U.S. Economy Is Strong And Sustains Our Bullish Case For The U.S. Equity Markets

Over the next week, the most relevant economic event will be the release of the Consumer Price Index for September. The data should indicate that inflationary pressures remain moderate.

The week in review

Economic data released over the last week confirmed the positive trend of U.S. economy. Despite falling slightly more than expected – from 61.3 to 59.8 against a consensus estimate of 60 – the ISM manufacturing index remained at a historical high level. According to the past relationship between the ISM and the overall economy, September ISM corresponds to a 5.1% increase in real GDP on an annualized basis. In our view, the high levels of the new orders and employment indices, at 61.8 and 58.8 respectively, were in line with a continuation of the positive trend of the overall index over the next few months.

The ISM non-manufacturing index also provided a positive indication for the U.S. economy. The index rose from 58.5 to 61.6, with the new-orders index up from 60.7 to 65.2 and the employment index from 56.7 to 62.4. The ISM non-manufacturing index is a level in line with a 4.6% GDP growth.

The labor market report published on Friday strengthened the view that the U.S. economy remains strong. Non-farm payroll rose by 135k, lower than the 185k projected by consensus. However, the revision from 201k to 270k of August data left the total number of non-farm payroll at the level estimated by consensus. The unemployment rate declined from 3.9% to 3.7%, better than expectations for a decline to 3.8%. Finally, average hourly earnings rose 2.75%, a level that does not anticipate an increase of inflationary pressures.

The week ahead

Over the next week, the most relevant economic event will be the release of the Consumer Price Index for September, due on Thursday, October 11. We expect both the headline and the core data to rise by 0.2% m/m, with the year-over-year change at 2.4% (from 2.7% in August) and 2.3% (from 2.2%), respectively. The data should indicate that inflationary pressures remain moderate and that the Fed could continue in its tightening of monetary policy as scheduled.

Despite the recent increase of oil prices – the WTI oil price rose from USD51/barrel in October 2017 to USD74.6/barrel during the week – we do not expect a strong acceleration of inflationary pressures in the short term as the level of capacity utilization is still below the long-term average (78.1% against 80%) even if it is in a clear upward trend and hourly earnings growth is moderate.

Another important economic data due over the next week is the preliminary of University of Michigan consumer confidence index for October (Friday, October 12). We expect the index to slightly improve from 100.1 to 100.4. The index would remain at a value close to the highest since 2004 touched in March 2018 at 101.4, anticipating a solid trend for consumer spending in the short term.

Impact on markets

We think that economic data due next week – and especially the CPI data – could have the effect to limit the upward pressure on government bond yields. Over the last week, the 10-year government bond yield rose from 3.06% to 3.21% and the 2-year yield from 2.82% to 2.89%.

Indeed, the data should confirm our view that inflationary pressures are contained. In this scenario, we do not expect government bond yields to extend the recent upward trend in a significant way unless there is an unexpected strong increase in inflationary pressures due to spiking oil prices. However, while we do not see the government bond yields to rise significantly from current levels, we are not buyers of government bonds yet. Only an inversion of the yield curve could be the signal for opening long positions on the government bonds market as it could lead to a decline of long-term yields. We see buying short-term government bonds as the best strategy in the government bond market now.

A stabilization of government bond yields could have a positive impact on the equity market. Indeed, over the last week, the U.S. equity markets were penalized by concerns that higher government bond yields could lead to higher interest rate payments for corporate and to higher discount factors for future cash flow. A stabilization at current level could permit investors to re-focus on the solid earnings growth on the back of strong economic growth. According to the latest consensus estimate collected by FactSet (NYSE:FDS), earnings growth for the companies in the S&P 500 index should be at 20.3% in 2018 and 10.3% in 2019.

For this reason, we remain bullish on the U.S. equity markets, with only a decline of the S&P 500 below 2780 that would make us change our mind.

Conclusion

Economic data published over the last week confirmed the positive outlook for the U.S. economy. Over the next week, we expect CPI data due to confirm that inflationary pressures are contained, leading to a stabilization of government bond yields. While this will not be enough to lead to investing in long-term government bonds, it will be in line with our positive view on the U.S. equity markets.

