Japan's low interest rates).

More globally, when the dollar is bullish, it makes even more sense from the perspective of international equity investors to send your capital to work in U.S. stocks (whether from Japan, or Switzerland, or from any other country whose domestic currency is depreciating relative to U.S. dollars).

This is for the very simple reason that if you are invested in equities, it becomes even more attractive to own equities that are priced/expressed in terms of another currency that happens to be appreciating relative to yours. This allows you to gain on both increasing equity valuations and the favorable currency appreciation.

The problem is when these trades unwind. As in the past, the current USD/JPY level of around 114 has been an important area of resistance. Resistance levels form at points where buying interest (mostly institutional order flow) weakens. It is interesting to see that the recent pullback from above 114 to below 114 coincided with this short-term drop in U.S. equities. (The chart below illustrates this.)

Not every pullback in important currency pairs results in widespread sell-offs. However, if they do not immediately exacerbate sell-offs, they do have a tendency to result in more significant pullbacks later on if such corrections are postponed. For example, as the chart above shows, in late 2017 the USD/JPY pair kept dropping into 2018; U.S. equities roared during this period right up until February 2018.

The divergence (falling USD/JPY and rising equities) effectively ended with the correction in February 2018. (The chart below is the same as the above, but also uses SPY as a comparison with USD/JPY over the same time period, to present.)

It is anyone's guess whether the USD/JPY pullback (and/or a more global pullback in dollar strength) will escalate into a larger sell-off. But if the dollar does start to weaken, this could scare international investors (further) and potentially precipitate U.S. equity outflows, thus resulting in a much larger sell-off in U.S. stocks.

Alternatively, investors may continue to view U.S. stocks as the global “risk-on safe haven” which it has come to enjoy (despite the various headlines, such as turmoil in emerging markets). Investors may also continue bidding up positive-carry pairs, and the dollar may continue to strengthen into 2019, further buoying demand for U.S. stocks.

I will end this article here for brevity. However, please consider following me if you found this article interesting. The main point of this article is that not only are U.S. stocks certainly at an interesting inflection point (looking stretched if only from a historical market-value-to-GDP perspective); but that currency markets continue to be extremely relevant and worth monitoring.

Under normal conditions, U.S. stocks should begin to find support here. However, the risk/reward is starting to look less favorable for both longer-term investors and short-term traders. Watching and waiting may well pay off for both sides this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.